6-story mixed-use building could replace Berkeley gym

April 20, 2016 10:00 am by Emilie Raguso
24 Hour Fitness. Photo: Emilie Raguso

At 24 Hour Fitness, regulars have been wondering what the big yellow sign means for future workouts. Photo: Emilie Raguso

Update, 5:55 p.m. Dana Ellsworth of the project team told Berkeleyside the gym will remain in place for three more years while the project team seeks permits.

Original post, 10 a.m. The days may be numbered for a popular gym in downtown Berkeley, in a nearly 100-year-old building on Addison Street, with an application submitted to the city that features a new vision for the future.

That vision could one day even include a cabaret or other type of entertainment venue, according to ideas put forward earlier this month by the development team. But where gym-goers will turn remains an unanswered question. There’s no indication they will be able to come back to Addison Street.

In a brief statement to the city dated Jan. 27, when project materials initially were submitted, Dana Ellsworth of property owner Ruegg & Ellsworth wrote, “We would like to demolish our existing commercial building and erect a new six story mixed use building…. with ground floor commercial space, an underground parking garage for twenty-four automobiles with a parking lift, and five stories of residential apartments for a total of fifty five units.”

A staffer at the gym, 24 Hour Fitness at 2072 Addison, said no one has let employees know what to expect. She came into work one day to see a large yellow sign posted outside about the project plans.

“Everybody’s asking me about it,” she said. “They’ve literally kept us in the dark.”

Berkeleyside has asked 24 Hour Fitness for comment but has not heard back.

Very preliminary drawings for 2072 Addison. Image: Kirk E. Peterson & Associates

In context: A very preliminary look at 2072 Addison. Image: Kirk E. Peterson & Associates

The property owners held a community meeting Feb. 11, according to a letter to neighbors that also was submitted to the city, at their architect Kirk Peterson’s office in Oakland. It was unknown as of publication time what the turnout was.

According to the letter to neighbors, the retail space in the new building will be “large,” and the apartments are set to offer one or two bedrooms. Further, “There will be a roof terrace and solar equipment on the roof.” The proposed building appears to be 75 feet tall.

See the preliminary drawings and a more detailed plan set.

According to a lengthier applicant statement dated April 4, the project team could see a restaurant or entertainment venue on the ground floor, which is slated to feature 18-foot ceilings.

Very preliminary drawings for 2072 Addison. Image: Kirk E. Peterson & Associates

Very preliminary drawings for 2072 Addison. Image: Kirk E. Peterson & Associates

“The high ceiling and oblong configuration of the ground floor space will accommodate a restaurant or retail business well,” according to the letter. “An entertainment venue or a restaurant/cabaret would work well with the high ceilings, good sight lines and possible stage or mezzanine musicians’ box/loft.”

The building has no landmark or historic designation, according to that statement. It was built in the early 20th century, and originally housed an automobile garage business.

According to a historic report completed in March by the architect (page 5), there was a livery stable on site before the garage, which opened in 1923. The building was altered in 1947 when it became a furniture store, then again after a fire in 1968.

The Aurora Theater company was briefly housed there, in 1976, according to the report. Poppy Fabric had a 10-year run, from 1977 to 1987. Gold’s Gym moved in in 1988, which is the last business listed in the historic record completed by the architect.

“It is not eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or California Register of Historical Resources because of the extensive changes and little of the earliest historic fabric remains,” according to the report. “While the building has integrity of location and setting, the original materials and workmanship have been lost.”

The report concludes that it’s high time for a change.

“While it signifies progress, it also marks a moment in the beginning of the decline of the urban core,” according to the project team. “A denser use of space would increase vitality of the district. It would be more authentic, align with current thinking, and help support the use of buildings more significant to history.”

A 2015 historic assessment submitted to the state takes a more forgiving view, and notes that the building is “in very good condition.”

