Address verification work continues for Berkeley Unified

October 20, 2016 2:57 pm by Emilie Raguso
The Bonar Street headquarters of the Berkeley Unified School District. Photo: Kaia Diringer

The Berkeley Unified School District has continued its stepped-up efforts to cut down on enrollment fraud during its second year of widespread home visits and address verifications prompted by a new policy adopted by the School Board last year.

Wednesday night, the board got an update from BUSD admissions manager Francisco Martinez about how enrollment and address verifications have gone so far in the 2016-17 school year.

Martinez was charged by BUSD last year with keeping a closer eye on school enrollment. As part of the new board policy, students in certain grades are required to provide proof of residency — such as a utility bill and additional documents — before being allowed to re-enroll.

This year, the families of all students heading into middle and high school had to provide proof of Berkeley residency if they wished to continue to attend BUSD.

Of nearly 700 students who attended fifth grade in Berkeley last year, 33 did not provide the documents, and went elsewhere for middle school, according to Wednesday night’s enrollment update. Of approximately 740 rising ninth-graders, 28 did not submit documents and they, too, left for other districts.

District staff also visited 503 homes as part of the address verification process “when the staff believes this is necessary to ensure compliance with the Berkeley residency requirement.” As a result of that process, 89 students were not enrolled in Berkeley for the current school year. According to the report, home visits took place in Berkeley, Oakland and West Contra Costa County.

Ethnicity: overall BUSD compared to interdistrict permits, transitional kindergarten up to 12th grade. Source: BUSD

The district did accept 799 students on inter-district permits, including 72 students who are new to BUSD. Of those, 30 are children of BUSD employees, 15 already had siblings at BUSD (though their families have moved or never lived in Berkeley), and 27 have “extenuating circumstances,” such as safety-related issues.

The district looks at a combination of good grades, attendance and behavior to decide whether to approve those transfer permits.

“All three are used,” Assistant Superintendent Pasquale Scuderi told the board, adding that students are “not going to be penalized if the struggle is purely academic.”

Martinez said permitting decisions are made in collaboration with school principals to ensure someone more familiar with each child is involved.

Home visits took place all over the East Bay. Source: BUSD

Nearly 160 inter-district permit requests were denied — including 42 from BUSD students — though this year’s permits did increase as compared to last year, when 743 students were admitted through that process.

According to the report, another 84 Berkeley students submitted their own requests to be allowed to attend public schools outside BUSD, and were approved. That includes 27 in elementary school, 17 in middle school and 40 in high school.

Martinez told the board Wednesday night that, of the roughly 9,700 students enrolled in BUSD, about 1,260 of them are new to the district this year. (As noted above, only 72 of the new students are on inter-district permits.)

He also reported declining enrollment in Berkeley, about 100 fewer students overall as compared to the prior year.

Getting documentation from families can be a big job, Martinez told the board. He said about 70% of families came in on their own to provide proof of residency, but the district had to follow up with many others individually by phone. The district office was also open on four Saturdays to make it easier for families to show up.

Martinez said home visits were done if families were not able to provide documents, or if there was something else questionable about the case.

School Board Director Ty Alper had two children go through the verification process this year, and praised the district for offering a “really efficient process” despite no increases in staff to help. He said the board might want to look at increasing staff in the future.

“We’re all down on that hall a lot and we see the parents waiting outside,” he said.

Board members said they got very few complaints about the process this year, and that it seemed to have run smoothly.

Board President Beatriz Leyva-Cutler said she had been surprised to get a visit at her own home from a BUSD staffer looking to check out the address. Her children are all grown, she said, but someone had apparently used her address to register another child for school.

She said the district needs to be welcoming to families, but must also make it clear what the rules are for BUSD enrollment.

Martinez said a letter is sent in January to families of students who are struggling academically to let them know they need to improve or may need to go back to their home districts.

School Board Director Josh Daniels said he is concerned about the changing demographics of Berkeley schools, which he last attended in the 90s. He said the changes over the past five, 10 and 15 years have been dramatic.

“It amazes me how the affordability challenges that we face have changed the demographic,” Daniels said. “It’s just very stark. We’re not the city, but it’s just something that I continually see in our neighborhoods and in our student body.”

Scuderi noted that the changing demographics have also impacted ninth-grade placement at Berkeley High, where its model of small schools is being reconsidered and may be revamped in the future.

