Berkeley mail delivery prompts tidal wave of complaints

October 28, 2016 9:00 am by Emilie Raguso
Local residents have reported numerous problems in Berkeley with postal service, particularly in recent weeks. Photo: Sonny Abesamis

Local residents have reported numerous problems in Berkeley with the postal service, particularly in recent weeks. Photo: Sonny Abesamis

It’s definitely not just you. Late-night and skipped mail deliveries, suspect delivery “attempts,” slow service and mis-delivered mail: Berkeleyside has received complaints about the U.S. Postal Service from more than 80 Berkeley residents in the past week who detailed a range of problems throughout October. And some say there has been trouble for much longer.

“USPS has been horrible lately – either very late nighttime deliveries or none at all,” wrote one resident. “I’ve lodged a complaint with the USPS but as yet have no reply, just confirmation of its receipt. Very very frustrating, especially at voting time.”

Said another: “You can’t get anyone to help you. The people in the post office might (at most) give you a number to call, but you can never reach an actual person. This is frustrating, and should be unacceptable for a federal organization, especially one that people rely on on a daily basis.”

Berkeleyside became aware of the widespread problems last week after breaking the news about a local man who found nearly 100 sample ballots dumped, along with their plastic bindings, into a Berkeley recycling bin. The carrier responsible has been identified and interviewed by authorities but the investigation is ongoing and no further information has been provided.

Berkeleyside has since received reports of more dumped ballot guides and actual vote-by-mail ballots, of people not receiving their guides at all, and of others who were still waiting for their ballots as of this week. But the shoddy service seems to be impacting more than just election mail. Reports have come in from all sectors of the city, as well as Albany, Kensington and Oakland.

“Very late deliveries many times after 10:00 p.m. The carrier is walking around with a head lamp,” wrote Bill Newton. “Budget cuts, staff shortages, anyone have any ideas?”

Berkeley’s new postmaster, Candace Champion, was “not available” to talk this week, according to the USPS spokesman for the region. Champion, who became postmaster in August, did not respond to an email request for an interview.

This limestone artwork at the downtown Berkeley Post Office was completed by by David Slivka in December 1937. Photo: Hitchster

This limestone artwork at the downtown Berkeley Post Office was completed by by David Slivka in December 1937. Photo: Hitchster

Mail delivery horror stories have proliferated in recent weeks. Many say the mail now comes between 9 and 11 p.m., if not later. It takes much longer than usual to arrive. There are days when no mail comes at all, followed by multiple deliveries in a single day. The late-night deliveries can be disruptive and disconcerting, residents report.

One woman, hearing the mail carrier arrive late at night, reportedly thought she was about to be burglarized. And Kieron Slaughter, writing on Nextdoor, “was shocked” to get a delivery at 2 a.m.: “I heard someone walking on my porch with a flashlight and looked outside to see a Mail Person delivering packages.”

Wrote Mimi Mugler, “We are definitely experiencing postal weirdness.… Last night, I couldn’t sleep and was up at about 1:30 a.m. I heard funny electronic noises on the porch and opened the door to a mail carrier who handed me my mail! When I commented that it was rather late (!), he told me about our area having only a small shelf to sort the mail or something and that our area was very behind on mail delivery. I couldn’t quite track everything he said, and he seemed a little stressed.”

One mother in North Berkeley reported late delivery three nights in a row this week, at 11:45 one night, and 11 the next: “This is a huge problem for our family — we have two kids and a dog, and the dog barks whenever the mail comes and wakes up our sleeping kids.”

Wrote one local man, about a Wednesday delivery: “My wife and I were expecting some baby-related packages from Amazon today (our due date is 3 weeks away — eeek!) and have been waiting all day for the delivery to arrive. USPS confirmed it being delivered at 12:05am, but I went outside searching (in my pajamas, for good measure …) and it’s nowhere to be found.”

"Save our post office": This sign was photographed in a Berkeley window in 2013 but may be taking on new meaning in recent weeks. Photo: Quinn Dombrowski

“Save our post office”: This sign was photographed in a Berkeley window in 2013 but may be taking on new meaning in recent weeks. Photo: Quinn Dombrowski

There’s also the problem of “attempted” deliveries: People get notifications that deliveries were attempted in the middle of the night, or when residents know they were home and can verify no carrier tried to drop off items. Not to mention mis-delivered items.

“Countless times I’ve received other people’s important mail (jury duty notices, parking citations, bills) and it makes me wonder how many times my mail has been delivered elsewhere,” Amanda Prasuhn said. “There’s a huge problem with the Berkeley USPS.”

