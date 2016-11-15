Berkeley police arrest 2 in stolen car with guns, drugs

Police officers arrested an El Sobrante man and a Kensington woman Monday night in the Berkeley Marina after being alerted to the stolen BMW the pair happened to be sitting in, authorities report.

Police found guns and drugs in the car, and arrested the pair in connection with them, along with other alleged violations.

Monday at 10:20 p.m., Berkeley police dispatchers learned of the stolen BMW, which appeared to be parked in a lot at the marina, according to a brief statement from police Tuesday afternoon.

Two officers found the BMW in the O Dock parking lot at the marina, and saw two people sitting inside.

Police detained them and found them to be on felony probation for identity theft. Due to their probation status, police were able to search them, according to the BPD statement.

During the search, police found two handguns, 1.25 grams of suspected methamphetamine, meth smoking paraphernalia, credit cards, checks, consumer profiles, and mail belonging to several victims, according to BPD.

Police identified the vehicle occupants as 25-year-old Travis Penaluna of El Sobrante and 32-year-old Christina Taylor of Kensington.

Both were arrested in connection with the weapons, vehicle theft, narcotics, identity theft, providing false information to police and probation violations.

They remain in custody and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. Penaluna is being held at Berkeley Jail with a bail of $37,500 and Taylor is at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with a bail of $467,000, though she does not appear eligible to be released on bail, according to online court records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office.

Have a question about a local public safety incident? Write to crime@berkeleyside.com.