Director Judy Appel noted that a concern from the board, when it approved the enrollment policy last year, had been that families who had been in Berkeley schools but living outside the city would be afraid to come in to register, and would simply leave.

She said she appreciated any efforts BUSD staff take to ensure that kids in good standing are able to get the permits.

“I think we need to have a real discussion about the impact on our schools of doing this,” she said.

Director Karen Hemphill described the address verification process as “very sensitive,” but said she had only gotten one complaint this year, which she said was “a special case.”

She said she is worried, too, about how the city’s changing demographics will impact Berkeley schools, particularly for students who are experiencing “racial isolation.” Hemphill, who is black, said at least three black families on her block alone have left or are leaving Berkeley this year.

Those changes are likely to impact and reduce state and federal funding for schools, she said, and could hamper Berkeley’s efforts to end  “racial predictability” in classroom performance.

“My neighborhood has completely changed,” Hemphill said. “You see that all through South and West Berkeley now.”

“How do we further our equity work as our population changes?” she added.

Related:
Berkeley School Board to get student residency update (11.04.15)
BUSD poised to adopt tougher school enrollment policy (05.08.15)
School board votes on short-term overcrowding solutions (01.15.15)
Berkeley School Board primer: Decision time for board on overcrowding (01.14.15)
Berkeley School Board primer: Discussion of overcrowding solutions continues (12.10.14)
School Board considers options for tackling student surge (11.13.14)
Illegal enrollment is boon and burden to Berkeley schools (04.08.14)

132 Comments

  • WindoWest

    Checking residences is a labor intensive project, so making any dent in enrollment fraud should be encouraged – but let’s not expect miracles. Since this effort has been ongoing, it’s obvious not just a crumb thrown to the conservatives in order to bolster the E1 vote. However, the Board has good reason to be concerned because of the numerous bonds and parcel taxes on the ballot this year. BSEP provides critical funding for our schools, and it deserves a YES vote. Those who want to influence policy should do so at Board of Ed meetings.

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    I’ve thought for a long time that all politicians should have body cams at all times and their interactions and e-mail and mail should be public. Anyone should be able to conference in on their phone calls. Radical sunshine!

  • Berkeley Bear

    I believe they committed to re-checking at the middle school level, which they do. I’m not someone who tracks all the town’s ills to school registration, but I do think it should absolutely be checked upon entering high school.

  • I have a 9th grader at Berkeley High this year, and we were required to verify our address

  • We were required by the Admissions office to verify our address, my son is at Berkeley high this year

  • Yes. They are willing to do that.

  • 3rdGenBerkeleyan

    so you agree the admission standards are and have been a joke and the school board has been negligent in their actions?

  • EBGuy

    To clarify, were you new to BUSD, or did your child attend a Berkeley Middle School? Were were you required to bring in Group C paperwork?
    __ Rental property contract or lease, with payment receipt (dated within 45
    days)
    __ Renter’s insurance or homeowner’s insurance policy for the current year
    __ Current property tax statement or property deed

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    This seems so completely obvious that a 3rd grader could understand it.

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    Can’t you just call us “prudent spenders of taxpayer funds”? Conservative has horrible connotations at a national and state level now.

  • lspanker

    Judy Appel seems to be oblivious to the fact that she’s first and foremost a servant of the people of Berkeley.

    Hardcore lefties don’t view “public service” in the same light most responsible citizens and taxpayers see it. It’s all about using any type of power or authority to advance their own agenda.

  • southberkeleyres

    If BSEP passes will BUSD revert to their social agenda and become sloppy at verifications at best?

  • My child attended a Berkeley Middle school, and we were required to bring in Group C paperwork, yes

  • Pearl Clutcher

    And of course you never did anything about it.

  • MM

    AP classes have been overcrowded everywhere for 20 years. “All our children are above average.”

  • Alan Acacia

    I’m sorry, Laura, that I didn’t make a point to note that the commentators are people of good will. I regret not doing so, because civility is sorely needed on topics like this. I acknowledge that you and others have worked for years to improve schools as best you could, and that it’s been a frustrating experience. Perhaps it is disillusionment and disappointment that have elevated simple skepticism to something more bitter.

    My objective was to call attention to initial indications that your efforts had born fruit. I didn’t intend to make my annoyance into “misdirected personal attacks”, and am sad that it seemed that way. I had positive things to say about Pearl Clutcher and Disqusted, two people I almost always disagree with. Let me say that I respect you in particular, even though our perspectives differ . You are courteous. You have walked the walk. You are totally deserving of respect.

