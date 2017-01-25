House damaged by gunfire in Berkeley
Another spate of gunfire struck South Berkeley near San Pablo Park on Wednesday evening, and authorities found a house that had been damaged, but no victims have come forward.
Berkeley, CA's independent news site
Another spate of gunfire struck South Berkeley near San Pablo Park on Wednesday evening, and authorities found a house that had been damaged, but no victims have come forward.
President Trump took steps Wednesday to strip sanctuary cities of funding. Berkeley could lose $11.5M.
Library Gardens, the site of the 2015 fatal balcony collapse, has been rebranded as K Street Flats and repainted a bright blue.
If you know where the photo is, or want to take a guess, leave a comment under the post on the Berkeleyside website — that’s where we announce the winner too!
Police have identified the two people found dead in their apartment Monday in Berkeley as Roger Hanna Morash and Valerie Morash.
After the marches, what comes next? Some Berkeley activists are tied into national networks with plenty of ideas.
'We are the Flesh' is a disturbing and challenging film laced with sexually explicit scenes. But it's good.
More news about Berkeley from around the web.
© Berkeleyside All Rights Reserved.