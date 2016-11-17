Mayor-elect Arreguín, Berkeley community leaders, to host unity gathering Friday morning

November 17, 2016 10:00 am by Berkeleyside Editors
Human Peace sign. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jesse Arreguín, who will take over as Berkeley’s mayor on Dec. 1, has called for a sunrise gathering Friday to celebrate the city’s shared community values – many of which President-elect Donald Trump does not share.

Arreguín, numerous members of the City Council, as well as community leaders, are calling for Berkeley residents to gather at 7:00 a.m. in Civic Center Park, 2100 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, for an hour-long celebration. Participants – who are encouraged to wear their “best tie-dye” – will form a giant peace sign. Breakfast will be served.

“I will join other community leaders to address the crowd on the topics of unity, positive action, and Berkeley’s tradition of promoting human rights,” Arreguín said in an email invitation. “Let’s let all our students and community members know that in Berkeley, we rededicate ourselves to a fair, inclusive, progressive, and sustainable world.”

“After last week’s shocking election, protesters took to the streets in the region on a near-daily basis. With many communities concerned over the implications of policy proposals under the Trump administration, Berkeley plans to take a stand,” read another email invitation circulated by the office of City Councilwoman Linda Maio.

Trump has threatened to pull federal funding from any city that has declared itself a sanctuary city, one that will not comply with federal efforts to deport undocumented people. Arreguín has reiterated Berkeley’s pledge to protect those who need sanctuary.

There are more details on the event’s Facebook page. 

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    Unfortunately, I threw out my best tie-die about 15 years before Jesse was born.

    Let’s hope that he focuses on the present and future, rather than on nostalgia for the past.

  • Pearl Clutcher

    The tie-dye thing is so weird. The event would be so much better if it didn’t begin from the premise that the residents of a Museum to the Sixties object to current policies. We convince no one by letting our freak flag fly.

  • AlanTobey

    The sentiment is right on — what may divide us in Berkeley is trivial compared to what divides us as a nation. But the optics are wrong — the Summer of Love was almost 50 years ago. Do we really want to promote the idea that we are all still living in that vivid past? In our schools this era is taught as ancient history, like World War II.

  • WeggieBacon

    This reads like an Onion article. I mean, tie-dye and a giant peace sign, really? Jesse is taking leftist 1960s nostalgia to a whole new level, even by Berkeley standards. Yet again, this is a sign that he relies on political nostalgia, rather than addressing the new realities of the 21st century. Unsurprisingly the aging hippies and “radicals” lap this sentimental crap up. It’s no wonder we keep electing leaders who are unable to deal with homelessness and high housing prices, the older generation is convinced that the same failed approaches will work if tried again. Political hacks like Jesse enable this thinking by blatantly pandering to the inexplicably fond feelings older voters have for a bygone era.

  • Bateman

    II remember wearing my BMUG tie-dye shirt to the How Berkeley Can You Be parade. I was given a ticket by the Fashion Police for “expired” attire.

  • sylvie

    Gross generalizations.

  • Don Aks

    If Jesse is trying to convince us he’s a clueless millennial then this stunt might hit home.

    On the other hand, maybe its a devious plot to get everybody to vacate Peoples Park and come join the love-in. Meanwhile crews will throw up barbed wire and send in the bulldozers. Genius plan, I may have misunderestimated the mayor-elect.

  • Am I supposed to feel safe in that park now? Just a couple of months ago a BPD officer told me I should avoid it with my children for safety reasons.

  • berkeleyan

    From the Wikipedia article on peace symbols:

    “The internationally recognized peace symbol – variously known as the nuclear disarmament symbol, the CND symbol and the peace sign[50] – was originally designed in 1958 for the British nuclear disarmament movement by Gerald Holtom.”
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peace_symbols

    I think this is a beautiful and important way to bring our community together at a difficult time.

    Respect for history, and for Bay Area/ Berkeley history specifically is not only nostalgia. Being in touch with our roots will create strength, and Learning from history is the only way to keep from repeating it.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    Most of the comments are about tie-dyes, not about the peace symbol. It does not make sense to ask people to wear their tie-dyes, because hardly anyone has a tie-dye. If Jesse shows up wearing one and the press gets pictures, he is going to look pretty foolish.

  • WindoWest

    It’s going to be a little cold for tie-dye cotton.

  • OpenFullHeart

    Any BPD officer who advises families to avoid Civic Center Park strikes me as a bigot. I traverse that park most days, at least once, sometimes more than once. There is a children’s playground often filled with the happy sound of children playing and adults doting on them, keeping an eye on them. What nonsense to call it unsafe. What a shame BPD has such a bigoted cop. Skateboarders and homeless folks hanging out (they are all gone at night, the cops make sure of that) are humans, not threats. Different is not dangerous.

  • OpenFullHeart

    I am definitely an aging hippie and radical and I think the tie dye thing is absurd. I also agree with the suggestion that perhaps Arrequin is overlying on political nostalgia. Berkeley is not the Berkeley of its free speech era. Perhaps our next mayor’s commentary does reveal some pandering.

