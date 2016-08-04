Grocery Outlet to close Aug. 20; housing planned

August 4, 2016 2:00 pm by Emilie Raguso
The Berkeley Grocery Outlet is closing Aug. 20 to make way for housing. Photo: Emilie Raguso

The Berkeley Grocery Outlet is closing Aug. 20 to make way for housing. Photo: Emilie Raguso

It’s the end of an era in West Berkeley with Grocery Outlet closing later this month to make way for about 150 new housing units.

Grocery Outlet told Berkeleyside that its final day open in Berkeley, at 2001 Fourth St., will be Saturday, Aug. 20. That followed an email blast from the company to customers alerting them of the closure.

“We’re Sad to Go,” the email read. “It is with heavy hearts that we prepare to leave our Berkeley location. Please take advantage of our Liquidation Sale.”

Shoppers who visit the store now will find 20% sales in many departments.

“Thank you for being our customers in Berkeley. We’ll be opening more Bay Area locations soon,” the brief message reads.

One employee who said she was not authorized to speak with the media said store staff would be transferred to other locations. Berkeleyside has reached out to Grocery Outlet for confirmation.

Shoppers said Wednesday that they were sorry to see the store close.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” said neighborhood resident Sally Wright. “It’s part of the changing Berkeley and… damn.”

Wednesday she said that, despite having a medical condition that makes it difficult to walk, she had learned of the closure and had to visit one more time. She said she had loved how it was a place where “everybody shopped, one of the places where it was comfortable for all demographics.”

The Berkeley Grocery Outlet is closing Aug. 20 to make way for housing. Photo: Emilie Raguso

“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” said one neighbor about Berkeley Grocery Outlet’s closure. Photo: Emilie Raguso

Wright said it was always exciting to visit the store because “you never knew what you were going to find.” She had one memory of being invited into the back for an impromptu wine tasting, “back when there was a wine guy.”

Another woman, Marie Lindsay, said she and her family had been shopping at the Berkeley Grocery Outlet for years.

“We’re gonna have to travel now,” said Lindsay,” perhaps the locations in Richmond or Oakland. Lindsay said she would miss the discounts and good customer service.

The Berkeley Grocery Outlet is closing Aug. 20 to make way for housing. Photo: Emilie Raguso

One shopper said she would miss the discounts and good customer service. Photo: Emilie Raguso

Paul Dubbell was sitting on a bench outside the store eating some recently purchased jalapeño-flavored chips. He said he shopped at Grocery Outlet weekly, and also knew it to be the place where the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Berkeley bought most of its fresh food for a weekly meal it cooks for the homeless. The church is now looking at making those buys at Smart & Final.

Dubbell said he liked Grocery Outlet’s “pretty good food” at inexpensive prices.

Now that the store is closing, he said, “I don’t know what to do.” He said he’ll likely end up at Trader Joe’s more often.

Inside the store, signs on nearly every aisle advertised the 20% off sale. Many of the shelves appeared well-stocked, but others were empty or disorganized.

The Berkeley Grocery Outlet is closing Aug. 20 to make way for housing. Photo: Emilie Raguso

The Berkeley Grocery Outlet is holding a liquidation sale before it closes on Aug. 20, 2016. Photo: Emilie Raguso

Stock is beginning to be depleted at the Berkeley Grocery Outlet which is closing to make way for a new housing development. Photo: Emilie Raguso

Stock is beginning to be depleted at the Berkeley Grocery Outlet which is closing to make way for a new housing development. Photo: Emilie Raguso

The Berkeley Grocery Outlet is closing Aug. 20 to make way for housing. Photo: Emilie Raguso

“It’s a sign of a changing time,” said one shopper on Aug. 3 about the closure. Photo: Emilie Raguso

One neighborhood resident, Helen Thornton, said she lives just a few blocks away and has been shopping at Grocery Outlet for years with her daughter. Thornton has lived in Berkeley for 40 years.

“It has the items I need for my cooking,” she said, “and the soaps and the toothpaste. All the items you need at your home, they have them here at a lesser price.”

Thornton said she’d heard about the closure earlier this year but had been told it would take at least a year for it to come. Then, her daughter had been shopping earlier this week and learned the store’s final days would be much sooner.