“The building has historic significant [sic] due to its association with the Woolsey family and the Francis Shattuck Building that is located east of and adjacent to the subject property,” according to the report, which is posted on the city website. “The early uses of this building, including the automobile garage and the site of the offices of American Railway Express (according to the 1929 Sanborn Fire Insurance Company Map), reflect important patterns of development in the downtown core.”

If the city had a downtown historic district, the building could be a contributor, according to the report. The building dates to a time of significance for the downtown, from 1923 to 1958.

“The building is representative at the street of commercial forms that were prominent” during that time, according to the report. But preservation would likely take work: “The forms visible today in the façade maintain an important link to the past of downtown Berkeley, but the building details are presently lost in time.”

Hearings before the Zoning Adjustments Board and Design Review Committee are expected but have not yet been scheduled, according to the city website.

More historical assessments by the city can be seen on its website.

73 Comments

  • Bill N

    The outside looks very much like the apts at 2119 University, the Bachenheimer.

  • AlanTobey

    While the propsed project conforms to downtown zoning and the current focus of the Arts District, loss of the gym would compromise the evolution of downtown as a source of needed public services for both residents and workers. Though privately run, 24 Hour Fitness provides an important public health resource that would be sorely missed if not replaced. The only downtown alternative is the YMCA, which is already way too overcrowded.

    In a district that’s supposed to be “walkable,” the current facility is a good model of what we need more of, not less. DT Berkeley cannot thrive on new trendy restaurants alone. We’ll need to work off those tasty calories somehow.

    We can also apreciate the current facillity for what it’s not. Though well-equipped with a wide variety of weight and aerobic gear plus a class room, it’s definitely and resolutely non-trendy: no coffee bar or spa, and no suburban-style social requirement for women members to pass a Lululemon-style fashion test to gain admittance. Just the basics, well done.

    That said, 24 Hr Fitness has invested almost nothing in the facility in twenty years, while harvesting a healthy cashflow from a membership I’d estimate at at least 2000. It’s time for them to step up and engage the community in helping them come up with a way to stay in or near downtown. We shouldn’t have to settle for the more common alternative — a suburban style facility surrounded by parking that we’d have to drive to. A truly urban gym should be an urban requirement.

  • stevenish

    Dang, hate to loose the gym, brings folks to downtown 24 hours a day.

  • David

    I was in the market for a gym a few years and gave this one a try. Saddest gym I had ever been in. I settled on the Berkeley YMCA after that, although ultimately I stopped going because the hours are not that great. If the Y extends its hours, I’m sure it could be an alternative for displaced 24 Hour Fitness customers. Also, I heard that a gym is proposed for one of the buildings near San Pablo & Ashby. Hopefully that will be a good alternative once it opens. Berkeley doesn’t have very good gym offerings compared to most cities.

  • Mrdrew3782

    While the loss of the 24 hour fitness will be inconvenient for some, the building is taking up a lot of useful space. There is no real negatives for building a taller building there. It’s hard to tell if the building looks good or not as that whole rendering is all kinds of goofy.

  • eean

    only six stories, so I guess no use of the state density bonus? that’s disappointing. But I guess it means a lot of money via in-lieu fees.

  • AlanTobey

    Taller construction would probably require steel framing, which would would be uneconomic with this fairly small footprint, The project fits its site and would contribute positively. What happens to the gym, unfortunately, is an independent issue that shouldn’t interfere.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Clearly the gym should be land marked.

  • eean

    Yea I understand how 6 is a good height for construction cost reasons. But we just had that 7 story approved this week downtown. I feel like there wouldn’t much political objections to going taller at this site.

  • eean

    You could bike to the gyms of West Berkeley, a new one got approved a couple months ago. Or just bike and skip the gym (ok that’s my bias).

    Anyways if there really is a demand for more gyms I feel like downtown Berkeley will provide. There’s a lot of commercial space.

  • Yay!!! More new buildings. However if we’re going to copy/paste buildings – and this looks very similar to some others – maybe we could come up with something a bit more modern-looking?

    Still exciting to see this is happening. Seems like a streamlined copy/paste facade and features would go a long way to streamlining development and eliminating the NIMBY meeting requirements.

