Mayor-elect Arreguín, Berkeley community leaders, to host unity gathering Friday morning

Jesse Arreguín, who will take over as Berkeley’s mayor on Dec. 1, has called for a sunrise gathering Friday to celebrate the city’s shared community values – many of which President-elect Donald Trump does not share.

Arreguín, numerous members of the City Council, as well as community leaders, are calling for Berkeley residents to gather at 7:00 a.m. in Civic Center Park, 2100 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, for an hour-long celebration. Participants – who are encouraged to wear their “best tie-dye” – will form a giant peace sign. Breakfast will be served.

“I will join other community leaders to address the crowd on the topics of unity, positive action, and Berkeley’s tradition of promoting human rights,” Arreguín said in an email invitation. “Let’s let all our students and community members know that in Berkeley, we rededicate ourselves to a fair, inclusive, progressive, and sustainable world.”

“After last week’s shocking election, protesters took to the streets in the region on a near-daily basis. With many communities concerned over the implications of policy proposals under the Trump administration, Berkeley plans to take a stand,” read another email invitation circulated by the office of City Councilwoman Linda Maio.

Trump has threatened to pull federal funding from any city that has declared itself a sanctuary city, one that will not comply with federal efforts to deport undocumented people. Arreguín has reiterated Berkeley’s pledge to protect those who need sanctuary.

There are more details on the event’s Facebook page.