    I find Berkeleyside’s choice of a peace symbol from wikipedia an odd choice. The article doesn’t say Jesse has called for a human peace sign so why use a stock photo of one?

    Aside from the nostalgia angle, isn’t coming together in peace all right with most humans? Where is the harm? Who is against peace? And is it so wrong to aspire to set a tone of hopefulness and peace as Mayor-elect Arrequin begins his new job? Give the guy a break.

  • OpenFullHeart

    I am a senior and I marched against the Viet Nam war, participated in a student take over of my undergrad’s administration building and did all the things a good hippie did, although I did not do these things in Berkeley. And yet . . . I have never owned a piece of tie-dyed clothing and cannot think of any friends or hippie collaborators who did.

    I know vendors still sell tie dye along Telegraph. I’ve bought some as souvenirs for nieces and nephews but not for real clothing, not ever.

    Trying to smear activists that supported, and, for the most part, prevailed in this year’s local elections as ‘gray ponytails’ is just ignorance.

    It is anachronistic for 32 year old Jesse Arrequin to call for tie dye. And, to any gray ponytals that may have once worn tie dye, kinda demeaning, imho. It casts a clownish pall on those gray ponytails, imho.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    “Skateboarders and homeless folks hanging out (they are all gone at night, the cops make sure of that) are humans, not threats”.

    As if a human could not be a threat!!

    Do you have any data backing the claim it is safe, or is it just the impression that one biased person gets by walking through the park? Based on your comment, you apparently just walk through it and don’t stay there. The police undoubtedly know how often they are called to that park to deal with trouble, but I doubt if you know.

  • I guess you missed this sentence: “Participants – who are encouraged to wear their “best tie-dye” – will form a giant peace sign.”

  • berkeleyan

    OpenFullHeart, I don’t know where you are from, but as a Berkeley kid, I grew up in tie dye t-shirts all summer. Lots of us made/ make our own, in my family, they were also standard pajama wear.
    One of my fondest early memories was my tiedye tshirt that matched my mama’s (I must have been 2 or 3).
    I agree that it is a bit nostalgic, but what’s wrong with that? Let the Vermonters have their maple syrup, the New Yorkers have their Yankees, the Wisconsiners their cheddar: we have tie dye and guitars and bubbles. I’m good with that.

  • WeggieBacon

    Sure there’s nothing wrong with coming together in peace, however in Berkeley an event like this is a hackneyed play at gaining political capital, or nothing more than virtue-signaling. There is nothing wrong with this event per se, but it is self-righteous, and a waste of time when there are plenty of pressing, tangible issues to deal with. I’ve been in Berkeley long enough to recognize these things for what they are, things like the Iraq War Vote or the Peace and Justice Commission, they all deflect attention away from real problems.

  • Fred Dodsworth

    I’ll be there Tabitha. You’ll be among friends.

  • Rivendell Dweller

    What’s wrong with tie-dyed t-shirts and why shouldn’t our Mayor wear one??

  • Studebaker Hawk

    Meanwhile, back on earth, thousands of families in Berkeley go through the morning rush of getting the kids ready for school and rushing off to work.

  • tor_berg

    It is a petty complaint, but the idea that everybody in Berkeley has a tie-dyed t-shirt in their drawer represents a pretty dated and myopic view of our diverse community. It’s the kind of thing people who don’t live here would say when they’re making fun of Berkeley.

    For me, the much bigger issue is that this community-building event is being held at a time that is extremely inconvenient for working families and parents of school-age children, who actually do represent a significant portion of Berkeley’s population. Speaking as someone who did not vote for Jesse, it doesn’t really feel like this event was intended for people like me.

  • guest

    I would like to repeat the oft stated below sentiment that the timing of this thing is comical. The message I hear is “let’s all get together as a community and start off on the right foot of listening to each other and working together for the common good at a time inconvenient to most people”.

  • Rivendell Dweller

    Jesse is a smart politician, he wants the support of gray ponytail senior citizens like me.
    Berkeley was close to paradise in the 1970’s. and we who were here then still envision a culture which embraces peace, love, food, music, and enjoying just being a human being.What could be better than that?

  • Rivendell Dweller

    I beg your pardon.
    Whats wrong with tie-dye and freak-flags?
    By the way, I am not yet displayed in a museum..

  • Rivendell Dweller

    “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”-George Santayana.
    The 1960’s and 1970’s were a way better time to live here than now, and young people can learn a lot from studying that era.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    to repeat:
    It does not make sense to ask people to wear their tie-dyes, because hardly anyone has a tie-dye.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    I remember tie-dyes very well. But saying we should remember the past and learn from the past is not at all the same as saying we should live in the past.

  • testit

    Well, don’t worry, your tax money will be safe when Trump lowers taxes.

    I suppose that you believe that our morals should be for sale. Let the Federal government keep providing financial assistance for our schools and all we have to do is go along with a repressive Federal government who appears to want to punish the most vulnerable among us.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    It will be fascinating to see who turns out.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    You doofuses didn’t build enough housing and now everyone else is hosed. Thanks for nothing.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Everyone has a price. I guess you’ll be using private school then?