Wrote another local woman: “We are receiving mail from incorrect addresses, not even similar to ours. Our neighbors have been getting our mail and passing it along to us and vice versa. In addition we’ve all found numerous mail items of ours, with very clear addresses, in our recycling bins just beneath our mail boxes, which this mail carrier clearly hasn’t put into our mailboxes.”

Said another resident: “I just received an envelope with tickets from Cal Performances intended for a recipient that lives five blocks away with the same house number. Misdelivered mail is not at all unusual for here on my South Berkeley block. And the mail carriers are out in the evenings here too, wearing headlamps to light the way, and sometimes even in their street clothes. Well off to redeliver the tickets so that the person awaiting them can attend their event!!”

Many Berkeley residents say postal service has been lacking, particularly in recent weeks. Photo: Skip Moore

Many Berkeley residents say postal service has been lacking, particularly in recent weeks. Photo: Skip Moore

One South Berkeley resident said he’s had so many problems with flawed postal service that he installed a surveillance camera on his porch so he could document the situation.

“USPS never even shows up at our door, even when USPS tracking says a delivery or delivery attempt was made,” he wrote. “We’ve had several packages lost (including my wife’s wedding ring, a wedding gift, and hundreds of dollars’ worth of electronics) … and we’ve received a disturbing amount of other people’s confidential documents (including a couple of child support notices, credit card bills, and a letter from a medical office).”

Another local resident was unsettled to receive a notice from the USPS reporting that her family’s mail would be forwarded to Vallejo, the result, it turned out, of a fraudulent request. She said she had been even more troubled to find out that it had taken so long for the postal service to get her the notice that her mail was already being delivered to Vallejo by the time she was notified.

“Among the letters delivered to the fraudulent address was a credit card statement, and our card number was promptly stolen,” she said.

Many readers shared support for their longtime carriers, and concern about working conditions, and the danger of late-night hours and delivery in the dark. Others note that new temporary carriers may not be maintaining the standards of permanent employees who used to serve the neighborhood.

Others have expressed exasperation because there’s no easy way to report problems or get a response, and no fix in sight.

Said Emily Lemur: “My entire apartment building … will sometimes go days without receiving mail. At least twice, I’ve had a small package that was ‘out for delivery’ until late at night, at which point the tracking info would claim that delivery had been attempted (it hadn’t) and that the mail receptacle was blocked (which doesn’t make any sense unless they lost the key to our building). I tried to complain at the post office and they told me they had no supervisor, didn’t know where my package was, and gave me 3 phone numbers to call to complain to someone. All three numbers just rang and rang until the call was disconnected. Got my packages eventually, but SO FRUSTRATING and makes me feel so powerless.”

Councilwoman Susan Wengraf said she became concerned in recent weeks when she began to get mail late at night, then heard from a constituent who hadn’t gotten a visit from her carrier in three days. Her items suddenly arrived last Saturday.

We received a bunch of mail, 10 lbs worth!” the woman told Wengraf. “Included were checks for over $5,000, bills, etc. I run my landscape design business from my home, and this has significantly affected my cash flow.”

Wengraf said she is particularly worried for seniors and others who rely on consistent check delivery to pay their bills. There’s also the issue of election mail, both for voters who are trying to get their ballot guides and vote-by-mail ballots, and for candidates who are trying to reach those voters through campaign materials, she said.

“I think it’s a huge problem,” Wengraf said. “It just doesn’t give you any faith in the system. We can’t even depend on the mail being delivered anymore.”

She said she would call Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s office to try to get her involved and see if pressure from above might make a difference, particularly because it’s seemingly impossible to get anyone on the phone at a local post office. (Wengraf said, shortly after publication, she had already spoken with a Lee staffer who said 40 complaints about mail service had been logged at the office and “they were trying to address the problem.”)

So what the heck is going on?

Many have blamed the Republicans for the financial strain placed on the post office in DC (file photo). Photo: Quinn Dombrowski

Many have blamed the Republicans for the financial strain placed on the postal service nationally. Photo: Quinn Dombrowski

Augustine Ruiz Jr., spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service’s Bay-Valley and San Francisco districts — which includes Berkeley — said there have been “volume increases due to heavy election and political mail,” which are putting a strain on the system.

Traditionally, the fall mailing season is punctuated with increased volumes of mail which are unique to this time of the year,” he said, by email. “We make 65,292 delivery stops in Berkeley daily.”

He did not say how many stops each carrier makes or whether that number has changed.

