The Berkeley Wire: 07.28.16

City Council gives hotel developer $13M break (East Bay Times)

A conversation with Tony Taccone, Berkeley Rep’s artistic director (KPFA)

Berkeley man arrested in connection with Oakland murder (KTVU)

1909 Craftsman on Hillegass offers charm, modern amenities (Patch)

Labor disputes plague We Work (Daily Cal)

Do you know the Berkeley mochi muffin man? (SF Chronicle)

‘Berkeley Eye” exhibit leaves identity to eye of beholder (Daily Cal)

Bill and Hillary’s Berkeley Days (SF Gate)

2 Berkeley men with gang ties arrested (Patch)

UC Berkeley staff, students warned of 19 auto burglaries in past 2 months (NBC)