  • Anybody But Jesse

    It’s type casting and makes it easy to dismiss an otherwise sincere expression of concern.

  • EBGuy

    You’re not coming with a “Make Berkeley Great Again” sign?
    Maybe someone can invite Neil Young:
    Take my advice / Don’t listen to me / It ain’t paradise / But it used to be
    There was a time / When the river was wide / And the water / came running down / To the rising tide
    But the wooden ships / Were just a hippie dream / …
    Capsized in excess / If you know what I mean.

  • testit

    What’s your price for sending some children’s parents back to Guatemala? Or Syria?
    Personally, I don’t have one.

    I suppose that if you are in favor of Trump lowering Corporate Income Tax from 35% to 15% as well as lowering personal income tax, you can celebrate not funding things like schools and roads, and more and more of both will be privatized. So, private schools it may be if such changes are in store.

    The net of Federal Taxes for California is that they are spent more in the Red states. If Californians want to keep the same level of funding for things now funded by the Feds, then we can raise state taxes to make up for the Federal cuts (although state taxes won’t need to be raised as much as the drop in federal taxes since only a portion of the Federal taxes come back to California). Of course, prop 13’s endurance demonstrates that the wealthiest Californians are completely willing to let public schools suffer rather than paying to fix the problem.

  • Skip Tekle

    Aww, don’t ruin it! The national media is just drooling for a gawk at our Millennial Mayor in throw-back attire surrounded by his grey haired Nimby minions

  • Brad Brad

    I STRONGLY encourage our new mayor to consider some repositioning. This country just elected a fascist demagogue. The proper response is not to demonstrate that the “left” really IS a bunch of tie-dye wearing goofballs trapped in time.

    Please don’t make Berkeley a national laughingstock as your first example of leadership.
    It’s hard to argue with a peace symbol, but PLEASE remove any reference to tie-dye before this becomes national news.

    (And while you’re at it, you might want to consider moving it to the weekend, when people could actually attend.)

  • Anybody But Jesse

    I will be going to work.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    I consider it a privilege to pay taxes. And boy do I. I wish they were stewarded better. BUSD is run by ideologues with a checkbook. We all know about the CoB.

    How many illegal immigrants from Syria do we have in Berkeley? None, right?

    Look, I’m not happy about Trump. I’m not happy about Arreguin. Everyone is going to lose in the next four years.

  • Adrian Reynolds

    Harlequin, maybe? He’s a romance novel masquerading as mayor.

  • Brad Brad

    The list is limited…

    equal sign?
    smily face?
    yin yang?
    A hand, with the middle finger raised?

  • As wonderful as that sounds, it really is true that bpd says families should keep their distance. Our parkday group has had to drop parks this year due to shootings and copious used needles (ohlone, strawberry creek). Provo park can’t even be walked through as an adult without being yelled at and hassled. And, fwiw, parts of the piles of ‘belongings’ in it used to be my kids’ backpacks and bikes. Not
    feeling super groovy about a human peace sign there. But I’d overlook all that to see see the wee Dodsworth. ❤️

  • Woolsey

    Not sure the Berkeley ultra-progressives are interested in working people. Berkeley folks can wear as much tie-dye as they want but they are still part of the ruling economic class or at least “useful idiots”. Both parties strongly favor capital over labor and that’s why Trump won.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Its place in history and its steadfast resolve to never leave that place. Take that, Colonial Williamsburg! Suck it, Solvang!

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Labeling things micro aggressions is a macro aggression.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Wow, heartbreaking post.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Camp Arreguin 6.0 will soon appear….

  • Anybody But Jesse

    I would like the P&J commission to assign commissioners to posts in parks and other locations where criminal violence frequently occurs. As citizen observers they can call the police and bear witness to actual injustice right here.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Today’s NYT opinion, comparing reactions against Trump to the ineffectual reactions against Berlusconi

    Unfortunately, the dynamic has not ended with the election. Shortly after Mr. Trump gave his acceptance speech, protests sprang up all over America. What are these people protesting against? Whether we like it or not, Mr. Trump won legitimately. Denying that only feeds the perception that there are “legitimate” candidates and “illegitimate” ones, and a small elite decides which is which. If that’s true, elections are just a beauty contest among candidates blessed by the Guardian Council of clerics, just like in Iran.

    These protests are also counterproductive. There will be plenty of reasons to complain during the Trump presidency, when really awful decisions are made. Why complain now, when no decision has been made? It delegitimizes the future protests and exposes the bias of the opposition.

    Adding tie dye is just gilding an already rotten lily.

  • WindoWest

    Even a cursory look at Berkeley census figures on household incomes reveals these to be gross generalizations. In 2010, 44% of Berkeley households earned less than $50K and 10% less than $20K. Maybe the percentages have changed a little since then, but there’s not a single household on our street in West Berkeley who are “part of the ruling economic class.” Facts are so troublesome, but they can be found at:
    http://factfinder.census.gov/faces/nav/jsf/pages/index.xhtml

 