Ruiz said there are 163 carriers currently assigned to Berkeley — compared to 151 last year — and that the USPS has “plans to hire 19 City Carrier Assistants (CCA) which will bring us to full complement of 182.” (CCAs are entry-level spots that Ruiz described as “pre-career employees.”)

Ruiz did not go into detail about late-night deliveries but acknowledged “We have had some of our carriers in Berkeley out past 6 p.m. delivering mail to ensure our customers receive mail daily.”

He said the USPS aims for carriers to complete their routes by 6 p.m., and hopes the new hires will “help us alleviate delivering later in the day.”

“We take seriously our role to deliver the mail and we appreciate our customers’ confidence in our service,” he wrote in an email response to Berkeleyside. “We encourage customers to share their concerns, their comments and their compliments with us.”

But, according to many other reports, that’s not the full story.

Mail delivery has been a problem in Berkeley throughout October and, for some, much longer. Photo: Skip Moore

Mail delivery has been a problem in Berkeley throughout October and, for some, much longer. Photo: Skip Moore

One longtime local carrier told Berkeleyside the USPS has consolidated routes in Berkeley such that what used to be 130 routes are now 60 or 70, and each carrier has to deliver 30-40% more mail each day. Eleven-hour days are not uncommon, he said. Ruiz declined to provide information about consolidated routes.

The man who installed the surveillance camera on his porch said staff at the San Pablo Avenue post office in Berkeley told him budget cuts meant there was no permanent carrier in his zone, leaving “floating” temporary carriers to cover the route. He was told some Berkeley routes are so dense that it’s hard for carriers to keep up with the volume of deliveries, leading to many late nights and “lost” items.

“On a couple of occasions, I’ve confronted my postal worker about lost packages, and their responses have ranged from ‘Oh well’ to ‘If you have a problem with it, contact the postal inspector,'” he told Berkeleyside. “My wife and I have filed a couple of complaints to the USPS IG’s office, but not surprisingly, we haven’t had any follow up.”

Ruiz said he could not “address hearsay information from a report to you by a customer who says he was told by ‘local staff’ on budget cuts, etc.” Ruiz was not able to say how many carriers in Berkeley are permanent vs. “floating,” and declined to speak by phone about any of the delivery issues reported to Berkeleyside.

Another local resident said her family gets “what we now call ‘night mail’ from our excellent carrier who let me know that for months now, he’s had to deliver his own route as well as someone else’s. At 5pm he showed me his truck still full… another 4 hours of delivering still to go. I feel really badly for him every day. He says he doesn’t know how long his body can take it.”

Carriers have told other local residents about having to pull double shifts or add on deliveries from other routes.

“I talked to one very tired carrier and she stated that she was delivering an extra 1/2 route after completing her regular route,” one reader reported. “I did not ascertain why she had to do this extra but feel it could lead to problems in delivery.”

In Albany and Oakland, there have been reports of carriers out due to illness in recent weeks which, along with the influx of election mail, has been a significant burden on the carriers who remain.

Another local resident called the Elmwood post office to find out “why our mail deliveries are so screwed up. Some days have no delivery and other days have 2 deliveries. The woman I spoke to said they have a high absentee problem right now. She said she was up until 3 a.m. Too bad this is happening when we are waiting for our absentee ballots. What a mess.”

The downtown Berkeley Post Office — seen here in 2013 — has been the site a battleground in recent years, with the USPS trying to sell the facility and community members fighting to retain it. Photo: Steve Rhodes

The downtown Berkeley Post Office — seen here in 2013 — has been an occasional battleground in recent years, with the USPS trying to sell the facility and community members fighting to retain it. Photo: Steve Rhodes

According to other reports, issues are also cropping up at local processing and distribution centers, meaning mail isn’t ready for carriers until later in the day. There’s also a theory about Amazon deliveries taking priority and leading to a significant increase in parcels, which creates another challenge.

I’ve spoken with some letter carriers who report they carry at least twice as many packages every day, mainly for Amazon. Add to that, the fact that some Amazon packages are being delivered by letter carriers on a Sunday as well,” wrote one Berkeleyside reader. A city of Berkeley staffer said, at a recent council meeting, he too has heard that Amazon deliveries are taxing the system.

Ruiz did not respond to a question about how Amazon might be impacting the delivery schedule or address why carriers might be missing delivery days altogether. The postal service is required by law to deliver mail six days a week, according to the USPS inspector general’s office.

Some local residents have said they now avoid the U.S. Postal Service at all costs, while others wonder what it might take to restore it to the reliable, venerable institution it once was. Many have placed the blame on a federal mandate — enacted in 2006 by a Republican Congress — to require the USPS to “prefund its long-term pension and healthcare liabilities” for 75 years by 2016.

