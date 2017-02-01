Man charged after rape at knifepoint
It's the nightmare scenario that rarely happens: A stranger with a knife raped a woman working alone late at night in a downtown Berkeley shop last week, authorities report.
Berkeley, CA's independent news site
It's the nightmare scenario that rarely happens: A stranger with a knife raped a woman working alone late at night in a downtown Berkeley shop last week, authorities report.
Buttery with a zesty bite, this citrusy cake is at once rich and refreshing.
With 90% of homes selling above list price, prices will likely continue to rise and support a sellers’ market.
Dash Butler oversaw several important initiatives during his time at the Berkeley Police Department.
Just 15 days into his training with BPD, a young officer made a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of a handgun with an extended magazine, and nearly 60 stolen credit, debit or gift cards.
After years of discussion, the City Council agreed to establish a general fund reserve policy at its Tuesday meeting.
Under Taccone's tenure, Berkeley Rep has sent many plays to Broadway.
More news about Berkeley from around the web.
© Berkeleyside All Rights Reserved.