“That kinda got me,” she said. She said it will be difficult not to have a grocery store in walking distance with such good prices, adding that another nearby shop, on San Pablo Avenue, is much more expensive on many  of the items she buys.

Another man who walked into Grocery Outlet on Wednesday marveled at all the 20% off signs. He was not, however, pleased.

“It’s a sign of a changing time,” he said, noting that he has lived in Berkeley since the 70s. “The land is worth too much in Berkeley. It’s sad.”

Those concerns were echoed by Ryan M. Martin on Twitter: “Damn high density housing taking over W. Berkeley! Residents won’t have walkable grocery store.”

The Berkeley Grocery Outlet is closing Aug. 20 to make way for housing. Photo: Emilie Raguso

After the store closes, construction is set to begin in early September and take 24 months. Photo: Emilie Raguso

Morgan Read, of Read Investments, is spearheading the new project. His family also founded the Grocery Outlet chain. The Berkeley store opened in the early 90s, he said.

Read said Thursday that construction is slated to begin in early September, with a 24-month building period.

He said 152 units are planned in the project, including 12 below-market-rate affordable units. There’s also 13,000 feet of retail that could be broken up into anywhere from two to six tenants, depending on the interest.

Read said no leases have yet been signed on the retail spaces, though “there’s plenty of interest.”

Morgan Read. Photo: Read Investments

Morgan Read. Photo: Read Investments

“Unfortunately, being 24 months away, it’s still hard for a retailer to commit,” he said. “Once shovels go in the ground and interested tenants can see the progress, we’ll start to get closer to having signed leases.”

Read said he’d like to see food-service uses, and that a neighborhood-serving grocer would be an excellent fit with the vision for the project.

Read said he’s looking forward to seeing the new project — designed by Trachtenberg Architects — built. Read’s firm is based in Berkeley, at Fourth and Addison, so he’ll have a front-row seat to everything to come.

He noted that a nearby 58-unit housing project that opened last year, “The Aquatic,” has been “well received” and has a “great tenant mix.” Its first phase is complete, and all of the units are full, but a second phase is underway that will add additional apartments.

“We’re really excited about the transformation,” he said. “We’re true believers in West Berkeley and what’s happening here.”

He continued: “The location is well suited to help alleviate the housing supply shortage that we are currently experiencing given its proximity to transportation and amenities..”

In recent years, West Berkeley near University Avenue has seen a spate of building and project proposals. New apartment developments have been built nearby at Fourth & U (171 units) and The Avalon (99 units), which opened in 2014. There’s also a commercial project planned on the Spenger’s block, with housing, retail and a garage planned across the street.

Nineteen live-work units have been approved on Second Street, and there’s been a spate of housing proposed on San Pablo Avenue as well. 

Update, 2:55 p.m. Grocery Outlet shared this statement. It appears below in full.

“Grocery Outlet has enjoyed being a part of and serving the Berkeley community. We’d like to thank all of our loyal shoppers and employees who have become a part our family. Though we are saddened that our lease has been terminated, we want our customers to know they can find the same great service and quality branded products at bargain prices at our nearby Oakland, Richmond and San Pablo stores.”

Related:
Proposed in Berkeley: 5 stories, 39 units on San Pablo (07.20.16)
Housing to replace Berkeley Grocery Outlet building (01.22.15)
5-story complex proposed on Grocery Outlet site (08.04.14)

Berkeleyside publishes many articles every day. To see all our stories in chronological order, and read ones you may have missed, check out our All the News grid.

45 Comments

Print Friendly
Tagged , , , , , , , ,
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »
  • Devin

    Noooo!!!! I was waiting for this day to come and now it finally has. I’m pleased to see a few familiar employee’s faces at the Broadway Ave location in Oakland so hopefully most people will retain their jobs or be offered something elsewhere, but I’m going to miss the Berkeley store as it’s been my go-to for all canned goods, beer and junk food since I moved to Berkeley back in ’02.

    Ha, while I’m still sad about it, rereading that list it appears I’m going to be much healthier now that they’re leaving. Now to see what, if anything, materializes in the new space…and how much more expensive they are (in orders of magnitude no doubt) than Grocery Outlet. So long, lovable Gross Out, you will be missed :-(

  • Sad! This will make the neighborhood much less walkable for the people that will be moving into all the new housing being built here.