  • Alan Acacia

    You’re right, Studebaker. I apologize, and hope to avoid mistakes like this in the future.

  • 3rdGenBerkeleyan

    Well maybe Francisco is acting like god and making decisions based on his gut feelings or your appearance whatever the case may be there is not a policy that is transparent or consistent for that matter.

  • 3rdGenBerkeleyan

    Berkeley high does their own admissions separate from the admissions office

  • 3rdGenBerkeleyan

    I agree but the only way they will agree to this is if E1 doesn’t pass.

  • supersickandtired

    Too Many people are speaking out against BUSD’s carelessness of tax
    payers money this is where Berkeleyside shuts down the discussion…

  • WindoWest

    You’re right, conservative has nothing to do with this. But is registration fraud that so outrageous? And how are the kids affected by it? If people voted not on the school bond, wouldn’t your kids be even worse affected?

  • supersickandtired

    do you really think for one minute BUSD will kick out REALM? regardless if they meet the requirements or not?

  • dwss5

    Article title:”Address verification work continues for Berkeley Unified”

    Funny how this supposed address verification crackdown gets reported at just about the exact same time that Berkeley voters are readying themselves to ACTUALLY VOTE for two BUSD Boardmembers :/
    Also see the B-Side Election Spotlight on the candidates for the School Board at http://www.berkeleyside.com/2016/10/14/election-2016-berkeley-spotlight-on-the-school-board/

    Quote from THIS article:

    Director Judy Appel noted that a concern from the board, when it approved the enrollment policy last year, had been that families who had been in Berkeley schools but living outside the city would be afraid to come in to register, and would simply leave.
    She said she appreciated any efforts BUSD staff take to ensure that kids in good standing are able to get the permits.
    “I think we need to have a real discussion about the impact on our schools of doing this,” she said.

    Yet here’s a telling comment from LAST wk’s B-Side reporting of the School Board election:

    Remember Judy Appel is the board member who called anyone a racist who questioned the school boards practice of secretly letting kids from outside the city attend BUSD and other forms of fraud to the tax payers of Berkeley. So i suggest if you don’t like tax fraud by the school district you consider not voting for Judy Appel.

    (Comment by stopbsepfraud2016 in the http://www.berkeleyside.com/2016/10/14/election-2016-berkeley-spotlight-on-the-school-board/ Comments section)

  • Don Aks

    Yes, yes, and no – because the goal here is to get the bonds passed AND drive accountability. There is no doubt that Berkeley will continue to invest in its school system; the question is how do we kick these noble idealists to the curb and keep them from stealing from us.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    Yes, mine and many kids are directly affected by the overcrowding, the lack of resources that we’re happy to for through BSEP but don’t get, the inability of the district to plan and budget because they never know how many kids will just show up, etc. My guess is that you don’t have kids in BUSD or you wouldn’t be asking this.

    If the school bond doesn’t pass the will district force the children to bear the brunt of that. They certainly won’t cut their bloated administration or revoke interdistrict transfers in order to close unneeded facilities. Personally I’d do what I’d need to in order to pay for private school but most families don’t have that option. If I wanted my kids in private school though they’d already be there…i want public schools to be the best they can be and there’s no reason that Berkeley, with the massive amount of public support and goodwill they are given, can’t be a model for the rest of the country.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Then why are we issuing space-available permits!?

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Then change the law.

  • D’Anquetil

    Laura, can we write you in for School Board in the election?

  • dwss5

    Alan Acacia wrote:

    The implementation of the new policy shows that the district is listening! Whatever faults the district may have had in the past, this appears to be a significant response to concerns about out-of-district students.

    But the timing of that very “implementation” of the new policy is HIGHLY suspect!

    It seems to many of us (e.g., see yesterday’s comment by ‘supersickandtired’ below) that this so-called “significant response” has much more to do with the upcoming BUSD School Board Election$ than it has to do with the Long-Term ETHICAL Concern of Fraudulent Enrollment by out-of-district students.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    I think many in Berkeley would be open to the idea of turning BUSD into sort of a magnet district where families from all over can apply and remain with stringent performance and behavioral requirements. But that is not how our tax and bond measures were written and not what was voted on and passed. Instead we have a cabal that thinks their political ideals places them above the law and uses all of this extra to manipulate the demographics of the district and starve surrounding districts of much needed ADA money.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    I agree with you completely. But the argument against going after enrollment fraud, as much one exists, is basically “Well, if these parents are that motivated enough to lie and commit mail fraud then their kids must be good students”. Anyone with experience in at least the elementary schools knows this is not true or course. One parent in my son’s class told me she’s doing it because the special Ed resources for her violent and disruptive kid are better in Berkeley than in Oakland where they live.