“The USPS might be in less dire straits if Republicans in Congress were not trying to kill it outright,” wrote David Horsey in the LA Times in 2013. “In truth, the Republicans who crafted the bill were not interested in turning the Postal Service into a better business; they were seeking to run the post office out of business.”

Those longtime issues don’t explain what may have changed suddenly in Berkeley earlier this month, however.

Susan Hammer, Berkeley’s chief shop steward with the American Postal Workers Union — which represents the clerks, as well as maintenance and motor vehicle workers — confirmed carrier reports of long hours in Berkeley and neighboring Oakland. She said carriers in Oakland regularly work 10-12 hour days, and she’s even heard of carriers who work more than 12-hour days.

Part of the reason is that this is an election cycle and the mail is even heavier than usual,” she said. “One of the other reasons is that they are short-staffed so the carriers are carrying their own routes and then carrying a ‘swing’ from another route.”

She noted that mis-deliveries are often caused by a flawed sorting process — which is handled by a machine — in conjunction with “floater” carriers who are not the permanent carrier on a route and may be unfamiliar with the neighborhood.

The local union that represents the actual carriers, the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 1111, did not respond to a request for an interview.

At the Berkeley Post Office, in 2005: "Long line of little cars." Photo: Kai Schreiber

At the Berkeley Post Office, in 2005: “Long line of little cars.” Photo: Kai Schreiber

Retired Berkeley mail carrier William Smith said his friends who still carry mail in the city have described “varying degrees of horrible” over the past year, but say “right now is absolutely the worst.” He too has heard of the consolidated routes and the late-night deliveries, and the push to get as much work done in as short a time as possible.

Smith retired in 2009, after 30 years on the job, due to work-related back pain and other considerations. He described a perfect storm of problems that are contributing to the current mess.

Shifting mail patterns have been a challenge to keep up with over the decades, he said. Initially, routes were set up to handle letter mail, rather than packages and parcels. In recent years, letter mail has dried up, and packages have become increasingly common. And when you’re talking about an individual carrier on a route making deliveries to many stops, bulky items are naturally going to be more of a challenge.

“It used to be, at Christmas time, it was really bad,” said Smith. “Now, it’s like Christmas all the time.”

He echoed the idea that election season — especially with a presidential race — is another difficult time. That’s because of “lists”: mail deliveries that go out to every address on a route.

“You have multiple lists each day, bundles and bundles of mail, and every house gets a list four to five times over,” Smith said. “And if you don’t have enough staff, it’s going to keep you out there forever.”

He recalled how, at one point in the 80s, he held the record for coming back late at night due to the demands of the route. It was, he recalled, 8:45 p.m. He and other carriers used to tease each other about late nights and delivering after dark.

“It was a running gag, ‘You’re gonna need a miner’s hat,'” Smith said. But it’s no longer a laughing matter, he added. “They’re out there with flashlights more often than not now.”

Tips from the community

  • To report problems, call 800-275-8777 or visit http://usps.com. (Pro tip from a resident: “It is a hassle, but you really do hear back from your distribution center manager. I chose to hear back by email so now I can easily ‘keep in touch’ with the manager of my local distribution center about issues as they arise. Much easier than trying to reach them by phone.”)
  • Some say the Orinda and Montclair post offices can be easier to access than the Elmwood branch. (A neighborhood resident wrote, of Orinda, “It is a longer distance from my home behind the Claremont Hotel but there is parking so the time is about the same. No long lines.”)
  • Buy stamps online, or at Safeway or office supply stores (just make sure you’re not being assessed a surcharge).
  • Email Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s office and let her know about your service problem.

Berkeleyside welcomes news tips from readers. Reach our team by writing to tips@berkeleyside.com or call reporter Emilie Raguso at 510-459-8325. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related:
Federal probe launched into dumped Berkeley voter guides, returned election postcards (10.18.16)

Berkeleyside publishes many articles every day. To see all our stories in chronological order, and read ones you may have missed, check out our All the News grid.

122 Comments

Print Friendly
Tagged , ,
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »
  Older Comments
Newer Comments  
  • emraguso

    Uh, actually not at all. We were contacted by phone by the person it happened to before word spread widely. But nice attitude !

  • Kimmie Smith

    actually max is over 30.00, overtime would be about 45.00 dollars a hour. only carriers making 17.00 dollars a hour have very little time vested.

  • NonNimby

    2.85 an hour was the wage in 1968

  • rhuberry

    That’s not what my long time carrier said when she was getting her route changed and adjusted regularly. She said the ”route supervisor” would constantly adjust the routes. The route she had never made sense to me. For instance she would have Virginia St, Francisco St., Delaware St., skip Hearst, but have Berkeley way. Also when USPS got the Amazon contract, it really upped the volume.

