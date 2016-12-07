Future uncertain for Berkeley school due to unsafe building

December 7, 2016 2:00 pm by Tracey Taylor
German School

The German International School of Silicon Valley is located at the historic Hillside School at 1581 Le Roy Ave. Photo: GISSV

Scroll down for updates on this story.

A private elementary school in North Berkeley may have to find a new location after assessments of its landmarked building revealed potentially significant work is needed to make it safe to occupy.

Michael Koops, head of school at the German International School of Silicon Valley — which opened in 2012 at the old Hillside School site at 1581 Le Roy Ave. — wrote in an email to the school community Monday that, “continued use of the Hillside building requires significant short-term investments in structural improvements and possibly very substantial additional seismic retrofit work in the near future.” Koops also makes clear that funds for any structural work are not available, not least as current tuition had not covered the costs of instruction and facilities “for some time.”

The news, which came as a surprise to parents, followed a report by geotechnical and structural engineering experts on the seismic performance of the Hillside building.

One parent who has two kids at the K-8 school, and who asked not to be named, said parents were “freaking out.” (Update: He later clarified this was about the announcement, not the news of seismic issues which are commonly known.) Many are angry and disappointed, some are even talking about lawsuits, he said.

Koops said in the email that the school board had discussed the problem last week, but that no decision had been reached. He announced a town hall meeting for all the school’s parents and staff on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Before that, the board will meet again, on Wednesday, to “make an informed decision on next steps, including whether or not, and under what conditions, continued use of the Hillside campus is feasible.”

Berkeley Unified School District built Hillside School in 1925 on the site of several homes that were destroyed by the 1923 Berkeley fire, which also destroyed Hillside’s predecessor. It was designed by architect Walter H. Ratcliff and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. The BUSD elementary school was closed in 1983 due to a declining school-age population, and also because of seismic safety concerns. According to 1991 report by a state structural engineer, the school sits on an “active subsidiary trace of the Hayward Fault.”

A 2011 report by CB Richard Ellis, included in the German School’s September 2011 application to the city to occupy the Hillside property, said the site was “not recommended for school use.” The report stated: “In the event of fault rupture or landsliding, damage to the buildings could result in any or all of the life safety hazards occurring. Corrective structural hazards will not result in sufficient hazard reduction to justify the effort.” (See the full application packet.)

Daniella Thompson, a preservationist and former president of the Berkeley Architectural Heritage Association, expressed surprise that the school had not foreseen such a problem. “That’s why BUSD was not using the buildings,” she said. Thompson added that she understood the school had spent money rehabilitating the property — including adding a new roof. “It’s looking so much better,” she said. It is unclear how much seismic retrofitting work was undertaken, however. Koops said he could not talk to Berkeleyside about the situation until next week.

The GISSV moved to the Hillside site four years ago from a location in Kensington. It was established in 2007 as the second satellite of the original school which was founded in Mountain View in 1999. A San Francisco satellite opened in 2011.

The Hillside site has housed other educational institutions, as well as artists’ studios. The Berkeley School (formerly the Berkeley Montessori School) occupied the property before moving to its current premises on University Avenue. The Berkeley Chess School currently rents space there.

Koops said in his email: “We understand and regret that this is unsettling information. We also appreciate that this very difficult decision-making process will impact our entire GISSV community. All angles and viable options are being considered.”

Update, 12.8.16: According to an email from head of school Michael Koops sent on Wednesday afternoon, at its board meeting that day the GISSV School Board committed to keeping the school open until the end of the 2016/17 school year and to forming a committee made up of staff and parents to “gather information and develop solutions.” A decision about whether to continue the school’s operations in Berkeley will take place no sooner than Jan. 23 and no later than Jan. 31, he said. Thursday’s town hall meeting, as detailed above, is still slated to take place.

Update, 1.3.17: The head of the German International School of Silicon Valley (GISSV) Michael Koops says a temporary location has been found for the school in Emeryville. In a statement released Dec. 23, Koops wrote: “We are nearing completion on an arrangement with the Emeryville School District to rent classrooms and a school yard at Anna Yates School in Emeryville, a recently vacated public school building in good condition where we can house all our classes.  We are grateful for the opportunity to move into Anna Yates School for the remainder of the 16-17 school year and are especially indebted to the Emeryville School District’s Superintendent and Board who have been tremendously supportive.”

Related:
Germany school opens on historic Berkeley campus (12.11.13)

Would you like a digest of the day’s Berkeley news sent to your inbox? Click here to subscribe to Berkeleyside’s free Daily Briefing.