    We do need to wipe out the historic preservation laws. They make zero sense – who the heck cares about what took place a hundred years ago or more? The City is supposed to work for current residents, rather than the imaginary skeletons of corpses long turned to dust.

    I do love living in a city that’s so rapidly evolving, it’s pretty exciting to see such rapid and fairly consistent progress and the acceleration of the pace of that change.

  • WFS

    Alan, Equinox will be opening in the Parker Place project under construction down on Shattuck

    at Parker. Doesn’t get more urban (and expensive) than Equinox. Here is their link:

    https://www.equinox.com/

  • ekoontz

    “Everybody’s asking me about it,” she said. “They’ve literally kept us in the dark.”

    My pet peeve…using “literally” to mean “completely” or “extremely”. Or maybe the city cut off their power? Are they sure they just didn’t pay their PG&E bill?

  • ekoontz

    Agree, this 24 hour fitness is a classic example of early 80s minimalist strip-mall architecture. The bold blue awning and bold off-white unadorned walls must be preserved for future generations.

  • Mrdrew3782

    “We do need to wipe out the historic preservation laws. They make zero sense – who the heck cares about what took place a hundred years ago or more? The City is supposed to work for current residents, rather than the imaginary skeletons of corpses long turned to dust.”

    Really? While they could be improved, and are often misused, the historical preservation laws are very important in making sure that our cities architectural history is not lost. Sometimes reflecting on history is just as important as looking to the future. Eliminating one for the sake of the other would be foolish.

  • Isn’t that what history books are supposed to be about? The culture in Berkeley is shifting towards tech and disruptive innovation, so why shouldn’t the architecture reflect that?

  • EBGuy

    BodyRok coming soon at the intersection of University and California. Hmmm… maybe gyms are the new hand churned, organic ice cream shops.

  • AlanTobey

    Good news, but also definitely “gentrifying” the basic gym experience :-)

  • emraguso

    I was surprised it’s nearly 100 years old though. You wouldn’t know !

  • AlanTobey

    Judging by the website photos, this is highly oriented to young women? Nonetheless another good development.

  • AlanTobey

    Some of the more-grotty weight machines look that old . . . but we love them all the same.

  • grest

    Construction is well under way on a building that features ~30K sf of commercial space two blocks south of Downtown at 2600 Shattuck.

    A modified use permit was issued for this project “allowing offices, gyms/health clubs, and dance/martial arts studios”

    That same modification bumped up the on-site commercial parking from ~30 spaces to ~150 spaces.

    If 24-Hour Fitness wants to stay in the area this would likely be a huge improvement for them. The building at 2600 Shattuck is designed to house a large, automobile-centric business. This would likely give them a site capable of attracting patrons from the hills just as parking for the Downtown Berkeley YMCA is to become more difficult due to the Center Street Garage project.

  • grest

    “The culture in Berkeley is shifting towards tech and disruptive innovation…”

    Berkeley is home to one of the top STEM research institutions in the world. The notion that city is going to morph into some kind of Madison Avenue with relaxed grooming practices is a bit far-fetched.

  • grest

    Wow. Thank you for sharing this.

  • EBGuy

    Should be a winner; they’ll have plenty of parking! Seriously, though, wonder if they’ll use both levels, or how much of the space they’ll take. Noticed that Parker Place North was lit up last night.

  • “We do need to wipe out the historic preservation laws. They make zero sense – who the heck cares about what took place a hundred years ago or more?”

    I do … I’ve a feeling there are others who also care.

    Ira

  • Current hours from their web site:

    Downtown Berkeley
    2001 Allston Way
    Berkeley, CA 94704
    (510) 848-9622
    M – F 5AM – 10PM
    SA & SU7AM – 7:30PM

  • Bill N

    They could be a little more original.

  • Bill N

    Surprised me, maybe the back wall or something is 100 years old?

