The 10 biggest Berkeley stories of 2016

December 29, 2016 1:24 pm by Tracey Taylor

The happiest photo of 2016? Lillia Bartlow is escorted to school on Tuesday Aug. 30 by the fire crew who attended to her when she was knocked over by a taxi and seriously injured five months earlier. Photo: Kelly Sullivan

It’s been a tumultuous year for many reasons, and when we delved into Berkeleyside’s page analytics to compile this list of biggest stories, it was apparent that our city has been touched by tragedy many times in 2016 — from murders, through accidents, and even terrorist attacks.

Of course, bad news always rises to the top, and there have been many happy moments to report on this year too, not least two remarkable stories of recovery: that of Meg Schwarzman, who survived a horrific bike crash to run a half marathon ten months later, and that of 9-year-old Lillia Bartlow, who bounced back from serious injuries sustained when she was hit by a taxi on a crosswalk, to be escorted to her first day back at school by the firefighter paramedics who had attended to her at the scene of the collision in March.

Since Jan. 1, 2016, Berkeleyside, with its tiny reporting staff and small roster of contributing writers, has produced just shy of 2,000 stories which drew a total 8.6 million page views from a total of 2.2 million users. And that’s not counting our hundreds of Facebook posts, many of which generate lively community conversation; and our thousands of tweets. We have 40,000 Twitter followers, and regularly receive tips and photos about what’s going on from many of them. Twitter is also where we often break news and bring you alerts about public safety incidents such as outages, traffic snarl-ups, and crime.

Here, then, are the biggest stories of the year, measured mostly by page views. … Continue reading »

Follow Berkeleyside on Twitter and Facebook or get the latest news in your inbox.  Email us at tips@berkeleyside.com.  Support independent local journalism by becoming a Berkeleyside member.

Thousands of women knit pink pussy hats to wear at Trump protest marches

December 29, 2016 12:30 pm by Frances Dinkelspiel

Almost every day for the past few weeks Celia McCarthy has sat down to knit a pink hat. To be specific, a pink hat with ears, colloquially known as a “pussy hat.”

McCarthy has knit 12 pink hats so far, but only one is for her. The rest she plans to send to Washington D.C. where they will adorn the heads of some of the hundreds of thousands of women who are expected to march on Jan. 21, the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president.

McCarthy is not alone. Thousands of women around the United States (and a few from Thailand and Australia) are busy knitting pink hats for the Washington D.C. march. Some women are knitting the hats in the privacy of their own homes. Some have launched knitting circles. Others are going to yarn stores to knit with strangers with a common vision.

The idea, launched by two women in Los Angeles and the owner of their local yarn store, for the Pussyhat Project is a big “F … you” of sorts to Trump and the values he espouses. They are hoping that the 200,000 marchers all wear the pink hats and send a strong message of resistance. … Continue reading »

How Quirky is Berkeley? Conny Bleul’s non-public art

December 29, 2016 7:00 am by Tom Dalzell

You probably know at least some of Conny Bleul’s public art.

You probably have seen the folk art in front of her home on Marin, just below Colusa, and you may have seen her murals at the Berkeley Marina.  Berkeleyside published a story I wrote about her public art in 2014.

Here I will show you some of her non-public art. … Continue reading »

Follow Berkeleyside on Twitter and Facebook or get the latest news in your inbox.  Email us at tips@berkeleyside.com.  Support independent local journalism by becoming a Berkeleyside member.

Wine fraud to fried chicken: Top Nosh stories 2016

December 28, 2016 2:00 pm by Kate Williams

Like many of you, we here at team Nosh are happy to see the end of 2016. Yet, given all that has happened since Nov. 8, it can be easy to forget that there was some good news this year. We covered the expanding brewery scene, created the Nosh Dining Guide, visited a life-changing bakery, and ate some pretty damn good food.

What is sticking with us as we close the door on this tumultuous year? Excellent pastas at Belotti. Buttery croissants at Firebrand. Funky, delicious natural wine at The Punchdown. Elegant omakase at Delage. Weird beers at Ale Industries and killer coffee at Algorithm.

Use the Nosh Guide next time you’re looking for somewhere to eat or drink!

Beyond these bites and sips, we also continued to explore the ins and outs of everything East Bay food and drink, whether it was fair wages for people who work in the food business, or the closures of local food and drink spots that have played significant roles in our community.

And so, without further ado, our top stories of the year: … Continue reading »

How Quirky is Berkeley? Post-it art at the Tioga Building

December 28, 2016 12:52 pm by Tom Dalzell

As the Stonefire building rises from the dust of the Firestone tire dealership on Milvia Street, just south of University Avenue, young people in tech companies on the fourth and second floors of the office building at 2020 Milvia gifted to the street Post-it art on the office windows. [Eds: The art was there last time we checked — but it’s temporary in its nature, so it may now be gone, and this post will exist to have documented this particular quirk.] In any case, the rapidly rising Stonefire development will likely have blocked our view of most of the post-it art by now. Too bad! … Continue reading »

Where in Berkeley?

