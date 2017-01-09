Berkeleyside

Nosh on the Town: Berkeley Social Club

January 9, 2017 10:30 am by Kate Williams

The appetizer platter (fried oysters, fried boneless spicy and plain chicken, “Doggy” corn dog, pickles, and “takoballs”) at Berkeley Social Club in downtown Berkeley. Photo: Emilie Raguso

Now that Berkeley Social Club has opened (at 20150 University Ave. in the old Perdition Smokehouse space) we’ve got one more place at which to satisfy KFC cravings — Korean fried chicken that is. Berkeley Social Club’s version is built upon overnight-marinated boneless chicken thighs, which emerge from the fryer with a generous, crunchy crust. In its sauceless version, its flavor evokes the best iteration of K(entucky)FC, umami rich and just salty enough. Better still is the chicken coated in the house spicy sauce, which is, in fact, spicy. And ooey gooey sticky and a little sweet to boot.

That chicken appears as an appetizer or entree on the dinner menu, as well as perched upon a waffle at breakfast. And maybe, if we ask nicely enough, owners Steven Choi and Andy Kitsadaviseksak might add it to the lunch menu as well.

Joe Lurie’s mission is to foster intercultural understanding

January 9, 2017 7:00 am by Frances Dinkelspiel

Joe Lurie has spent most of his adult life interacting and engaging with other cultures and promoting cross-cultural understanding. As a young man, he served in the Peace Corps in Kenya, the beginning of his life of “intercultural encounters.”

For 20 years, Lurie was the executive director of the University of California’s International House, whose mission is to “foster intercultural respect and understanding for the promotion of a more peaceful world.” Since his retirement, Lurie has been a teacher, intercultural trainer, and consultant. In 2106, he published a book drawing together all he had learned about understanding – and misunderstanding – one another – in the book. Perception and Deception: A Mind-Opening Journey Across Cultures. 

Lurie will be discussing the book Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. at the North Berkeley Library. Berkeleyside caught up with Lurie to talk about his book.

You served as executive director of UC Berkeley’s International House at the top of Bancroft Avenue for 20 years. I-House, as you put it, is “one of the great multicultural institutions” in the world with close to 600 residents from 80 countries and 25 states. It is now a landmark in Berkeley, but when it was proposed in 1928, many were opposed to its construction. Why? What were they afraid of? What happened? How did it finally get built?

When the intended creation of International House Berkeley was announced to a segregated Berkeley in 1928, there was resistance to men and women living under one roof; hostility towards foreigners; and the notion that people of color would live with whites in an integrated setting was, to most, simply unthinkable. Many Berkeley landlords protested, fearing an influx of foreigners and a collapse of property values. There also was fear of miscegenation, then illegal in California. In 1929, at Berkeley's Veterans' Memorial Building,   approximately 1,000 people protested against racial integration in the proposed International House. Delilah Beasley, a Black reporter and columnist for the Oakland Tribune passionately defended the I-House concept to a disgruntled and disapproving audience.

Suspect in custody after Berkeley homicide, stabbing

January 7, 2017 4:32 pm by Emilie Raguso

A UC Berkeley student wanted by police in connection with a homicide Friday, as well as a stabbing that sent a young woman to the hospital, is now in custody, authorities report.

Police identified the wanted person as 22-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. of North Hollywood. According to Gomez Jr.’s Facebook page, they are a UC Berkeley student who lives in Berkeley. [A friend contacted Berkeleyside early Saturday to say Gomez Jr. uses the pronoun “they.”]

Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel, department spokesman, said BPD got a call at 1:30 p.m. from a Burbank police officer who said Gomez Jr. was in their custody. Gomez Jr. will now be booked into the Los Angeles County jail system.

Frankel said, shortly before 4:30 p.m., that BPD has not identified the homicide victim.

Authorities say the violence took place in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue, east of Telegraph Avenue. A woman who had been stabbed at that location somehow made it to the 2600 block of Ridge Road, just north of the UC Berkeley campus, and was able to get help. (Unconfirmed reports indicate she was dropped off before she flagged down help.)

Police hunt for armed and dangerous Berkeley suspect after homicide, stabbing

January 6, 2017 11:46 pm by Emilie Raguso

Update, Jan. 7, 4:32 p.m. Pablo Gomez Jr. is now in custody in Southern California. The details of the arrest have not been released. According to LA County sheriff’s office records, Gomez Jr. is 22 years old, contrary to prior BPD reports. Berkeleyside broke the news.