  • anposter

    I owe my very survival in part to Dollar stores and discount/low brow grocery stores.
    This sucks.

  • M.E. Lawrence

    There’s been a G.O. in Berkeley since the ’80s anyway (formerly at the dollar store, or whatever it is now) on San Pablo near University, and my family’s shopped there for more than 30 years. A pity that the Read family and the Palo Alto (?) owner of what used to be Andronico’s on University don’t seem more willing/eager to negotiate for the establishment of an affordable grocery story in west Berkeley. The new housing would provide them with plenty of new customers.

  • southberkeleyres

    I will miss the bargains and the nicest, most sincere cashiers in Berkeley. I will be heading to the Oakland store.

  • mlle p

    If Morgan Read really cares about having a neighborhood grocer, why doesn’t he move the Grocery Outlet to the old Andronico’s on University and fix it up?
    He will likely have enough cash to do so considering what rent prices are around here now.

  • almazul

    I had heard it was going to close a long time ago…and then it didn’t, so i thought it was off…

  • M_Farrel

    Don’t worry, they don’t eat. So no retailer will want to service that market.

  • M_Farrel

    Canned Goods

  • M_Farrel

    “very survival?” A bit over the top.

  • Jerry Howe

    I agree. These multi unit housing complexes for the most part are ugly and bland unless they are designed well. The majority of them are not. They will all be ugly as sin in 30 years.

  • lovefelines

    This is seriously bad news for those of us who live in West Berkeley! With even more high-end apartment buildings going up, I guess we’ll all be meeting each other at 5-10 mph as we drive along San Pablo or the freeway to get a good assortment of foodstuff and household necessities. Pretty much no shopping for regular stuff in Berkeley anymore.

  • lovefelines

    I won’t have any need to walk that far down University anymore. There’s nothing in that area that meets the ordinary needs people have for food, household items, toiletries, etc. It looks as if it will just become Emeryville North, with no there there.

  • lovefelines

    You mean you never bought fresh vegetables, bread, pasta, butter, yogurt, milk, cheese, or all kinds of frozen fish there? Those of us who rarely eat out of cans found a great deal of healthy food at reasonable prices.

  • Shutter

    First they came for the hardware stores and I did not speak out
    because I was not a handyman

    Then they came for the neighborhood bars like Brennans and I did not speak out
    because I was not a drinker

    Then they came for the local grocery stores and I did not speak out
    because I was too involved with Pokemon-go

    Now all of us who liked Grocery Outlet in Berkeley are speaking out
    but its Berkeley under Mayor Bates so the developers will have their way.

    As they always do.

  • Gusted

    I can’t believe all the complaints about not having nearby goods and groceries In this area. Sure Grocery Outlet will be missed by many but if one can’t put together affordable meals from the University and San Pablo area, what? OK, parking might not be as available or free, but if you have a car–

  • rube510

    So there gonna take away affordable food for families and replace it with unnafordable housing? Berkeley is fast becoming a city for the rich . Welcome to Era of the tech bros

  • rube510

    Dude the old andronicos wasn’t in the gourmet ghetto… come on now…

  • rube510

    Tom bates just figures the new people moving into those apartments will just wipe their butts with money, so therefore won’t need toilet paper..

  • rhuberry

    University and Acton is not the Gourmet Ghetto.

  • rhuberry

    The 2 new ones under construction on Dwight at Shattuck and a couple of blocks east are particularly ugly and boxy. I guess to students and others passing through, for the most part, a room is a room. It’s the rest of us who have to see these ugly ”units” all over town for years to come.

  • Shutter

    Canned Foods?

  • David

    There’s a large empty building at the corner of University & Acton that is just begging to be filled with a Grocery Outlet or Smart & Final Extra (which targets a similar market). Either would be welcomed with open arms.

  • paxallen1067

    The clutch of recently-erected Trachtenberg-designed residential buildings in the GO area is a visual horror. God only knows what it must be like to live in that desert.
    The City really blew its chance to demand–per the semi-mythical West Berkeley Plan–a planning cohesion to make Berkeley’s closest thing to a formal gateway (Adeline/MLK notwithstanding) truly classy. Off to shop..

