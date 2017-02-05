Berkeleyside

Super Bowl watch parties in the East Bay
We've got all the details on where to watch the big game — even if you're just there for the food.
Police arrested three men after they climbed into the window of an unoccupied hotel room in downtown Berkeley on Saturday, authorities said, then fled when confronted.
“Our campus has never experienced what it went through on Wednesday,” UCPD Police Chief Margo Bennett said Friday night, two days after protesters and police clashed over the planned appearance of right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on the UC Berkeley campus.
The Berkeley Police Department has just confirmed that the deaths of a young couple and their cats was the result of “acute carbon monoxide intoxication,” and has described the case as a “tragic accident.”
Celebrate John Adams’ 70th birthday, learn about cartooning the landscape, celebrate Lunar New Year, and more.
Following Wednesday night's demonstrations in Berkeley, sparked by a campus visit by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, the Berkeley Police Department reported no arrests, two to three injuries, and damage to about 15 businesses.
Drummer Zigaboo Modaliste and funk historian Rickey Vincent kick off Black History Month programming at Ashkenaz on Saturday night.