Original story, Jan. 6, 11:46 p.m. Police are looking for a person described as armed and dangerous who authorities say is responsible for Berkeley’s first homicide of 2017.

After a seriously wounded woman flagged someone down for help just north of the UC Berkeley campus shortly before noon Friday, police ultimately located a “violent crime” scene and discovered the body of a person they say has not been identified in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue.

No information about the victim has been released.

Police have identified the wanted person as 24-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. of North Hollywood. According to Gomez Jr.’s Facebook page, they are a UC Berkeley student who lives in Berkeley. [A friend contacted Berkeleyside after publication to say that Gomez Jr. uses the pronoun “they.” This story has been updated.]

Gomez Jr. has been described as Hispanic, is 5 foot 6 inches tall and 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police ask anyone who sees Gomez Jr. to call 911 immediately.

“A witness who saw him earlier in the day reported that he had shaved his head which may have been done in an effort to alter his appearance,” police said in a statement released late Friday night.

Police say Gomez “was developed as the primary suspect for both the homicide and the stabbing.”

Police say they responded at 11:42 a.m. to the 2600 block of Ridge Road to help a woman there who had been stabbed.

“Officers arrived minutes later and found the seriously wounded victim and the person who had called on her behalf,” according to the statement. … Continue reading »

Woman missing after stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

January 6, 2017 8:38 pm by Emilie Raguso

This story was updated Saturday, Jan. 7, to reflect additional information about the case.

A young woman from Berkeley was reported missing by alarmed friends and family after the Friday morning stabbing on Ashby Avenue that sent another woman to the hospital with significant injuries.

Police have confirmed two victims in the case, which marked Berkeley’s first homicide of 2017. One woman was stabbed and another person was killed, but police have not released that individual’s identity or any further description.

Don’t … Continue reading »

Berkeley braces for mammoth amounts of rain, possible outages, ahead of ‘all-hands-on-deck’ weekend

January 6, 2017 2:50 pm by Frances Dinkelspiel

It was a chilly 38 degrees in Berkeley on Friday morning, but the cold snap is nothing compared to what is coming.

Weather forecasters are predicting that mammoth amounts of rain will fall in the Bay Area this weekend. From Saturday to Monday, urban areas could see as much as 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain, according to Charles Bell of the National Weather Service. The hilly areas could see from 5-9 inches. It will be windy, too, with gusts in the hills rising to 50 mph, which may knock down trees and power lines, said Bell.

The heavy rainfall is due to an "atmospheric river" that is funneling moist air laden with rain and snow into California, according to the California Weather Blog. The river is wide enough that large parts of California, from the Oregon border to Los Angeles, will be affected.

Update: Young woman stabbed; police search for suspect

January 6, 2017 2:17 pm by Emilie Raguso

Update, 4:18 p.m. Berkeleyside has reviewed scanner recordings about Friday’s stabbing near the UC Berkeley campus. The following information has not been confirmed but Berkeleyside has requested further information from police.

According to several hours of unconfirmed scanner recordings reviewed by Berkeleyside, a young woman in her early 20s flagged down a passer-by for help near Cloyne Court, a UC Berkeley student housing co-op at 2600 Ridge Road, just north of campus. The woman had been stabbed and was seriously injured. The call to police came in just after 11:40 a.m. Friday.

Don’t miss the latest update in the case.

As it was described over the scanner, the woman had been dropped off in the area after being stabbed at a different location. She told police the person who stabbed her was still nearby. Police immediately began a search while the woman was taken to the hospital.
Continue reading »

The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley this weekend

January 6, 2017 1:06 pm by Tracey Taylor

ARC OF JUSTICE SCREENING AND BRUNCH In honor of Martin Luther King Day (which is actually on Monday Jan. 16), Kol Hadash, the Bay Area's Humanistic Jewish community, will screen the documentary short Arc of Justice at the Albany Community Center on Sunday Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. The screening will be accompanied by a "lox, bagel and more" brunch, and the filmmakers Helen Cohen and Mark Lipman will be there too. The film recounts the struggle by African Americans in Georgia to form a community land trust in the 1960s after being evicted from their homes because they registered to vote. (Learn more about the film.) All are welcome — $15 donation suggested to cover event costs. Details.