Where in Berkeley?

December 28, 2016 8:19 am by Berkeleyside Editors

Know where this is? Take a guess and let us know in the Comments, below.

Photo: Diane Schwartz.

Send your submissions for "Where in Berkeley?" to tips@berkeleyside.com. The more obscure the better —  just as long as the photos are taken in Berkeley. Thanks in advance.

Keep Berkeleyside running! Support independent local journalism by becoming a member. Follow Berkeleyside on Twitter and Facebook or get the latest news in your inbox. Email us at tips@berkeleyside.com.  

Berkeleyside

Invest in independent journalism in Berkeley (and help us reach our year-end goal!)

December 27, 2016 3:02 pm by Berkeleyside Editors

Berkeleyside has ambitious plans for 2017 and beyond. We’re committed to providing thorough, trustworthy coverage of our city.

In just eight weeks, 129 Berkeleyside readers have supported our plans by investing in Berkeleyside through our innovative direct public offering. Thanks to them, we’ve raised $383,726 in capital to invest in the site’s future – tantalizingly close to our year-end goal of $400,000 (which is halfway to our ultimate aim of raising $800,000 by this March).

Supporting independent journalism is more important than ever. Berkeleyside will continue to break news, question authority, hold our city’s officials accountable, and deep-dive into issues that affect all Berkeley residents — whether it’s housing, public safety or education.

In the past few months, our tiny team brought you heartbreaking portraits of the Berkeley-related victims of Oakland’s Ghost Ship fire; we unveiled serious problems with the post office locally; and we brought you an extraordinary story of recovery with our in-depth piece on Meg Schwarzman, the cyclist and young mother who miraculously survived a crash and went on to run in the Berkeley Half Marathon less than 10 months later. And there’s the awe-inspiring series on local wildlife written and photographed for us by Elaine Miller Bond … Continue reading »

Shop Talk: Lululemon; Stella Carakasi; Flight001; Lemonade

December 27, 2016 11:00 am by Mary Corbin

LULULEMON ATHLETICA After more than a decade in the Elmwood, Lululemon is relocating from the corner of College and Ashby to the burgeoning Fourth Street shopping district in the spring of 2017. Lindsay Jensen-Evans, Lululemon community manager, told Berkeleyside that, “Lululemon is excited to offer a larger, welcoming open floor plan that will enhance the in-store shopping experience for guests and the local community.” The store will be part of the new development being built in the Spenger’s block at 1901 Fourth Street — on the southeast corner of the Fourth Street- Hearst intersection — as will Stella Carakasi and Lemonade (see below). Jensen-Evans said Lululemon is working with local design partners on the in-store design features, including Heath Ceramics. The new Fourth Street space will also have a custom bike rack outside the store for customers. To note, the Fourth Street store is located on the route of the Berkeley Half-Marathon (scheduled for Nov. 19, 2017) and Jensen-Evans said the Fourth Street team is looking forward to engaging with the Berkeley running community 365 days a year through group fitness activities and runs. “We’ve innovated our store design over the years and the Fourth Street space will allow us to serve the Berkeley community with a ‘store of the future’ in addition to building community driven, in-store activations,” she said. The Ashby-College intersection is currently looking abandoned with the recent closures of The Advocate, Jeremy’s and La PanotiQ.  Lululemon, coming to 1901 Fourth St. (Suite 102), Berkeley 94710. Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.Continue reading »

Review: Michael Lewis’ ‘The Undoing Project’

December 27, 2016 7:48 am by Mal Warwick

The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds, by Michael Lewis

@@@@ (4 out of 5)

Funny thing. Michael Lewis’ newest book, The Undoing Project, tells the story of two surpassingly brilliant Israeli psychologists whose work earned a Nobel prize in economics and, according to the subtitle, “Changed Our Minds.” As always, Lewis writes well, and he succeeds in blending biography and intellectual history with his usual skill. I greatly enjoyed the biographical details about the two Israelis and their eccentric, on-again, off again relationship that Lewis likens to a marriage. They’re both endlessly fascinating characters. But I still don’t quite understand why their work gained a Nobel prize, much less how they changed my mind.

OK, I exaggerate. I gather that they — actually just Daniel Kahneman and not his late partner in crime, Amos Tversky — won the Nobel because they seem to have persuaded at least some economists that we humans are not rational animals. Ever since Adam Smith, most economists have insisted that our economic choices are rigorously determined by self-interest; so far as I know, most still do. For example, in a typical paper cited by Lewis, one economist wrote “‘The agent of economic theory is rational, selfish, and his tastes do not change.’” Which, of course, is sheer nonsense, as any sensible and halfway intelligent non-economist could have pointed out. … Continue reading »

Keep Berkeleyside running! Support independent local journalism by becoming a member. Follow Berkeleyside on Twitter and Facebook or get the latest news in your inbox. Email us at tips@berkeleyside.com.