    This doesn’t seem to just be an East Bay problem. I listen to programming on a Santa Rosa radio station. . The news updates today reported the same problems of late night and irregular deliveries.

  • Bateman

    This being the highly-educated city of Berkeley, I’m surprised no one has commented on the title of your article… the term “tidal wave” has really fallen out of favor in the scientific community. You could say “surge of complaints” in the title, and have just as much impact.

  • emraguso

    I did not know that! We aim to keep headlines to a single line when possible but I was not aware of that. Source? I’d like to read more.

  • Richard Crowl

    Getting mail late is annoying and it bothers me as well. That being said the last people we should be blaming are the letter carriers. A close friend and one of my brothers both started carrying mail in the early 70’s. At the time they said the job was so easy they almost felt bad taking a paycheck. It evolved into such a stressful job they retired fairly young. My brother actually said he felt he wouldn’t live long enough to enjoy retirement if he worked there any more. Settling for a lower pension was worth it to retire in his early 50’s.

    I feel the Post Offiice wants to privatize the operation. The underpaid, non-union clerks at Staples that run a “pretend” Post Office is one of many signs pointing in that direction.

  • dale allen boland

    Thanks for this detailed report, and for bringing the community together. I hadn’t realized that EVERYBODY was having this problem. I attribute it to the USPS contracting with Amazon.

    By the way, with regard to the suggestion that we purchase stamps online: There is a delivery charge, and they are subject to the same vagaries of delivery as all the other mail….

  • tenjen

    To me, the most significant part of the story is the repetitive list of non-responses from anyone at USPS:

    Berkeley’s new postmaster, Candace Champion, was “not available” to talk this week, according to the USPS spokesman for the region.

    Champion, who became postmaster in August, did not respond to an email request for an interview.

    [USPS Spokesman Augustine] Ruiz did not go into detail about late-night deliveries …

    He did not say how many stops each carrier makes or whether that number has changed.

    Ruiz declined to provide information about consolidated routes.

    Ruiz was not able to say how many carriers in Berkeley are permanent vs. “floating”

    Ruiz declined to speak by phone about any of the delivery issues reported to Berkeleyside

    Ruiz did not respond to a question about how Amazon might be impacting the delivery schedule

    The local union that represents the actual carriers did not respond to a request for an interview.

  • emraguso

    Definitely a challenge. Perhaps FOIA will make a difference… We want to stay on the story.

  • emraguso

    My alternative was just to say “wave” …. which seems essentially to be what a tidal wave is so in the end — basically worked out ! But I absolutely take your point and appreciate learning this.

  • RHorn

    Can I opt out of mail?
    Will selling the downtown mail building help them hire more folks?
    Can a drone not deliver my mail in a more timely fashion?

  • Janet Winter

    Thanks for the update. My source of information was last year with a letter carrier who had a regular route in East Oakland. It may be that routing is handled differently in Berkeley.

  • Janet Winter

    Possibly they’re adding in overtime, which may not be used in every area, but can bring the average up.

  • Janet Winter

    That may have been my starting pay, but I remember the $3.16 after a year and a half, so I must have gotten a raise.

  • dwss5

    emraguso wrote:”Perhaps FOIA will make a difference… We want to stay on the story.”

    For those who might not realize this, FOIA is the acronym for the Freedom of Information Act.
    As the official website http://www.foia.gov quotes it:
    “The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) is a law that gives you the right to access information from the federal government. It is often described as the law that keeps citizens in the know about their government.”

    As far as staying on the story, CBS-SF released a news video out yesterday entitled ‘Mail Deliveries In Berkeley Arriving Late … and Later’ http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-local-news/3569626-mail-deliveries-in-berkeley-arriving-late-and-later/
    Subtitle is “Cate Cauguiran reports on why the daily trip to the mailbox in Berkeley now frequently requires a flashlight. (10-28-16)”

  • dwss5

    KC wrote:”…Please inform yourself before trashing the USPS.”

    Notwithstanding the three numbered excuses brought down, we now have a complaint “tidal wave” of actual USPS customer testimonials directly informing us here of the Berkeley USPS’s trashy service.

    That’s the major point of this article!!

    And to add insult to injury, as commenter ‘tenjen’ wrote last night, “the most significant part of the story is the repetitive list of non-responses from anyone at USPS”.