  • Devin

    On rare occasion I do buy dairy, meat and veggies there but I had the luxury of living very close to Berkeley Bowl for many years and often would do the bulk of my shopping at G.O. and get dairy and produce at B.B. If I’m feeling really peppy, I will bike to three different grocery stores (G.O., B.B. and either Trader Joes or Safeway); this stretches your money the most efficiently as some things are cheaper at different places. G.O. was the cheapest for everything, but because they had some older products, stuff tends to spoil faster (I can rarely finish a loaf of bread from G.O. before it molds for example).

    Sincerely, far-less-healthy-than-you-canned-food-lover :-)

  • Wowa

    I don’t get it. How is the 99 Cents Store able to survive at University and San Pablo? When will it, too, be gentrified? I realize they are different neighborhoods, but 99 Cents Store and Grocery Outlet are pretty close.

  • M_Farrel

    You’re right

  • lovefelines

    I’m still not over being no longer able to ride a bike and travel all over the place to pick up groceries and household items. Some of us are pretty much stuck with what we can get within walking distance or having our frozen stuff defrosted by the time we get it home on a bus :-(

  • Devin

    Sorry to hear that. I’m sure it’s not quite as affordable, but this recently-written about local market is trying hard to make the corner-store grocer model work and is probably in-need-of and deserves our support – she’s right down the street from G.O.(http://www.berkeleyside.com/2016/05/18/berkeleys-franklin-bros-market-gets-a-makeover/).

    Fwiw, it’s not as inexpensive as G.O., but I know people who use services such as instacart, safeway, postmates and goodeggs to have groceries delivered to them. I know I’ll be jumping on that band-wagon when I can no longer get myself around town.

  • ekoontz

    Then they came for the parking lots and I did not speak up because I was not a car.

  • paxallen1067

    Different products, mainly. 99C noticeably worse. The GO chain’s old man plain doesn’t want to keep the Berkeley store. And soo generous of Mr. Read’s offer of 12 of 152 units affordable.

  • emraguso
  • lovefelines

    Thank you, Emilie :-) Too bad 7th and Bancroft isn’t a walkable distance for me. However, I’m grateful to have Mi Tierra, Mi Ranchito, and Bombay Spice House close enough for a lot of my needs.

  • lovefelines

    99 cents has definitely been upping its game for some time now, though. Lots of fresh fruit and vegetables there at a great price. Basic household supplies, too.

  • lovefelines

    A greedy bugger from Palo Alto who has the nerve to call his business Berkeley Bazaar.

  • lovefelines

    Haven’t heard anyone suggesting that it relocate to Northside. Anyway, there’s zero space in that area.

  • rube510

    and isnt it possible for there to be two old andronicos . Im aware of both. I dont need a lesson on Andronicos in Berkeley ive been here since i came out the womb buddy

  • Ted Maxwell

    Yup. Berkeley should vote to be communist. Ready to give up your belongings for the common man? It’s only fair.

  • Ted Maxwell

    Yeah because we don’t need any more housing right?

  • justsaying

    The SF Chronicle called the area “Gourmet Alley” — Shattuck and University to San Pablo.

  • justsaying

    Pity– so many jobs and livelihoods gone – poof!

    Retail has become a dinosaur – with people shopping online – also now with online for food and groceries delivery such as Uber Eats, Caviar, Amazon Fresh, Safeway. Many retail operations are getting out of the brick and mortar business model.

    I shop in person – support my local businesses like Monterrey Market, Bonita Fish Market (odd its closed?), etc.

  • dwss5

    Article quote:
    “[Market-rate developer Morgan Read] said 152 units are planned in the project, including 12 below-market-rate affordable units.”

    Gotta admit that it’s a good $PIN JOB by Read for his 92 percent market-rate housing project, to the detriment of all Grocery Outlet’s past bargain-hunting shoppers :/
    Of course Read just HA$ to throw salt on the worrisome aftereffects of Gentrification mentioned near the top of the article, while blithely IGNORING the same nearer to the end!!

    Now shoppers around that neighborhood will have one less place to turn to for Brick-and-Mortar grocery shopping, other than the higher-priced bodega-type stores around 4th St.

  • Gusted

    Nope

  • Gusted

    Wah wah wah. Wah wah wah. Wah. Sniffle.

  • Nicholas Littlejohn

    Dented Cans I believe