Men, girl arrested after carjacking attempt and robbery

January 6, 2017 12:16 pm by Emilie Raguso

Authorities arrested two men and a teenage girl after a carjacking attempt and subsequent robbery early Thursday morning.

One person was able to evade authorities and is still at-large, according to a statement released by the University of California Police Department on Friday morning.

According to the statement, on Thursday at 1 a.m., the Berkeley Police Department got a report of an attempted carjacking at Dana Street and Bancroft Way, at the southern border of the UC Berkeley campus. Two men tried to take a woman’s car but she managed to drive away.

Less than 30 minutes later, police say the same group was involved in a robbery at Haste and Fulton streets

A BPD officer spotted them as they tried to flee the scene, but the group abandoned its vehicle and ran away at Ashby Avenue and Florence Street, about a mile away from the robbery scene, police said.

Authorities said they captured three of the four involved people after searching the block. One person escaped.

Bites: Hal’s Office, Bare Knuckle Pizza, Urban Remedy

January 6, 2017 11:00 am by Kate Williams

Openings, closings

HAL'S OFFICE IN ALBANY OPENING JAN. 15 After permitting delays and time off to visit with a new grandchild, Bonnee and Abraham Elterman are finally ready to open their new coffee shop, Hal's Office, next door to their frozen yogurt shop, As You Wish, on Jan. 15. We last heard from the Eltermans back in July 2015, when they told Nosh that they intended for the café to honor the space's former resident, Hal Hoffman, a notary and realtor. As we reported in 2015, Hal's Office will serve Counter Culture Coffee, along with pastries from Oakland's Firebrand. Bonnie's son and café spokesperson, Sam Alcabes, said they plan to "slowly roll out more food options" over time. It is clear from the café's Facebook page that its owners hope to become as much of a part of the neighborhood as the frozen yogurt shop. "We want to become a neighborhood staple, where people can come together and talk about the whether and whatever comes after that," they wrote in a job posting on Facebook. Hal's Office will be at 1207 Solano Ave. (at Cornell Avenue), Albany. Connect with the café on Facebook.

Literary punk history, 924 Gilman celebrated in Berkeley

January 6, 2017 10:00 am by Guest contributor

By Emma Silvers / KQED Arts

There’s this thing that happens when you’re a fan of punk rock — though it surely afflicts other scenes as well — in which it always seems like you just missed the party.

“Real punk was over by 1984,” is a phrase you might have heard, if you started getting into it in 1985. I grew up blocks from 924 Gilman, but by the time I went to my first show there in 1999, it was apparent that I’d missed the golden age of East Bay punk by five to 15 years, depending on whom I asked.

Luckily, there are history books — though I don't expect the ones being feted this Saturday, Jan. 7 at The Lookout! Bookout! Bash at the Berkeley Public Library's North Berkeley Branch to appear on standardized high-school reading lists anytime soon.

The sound at Cal’s Zellerbach Hall is carefully crafted

January 6, 2017 7:00 am by Guest contributor

By Anne Brice / UC Berkeley

Pictured above is UC Berkeley Symphony Orchestra trumpet player Nick Antipa playing Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 2 in Zellerbach Hall. The sound is rich, resonant, heroic. It’s the sound of Zellerbach.

But the acoustics that make this sound possible didn’t just happen. The sound has been created with an acoustic system of some 40 microphones and 140 speakers, all intricately placed throughout the hall. It’s called Constellation by Berkeley-based Meyer Sound.

Constellation allows you to digitally create multiple environments in one space by changing the length of reverberation, strength or loudness. It can even change the perceived height and width of a room.

So, if you close your eyes, it can transport you to a big, open space like a cathedral. Turn off the reverb and it becomes a normal stage. Antipa says the difference is striking.

“It makes me feel very comfortable. Like playing is fun and easy, so I can really just think about the piece of music that I’m doing. Whereas if I’m in someplace that feels like a closet, then I hear every little mistake.”

Read more about Meyer Sound on Berkeleyside.

Matías Tarnopolsky is the director of Cal Performances. He says when he was first told about Constellation, he was deeply suspicious of any acoustic system — one that used unnatural means to create a sound — especially in a concert hall. But he was soon convinced.

"I went from being a skeptic to being a convert to being an advocate," says Tarnopolsky. "You can have everything from a solo violinist to a full symphony orchestra and chorus sounding absolutely glorious."