  • dwss5

    Mudman wrote:

    My post office in the Elmwood recently made some knucklehead changes. They took out the number machine (which was very civilized) which means everyone must now wait in long lines. They also took out the seating so that the old folks and people who have trouble standing for a long time (like me) have it very hard. It was just incredibly stupid. Lots of people complaining but no one is listening.

    IIRC, the only Berkeley post office which has ANY seating inside of it is the Main Post Office on Allston St downtown.
    I submitted a suggestion here yesterday regarding the long standing lines at the Elmwood and West Berkeley post offices;
    “Maybe a good idea would be to bring along for the long wait some pleasant music to listen to (on a smartphone, MP3 player,…), a collapsible and portable stool to sit in, and a copy of a nice L-O-N-G book to read (War and Peace anyone?)”

    I’m wondering if Berkeley’s higher-up USPS muck-a-muck$ would actually RESPOND to the burgeoning service complaints should pics and vids go viral on the Internet showing customers carrying-out the very “waiting” suggestion I’m making here???

  • We went out of way to deliver government mail that required a postmark, placed item 8:00 am on 9-15 in the USPS box outside Montclair Station. Should it require more than that? Apparently yes. They postmarked this parcel 9-16; and Alameda County offered no recourse even though we undertook compliance on mailing with reasonable expectation of performance – no method of timely declaration as the State Board of Equalization or IRS offers – thank you Alameda County (sic) and good job with our 15K in taxes… Alameda county’s rejection was shocking & revealing of their culture – tax and fine vs protect and serve… they have lost the plot in our view… and, we will be considering their callous failed culture when voting to give them more tax money considering their failures to repair roads, corruption in prison health care “system”, failed clean-up of illegal dumping, failed resolution homeless camps, and well just about everything they have a duty to manage. They are good at taxing and fining however, and fairly good with paying tons of tax dollars to pensions and litigations when people die or are maimed from their negligence. OK enough rant – but something needs to give here and sure hope it is NOT an Orange meteor named Trump…

  • emraguso

    I understand he posted it on Nextdoor, but I don’t live in that neighborhood and did not learn of the story that way. We learned about it when he called us about it Oct. 12, the day he found the ballots. That set in motion our reporting for the story which, again, did not involve Nextdoor. It took several days to get the story out because the ROV was not available; it took a lot of work to get a call back.

    My response to you was snarky, I apologize. I don’t think snark violates our policy but it’s rarely needed. I admit I was offended by your comment. I’ll leave it at that.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    That last sentence is laughable

  • Anybody But Jesse

    I hope you had the presence of kind to say, “so I don’t need the insurance then?”

  • Anybody But Jesse

    How do you know a Berkeleyan is alive and well?

    They’re still complaining.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Fair enough. I hope we can agree that with as many forms of dissemination as there are today, the semantics of “breaking news” and a “scoop” have shifted. I wonder how the topic is covered in J school these days.

    You often do have first, fresh coverage here and should be proud of that, as well as the depth of the reporting.

  • dwss5

    KC wrote:”…Please inform yourself before trashing the USPS.”

    Notwithstanding the three numbered excuses brought down to divert any blame, we now have a complaint “tidal wave” of eyewitness testimonials from actual USPS customers in Berkeley DIRECTLY informing us of the local USPS’s trashy service.

    That’s the major point of this article, for goodness sake!!

    And to add insult to injury, as commenter ‘tenjen’ wrote last night, “the most significant part of the story is the repetitive list of non-responses from anyone at USPS”.

  • emraguso

    Personally I would see a scoop as when it’s reported first by a news outlet. The social networks are awesome but it’s a different system in my opinion. I don’t actually know how many people saw that story on Nextdoor first but I am certain (even if the entire neighborhood and surrounding ones saw it there) many more people saw it on Berkeleyside; and much of the information did not appear there — though Scott did an excellent job sharing what he was learning with his neighbors.

    It could be interesting to think about what “breaking news” means today. But I think there is something inherently different about neighbors talking amongst themselves on a private social network vs something being broadcast to the wider community by a news outlet. I think it’s a different scale and can potentially have a different impact.

    What bothered me was the implication that I was, intentionally or otherwise, inaccurately describing how I had learned of the story. That’s essentially calling me a liar or otherwise unreliable. And certainly anyone is free to do that. But anyone who knows me and knows how I feel about my work would not be surprised to learn that this bothered me… as ridiculous as that might be for any number of reasons.

    Gotta go focus on actual work now. Hope everyone has a good weekend.

