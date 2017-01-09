Update, Jan. 7, 4:32 p.m. Pablo Gomez Jr. is now in custody in Southern California. The details of the arrest have not been released. According to LA County sheriff’s office records, Gomez Jr. is 22 years old, contrary to prior BPD reports. Berkeleyside broke the news.
Original story, Jan. 6, 11:46 p.m. Police are looking for a person described as armed and dangerous who authorities say is responsible for Berkeley’s first homicide of 2017.
After a seriously wounded woman flagged someone down for help just north of the UC Berkeley campus shortly before noon Friday, police ultimately located a “violent crime” scene and discovered the body of a person they say has not been identified in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue.
No information about the victim has been released.
Police have identified the wanted person as 24-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. of North Hollywood. According to Gomez Jr.’s Facebook page, they are a UC Berkeley student who lives in Berkeley. [A friend contacted Berkeleyside after publication to say that Gomez Jr. uses the pronoun “they.” This story has been updated.]
Gomez Jr. has been described as Hispanic, is 5 foot 6 inches tall and 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police ask anyone who sees Gomez Jr. to call 911 immediately.
“A witness who saw him earlier in the day reported that he had shaved his head which may have been done in an effort to alter his appearance,” police said in a statement released late Friday night.
Police say Gomez “was developed as the primary suspect for both the homicide and the stabbing.”
Police say they responded at 11:42 a.m. to the 2600 block of Ridge Road to help a woman there who had been stabbed.
“Officers arrived minutes later and found the seriously wounded victim and the person who had called on her behalf,” according to the statement. … Continue reading »