  • Pearl Clutcher

    relaxed grooming practices FTW

  • Bob

    Berkeley settles for ugly when it comes to new architecture. I think we need to have some locks in the public square with effigies of the incompetent designers of so many Berkeley buildings and we could all throw rotten tomatoes at them. Wait . . . why settle for effigies?!?! If not this, at least some public way to share our scorn. Let’s have a scorn contest!!

  • emraguso

    Just updated — Dana Ellsworth of the project team told Berkeleyside the gym will remain in place for three more years while the project team seeks permits.

  • M_Farrel

    Well perhaps it replaces the site of the first cabaret, which was in the soon to be gone Berkeley Vacuum Cleaner.

  • M_Farrel

    Making new buildings referential to significant older buildings, the Shattuck Hotel is the favored icon, helps developers navigate Berkeley’s Byzantine approvals process. Design review guaranties mediocrity.

  • Eric Panzer

    Hopefully it will all work out.

  • justiceplease

    With all the places in the country that are cultural deserts and blank slates for “disruptive innovation” to reshape, I don’t understand why the proponents of historical destruction would insist on focusing on a place that is made, materially and via human activity, by a notable past. Why take the historic legacy away from the people who value that when there are other options all around the Bay Area. It’s almost as if the place-making labor of local communities causes rage on sight.

  • berk_res

    These buildings look like the clones of the buildings in the monopoly game. We’ll need to visit Emeryville if we want to see some quaintness

  • Why? Seriously, I don’t get it, why would you want to do that when you can get better and modern buildings. Aren’t history books supposed to be how you learn history?

  • Edward

    BANANAs then?

  • Don’t sweat it

  • Because it sometimes devolves

  • Many of Berkeley’s homes are 90-100 years old. 100 is the new 60, and hopefully 60s are the new 30s. So to speak.

    Ira

  • Hildah

    There are zero places for dancers downtown. No spring floors. There are several dance groups that would like to share a place to teach and perform.

  • Hildah

    Because history is important . Of course I am talking about significant buildings.

  • Kevin Jude

    In addition to Dana Ellsworth, other members of the project team include Channing Haste, Milvia Shattuck, and Fourth Fifth.

  • I’ve seen many photos of Penn Station. It’s not the same as having walked through it.

    Not everything which can be counted, counts.

    Not every building which can be maximized or optimized, should.

    We still have the grandeur of Grand Central Terminal because of the history learned when Penn Station was torn down.

    Ira

  • grest

    The Berkeley development boom of the last ~15 has turned into an architectural duel.

    It isn’t necessarily hyperbole to say that ultimately the winner may determine the overall aesthetic vibe of our city.

    The question is which of these two men will it be?:

    Kirk Peterson, the neo-Historicist or Kava Baker-Massih, the neo-Mid-Century Modernist

  • grest

    Good news, but also definitely “gentrifying” the basic gym experience :-)

    The implication that the gentry are alone in their need for chilled eucalyptus-oiled towels and botox injections post-pilates is offensive.

  • Chuck

    Full names are encoded in many Berkeley street names, so it’s a wonder this sort of thing doesn’t happen more often.

    For example, one Henry Berryman was a sort of Gourmet Ghetto developer 140 years ago. Henry, his wife Louisa, and his business partner’s wife Milvia lent their first names to streets. Louisa Street was renamed Bonita Avenue by 1911. The other two street names are still with us, as is Berryman Street; for pedestrians, Berryman Path; for drinkers, the Berryman Reservoir down Euclid Avenue from the Rose Garden.

    For second example, Francis Kittredge Shattuck did not fare badly in the street-naming sweepstakes, although he is said to have died at age 74 from being knocked down by an exiting train passenger on…Shattuck Avenue. Whether Francis Street in Albany was named for the late Mr. Shattuck is lost to history.

  • Completely_Serious

    A City Sports Club gym seems to be planned for the block on Shattuck nexts to Staples. There is a “Pre-Sale Office” and we got a postcard the other day.

    https://www.facebook.com/City-Sports-Club-1537289933241057/

 