  • emraguso

    What I meant was, when I was thinking about headlines, I initially was just planning to write “wave” and leave it at that. But certainly there were any number of excellent alternatives. :)

  • Pearl Clutcher

    So many possible explanations here:

    1) Vast right wing conspiracy

    2) Lazy civil servants

    3) Incompetent management

    4) Amazon overload

    5) Some combination of these.

  • Berkeleysidereader

    I’m sure that if Emilie had read about it on NextDoor, that’s what she would have written. As if “everyone else” is on NextDoor reading the coverage; I don’t even think NextDoor gets 1/5 of the readership that Berkeleyside does, and its quality falls way short of what Berkeleyside provides anyway. Comments like this are disrespectful and demeaning to the great work and reportage Emilie provides around the clock. She’s providing a huge service to us and our community.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Emilie, you’ve explained that you didn’t see it on ND, which clears up any question of provenance. No one called you a liar or unreliable and there are at least a dozen people on this article alone, myself included, giving you props. I think you are being awfully thin skinned here.

    That you didn’t see it aside, the fact remains that the story broke on ND and that social media are playing an ever more prominent role in breaking news. One article I found in an old school publication says more than half of stories break on Social media and that was before Trump showed up. You yourself use Twitter streams wrapped in Storify to “report” on events at Council. This entire site was much closer to a blog than a news outlet before you showed up and started cranking out high quality work.

    It is very often the case that a “media outlet” – and I am including social media – will run a “breaking news” item with details to follow. You do this yourself with your police radio and Nixle. Sometimes deeper stories follow and sometimes not, but the fact that you wrote a deeper story doesn’t equal breaking the news unless there was some novel twist. Wider coverage is also not a trump card: otherwise the NYT could claim that it breaks any story it chooses to publish.

  • Emilie … Your article seems to have set off an avalanche of comments.

    Ira

  • pheet007

    First, blaming the carrier and calling them “lazy civil servants” is a low blow, and I resent that comment, being a 32+ year city carrier who will retire in about a month. There are always one or two bad apples in every basket, but most of us bust our collective asses every day in all kinds of weather, business deliveries, homes in every kind of neighborhood, dogs, crime areas, etc. I have had shoulder surgery and two hernia surgeries thanks to my work, and countless others have had all that plus back surgery, knees and feet.
    The blame is and can only be with management. They are solely responsible for hiring and as is the case here in Berkeleyside, steadfastly refuse to do so in order to play numbers games and take those phony figures to justify bonuses they clearly have not earned nor do they deserve. They wanted cheap half price “pre-career labor” that has little if any union representation, no sick leave, and are subject to removal at any time until they get a route of their own. They are runners – taught to deliver as fast as possible and the hell with accuracy or reliability, and unfortunately the mind set of far too many workers today, especially younger ones, is one of entitlement – i.e., pay for as little responsibility as possible.
    The days of the conscientious letter carriers who took the time to know their routes inside and out, did their best to know their customers and keep up with change of addresses, although in many places like apartment complexes is a near impossible task because people don’t leave change of addresses and then can’t figure out why the USPS doesn’t somehow magically know where everybody lives is drawing to a close in the next several years.
    Management doesn’t respond to customer complaints because they don’t give a rat’s ass. Individual offices are hamstrung – they are not allowed to make any decisions and have to beg district offices for whatever meager assistance they can get. Districts cover certain areas according to population – my state is its own because it’s not that populated, but California has several for its many metro areas. These people rose through the ranks by being suck ups, terrible craft people, related to the right people higher up, and too damn lazy to do any real work. They are isolated in offices where actual contact with the customer is non-existent. These people ruin the Service, and Area, which covers much more territory whom Districts answer to, are even worse. The “spokespersons” are liars, and it’s a reluctance to hire people because it’s more costly as far as labor is concerned. It’s cheaper to leave people out all hours and pay overtime than to eventually have to pay benefits and retirement to a career carrier. That is all they care about.
    Only pressure from state and U.S. Senators and Representatives seems to have much impact. Getting local media involved helps, and this is about the only effective way to voice concerns. Your carrier is as fed up and pissed off as you are.

  • pheet007

    That doesn’t make a damn bit of sense. Why would letter carriers out until 2:00 A.M. or other late times want the USPS to be privatized? They’d lose their jobs, unions, and benefits if some outfit like Wal-Mart or Amazon took over. Management might be doing this deliberately, but it isn’t the carrier who wants to keep their job. Your “thinking” leaves a lot to be desired.

