Photos: Rainbow over Berkeley signals hope to many
Readers were impressed by a dazzling rainbow over Berkeley that showed up around 3:20 p.m. Friday. A number of them shared their images with Berkeleyside.10
The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Jan. 20-22
Some great things to do this weekend include a world-premiere musical, Oaxacan ceramics, an education symposium, and more.
Protesters demonstrate in Berkeley, on campus on inauguration day
Several hundred demonstrators gathered Friday lunchtime on the UC Berkeley campus to protest the newly inaugurated President of the United States.
Berkeley prepares to resist the Trump agenda, protest the inauguration
We provide a travel guide to the movement, from the banging of pots and the Ghostlight Project through an anti-inauguration Blue Ball and three Women’s Marches.
Berkeley’s new homeless shelter proves popular, but not everyone wants it
The new shelter has storage space, bike racks and takes dogs. Berkeleyside spoke to some of its clients, as well as to others who won't use shelters.
Singing in the darkness: Andrea Claburn, Faye Carol, Jacqui Sutton, Pamela Rose
Scary and unsettling times call for soulful music, and fortunately Berkeley has no shortage of powerful and accomplished singers appearing on local stages in the coming days.
The Berkeley Wire: 01.20.17
More news about Berkeley from around the web.