  • Don Aks

    Because we aren’t demanding accountability loud enough.

  • Don Aks

    You are correct about the state funding, but evidently do not grok how BSEP works. Ahem, please pay attention:

    This is a Berkeley-only property tax that directly funds BUSD, above and beyond the state funding you mention. Out-of-district transfer students (fraudulent and authorized) do not contribute to this fund, so when we let them attend our schools we dilute that resource.

    BUSD is incentivized to pack our district with as many fraudulent and approved out-of-district transfers as possible. Think about it — they get the BSEP money no matter what, and then they get state reimbursement on a headcount basis.

    From the perspective of a parent with a child in Berkeley schools however, that means that when they show up and find their kid doesn’t have access to the resources they expected it’s because BUSD gave away their slice of the pie .. THAT THEY ALREADY PAID FOR! And that’s the rub…

  • Don Aks

    Not your money, it’s a public resource that was collected for a particular purpose. Specifically, not the one you mention.

    Now, if you think we should float a bond or institute a property tax for educating children from other communities that’s fine — go file an initiative and start gathering signatures. Some folks might even agree with you, but noble as it might be I’m guessing it won’t pass.

    Either way, that’s not what we are working with now. What’s happening is theft.

  • Don Aks

    Notice that BUSD has not entertained setting up an enrollment fraud hotline like Albany .. why not?

  • Don Aks

    It also robs their home school district of state ADA funds that they desperately need. Poaching these funds is an additional moral jeopardy of our willingness to look the other way on fraudulent enrollments.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Just came from a party where a parent who moved out of Berkeley said that one of her sons “is still at Berkeley High because he was already in the system when we moved last year.” They moved to a perfectly good district. He just doesn’t want to leave his friends.

  • WindoWest

    ADA=average daily attendance, the factor that controls State subsidies.

  • WindoWest

    Personal attack is the way of the world, not just school issues in Berkeley, CA. Politics demands a thick skin.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Levya-Cutler – did she seek action against the fraudster who stole her identity? Or was she complicit and “forgot” about it?

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Apparently the Oakland resident who brought a gun to Emerson last year is still there.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    You are very misinformed about how school funding works.

  • WindoWest

    What % of Berkeley residents have children currently enrolled in Berkeley public schools? The others are still being asked to support them. Not voting on school bonds BSED (E1) because of enrollment fraud seems like cutting off your nose to spite your face while throwing out the baby with the bath water. The real discussion would be to devise a less-labor intensive system to stop the fraud. But many people on this thread seem to be angry at Judy Appel for calling their attention to this matter racism, which means that Ms. Appel is admitting that many of the fraudulent enrollees are black. Is that true or no? And if not, then perhaps it is she who holds some kind of racial bias. As for raising the problem of enrollment fraud during the election, that’s why we have elections, to call attention to our problems and discuss the solutions. Please don’t punish the children by voting NO on funds for crucial programs. Firing a couple of administrators will make little difference. If you want to fire somebody, it’s the school board who make the decisions.

  • WindoWest

    Do the math. Laying off a couple of administrators won’t prop up the BUSD budget if E1 fails.

  • You are incorrect. I was required to go to the admissions office on Bonar street

  • Or maybe you’re letting your emotions cloud your acceptance of the facts

  • My child attended Willard and we were required to show Group C paperwork

  • Boone

    The biggest parenting mistake we’ve ever made was choosing to move to Berkeley because of it’s schools.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    You are being too literal. It seems to me that students should never be affected by whatever budget problems the district has until it’s completely unavoidable….the superintendent would be mopping floors and emptying trashcans before kids went without something. When the topic of BSEP comes up the very first threat is “oh, your kids will suffer, you better pass it!” So no, a couple of administrators won’t make a dent but it’s a start in an obviously top heavy adminstration. There’s a lot of low hanging fruit to pick before children would notice anything but of course that assumes the administration has the best interests of our children as their first priority instead of their overpaid, underworked jobs and whatever tired old 70s politics they are clinging to.