  • aperson

    You are WRONG. See my comment above. There is such a thing as a tidal wave. The phrase didn’t appear out of nowhere — it was used for centuries to refer to waves in funnel-shaped coastal areas which have extreme tides, and it was in reference to this phenomenon that the idiom “like a tidal wave” first arose. It was only later, particularly starting after the Lisbon quake of 1755 that the phrase was inaccurately used to describe earthquake-induced waves, the type of wave that we now call a tsunami. But tsunami was always the SECONDARY meaning of “tidal wave,” and not even the meaning that was being referenced when the idiom first appeared. Again, see my reply to your original comment.

    Emily’s use of “tidal wave” here was entirely correct, and should not be criticized or changed.

  • emraguso

    I think this has been an interesting discussion and I agree that I was being too sensitive and should have responded differently at first pass. I disagree about what constitutes breaking the news / having the scoop, but I have enjoyed reading the points you raised about it, and will certainly continue mulling this over. Thanks!

  • dwss5

    pheet007 wrote:
    “The blame is and can only be with management. They are solely responsible for hiring and as is the case here in Berkeleyside, steadfastly refuse to do so in order to play numbers games and take those phony figures to justify bonuses they clearly have not earned nor do they deserve.”

    Hear, hear!
    And expressing this on Social Media sites and news outlets (e.g., Berkeleyside) is a good start. I’d hope that maybe publicizing the actual NAMES and $alaries+Benefits of these publicly INaccessible management mucky-muck$ will eventually force some sort of response or official statements from these distant Bureaucrats!

  • Pearl Clutcher

    As discussed elsewhere in this thread, the issue is not the quality of the information but very simply the meaning of “to break a story.” We don’t have to agree on that and we definitely do not have to take everything so personally.

  • Pearl Clutcher

    That would be #1….

  • Pearl Clutcher

    Sounds like a fun retirement party ahead!

  • Pearl Clutcher

    a flurry of words!

  • Pearl Clutcher

    Thanks for the dialogue and, more importantly, for the consistently high quality writing.

  • brycenesbittt

    You can get a hand stamp, inside any post office, and watch them do it.

  • brycenesbittt

    At about 9pm, the headlamp carrying USPS mail carrier said he’s out of Fremont, and was called in to cover the route for the first time. How could you possibly be efficient in the dark on a new route?

    The local USPS DDU supervisor said for new employees they don’t even try to issue uniforms until the new carrier lasts a month. Turnover must be massive.

  • Berkeleyrican

    I had mailed at 2:40am last Wednesday. Yes 2:40am.

  • Disqusted

    My career carrier was awesome! Hard working, smart, caring, diligent and accurate. Sadly, he retired a few weeks ago. Management is at fault for the current debacle!

    USPS is only now posting jobs that include Berkeley for “non-career” positions at $16.06 an hour that require the applicants to report to areas from Livermore to Benicia. Working at Starbucks is a better job than working for USPS! At least Starbucks gives workers free drinks and a shot at a career.

  • Dodiad

    “Augustine Ruiz Jr., spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service’s Bay-Valley and San Francisco districts . . . said ‘We make 65,292 delivery stops in Berkeley daily.’ . . . Ruiz said there are 163 carriers currently assigned to Berkeley . . . .”

    65,292 stops divided by 163 carriers comes to 400 stops per carrier per day. To fit that into an eight-hour day, they would have to make nearly a stop per minute, which is clearly impossible. Something has to be done to (1) increase funding to hire more carriers; (2) cut down on the volume of junk mail, particularly unsolicited catalogs and especially multiple copies of catalogs to the same address; and (3) force large-scale shippers of merchandise like Amazon and others deliver their own damn packages, or increase their shipping rates to cover the cost of hiring additional carriers. The current situation is unsustainable.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Do you know if an apartment complex with one mail area equals one stop or n stops?

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Replacing s with $ is always such a convincing argument!

  • JC

    This has been going on for YEARS! It’s getting press now because folks in N. Berkeley are finally getting screwed by USPA as well. My outreach to Barbara Lee’s office in 2014 went nowhere. My complaints to USPS went nowhere. Only a call placed to the Post Master General in D.C. prompted a lip service response – Berkeley USPS sent out 2 supervisors to my former house in W. Berkeley (no ID, just business cards). They made all sorts of promises that amounted to nothing. Misdelivered mail was a weekly event for me, including mailings for credit card offers and other financial info that could be used for identity theft. The only solution is to avoid USPS when you can in Berkeley. They simply do not care and there is NO ACCOUNTABILITY! Thank God I moved to Austria, a land of efficiency and acccountability!

  • JC

    Sadly that comes as no surprise. The “service” I received in W. Berkeley was dismal for YEARS! I used to have the telephone number to the sorting facility taped to the inside of a kitchen cabinet I had to call them so often.

 Older Comments
Newer Comments  