26 Comments

Print Friendly
Tagged ,
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »
  • LibrarianGuest

    What grounds would the parents have for filing a lawsuit? Surely they don’t want their children going to school in a building that’s not safe?

  • Gracie

    It’s the American way: file a lawsuit. Shake someone’s pocket.

    It repulses me. Makes me hope that we all demand tort reform.

  • Lucky Luke

    OK, a few things don’t make sense.

    First off, BUSD can talk all day about declining enrollment but it is worth noting that they had to resort to using portable classrooms in several schools. The real reason they let that one go had a lot more to do with what was already known: that the building was known to be a serious seismic hazard and needed a ton of money to make it safe for use as a school.

    Replacing the roof is not the first thing you’d do to improve the anti seismic qualities of a building. You do that to keep the rain out.

    The real question is what the German school knew or didn’t know at the time they went in. Whatever the seller disclosures were, and I’d imagine some would be legally mandated, you’d expect the school to have the sense to conduct its own inspection. It’s not like they were not warned that it was unfit for use as a school. So, that’s where the threat of lawsuits come in.

    From what I remember it is a beautiful building with lots of old building character and in a spectacular, prime location.

  • It’s my understanding that the city would have paid half the costs for retrofitting the building within one year after purchase. Maybe the school authorities were unaware of this, or maybe they didn’t have the funds for half the cost. It’s too late now. And too bad.

  • Be fair in your reporting

    So the Berkeley Montessori School is safe because it’s a few blocks away? Is that rational?

  • anotherberkeleycrackpot

    surprised by engineering report. sorry folks, common knowledge. i don’t understand if city still owns property, but really… somebody had blinders on if they missed this detail (seismic issues)

  • testit

    Several years before the German school bought this building for $1.8 million, I once suggested to the management of the school that m son attended that they consider buying this building for their school. I was told that the earthquake retrofit would cost at least $7 million, and quite possibly more.

    Several things about this situation seem questionable (not in any particular order):
    1) How could the German school not know what it would take to make this building safe enough to operate as a school? Was the City of Berkeley the Seller in the transaction to the German School? Is the disclosure package available to the public?
    2) How was the German school able to get an occupancy permit?
    3) Why is it now being determined to be unsafe?
    4) If it is unsafe, why are they still permitted to occupy the building today?
    5) How is it that the chess club and others were permitted to regularly permitted to occupy the building prior to its purchase by the German school.
    6) Does the building’s placement on the National Registry of Historic places preclude changing its purpose even if no one can afford to maintain its character?
    7) Is it true that the City will pay half the cost of bring the building to safety for a new owner?
    8) Are there different safety standards depending upon the use of the building?

  • I recall looking at that site as a possible place to relocate a parent pre-school coo-op in the 1990’s. We were told then that BUSD could not use the facilities because they were too close to the Hayward fault to meet state requirements. That’s the main reason, not declining enrollment, why BUSD was not using it. BTW, Cragmont school is barely outside those limits.

  • Sally

    I am amazed at how out of proportion these Berkeleyside articles and comments get. I was at the meeting and the seismic issues were not news to anyone. The German School knew about them when buying the building (as did families at the school). The school is conducting further studies (in addition to the existing studies that they were well aware of when buying the building). The school is now deciding how to move forward with further studies and renovations. The school is not closing down and they will make a decision by the end of January as to how they will deal with additional seismic studies and retrofitting going forward.

  • M_Farrel

    I thought it was in the old Santa Fe Station

  • M_Farrel

    Just to keep things straight, Hillside School was owned and then sold by the BUSD. The public school was closed because the Hayward Fault runs under it.

    http://earthquake.usgs.gov/regional/nca/haywardfault/ https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f7c10a3042d9c7526e719f536626401147e419b37f19a4d25249a9db67589a6c.jpg

  • sam g

    That is a small part of the school. Behind the Santa Fe Station is the school: an entirely different building.

  • ilovelamp

    Wow $1.8 million seems like an incredible bargain for a building this nice on such a large plot of land. I am surprised that it did not get bought and turned into condos.

  • ilovelamp

    How much is tuition for the school?

  • Evelyn Karnate

    “The school has been fully cleared by the appropriate agencies for occupancy and use as a school.” Seismic standards are different for public and for private schools. Specifically, the Field Act — passed in the 1930s after a 6.3 earthquake in Long Beach flattened 70 schools and damaged several hundred others — applies only to public schools, but the Hillside School was built pre-Field Act. Meanwhile private schools in CA are covered by the Private Schools Building Safety Act of 1986, but the construction standards of that act apply mainly to new construction and renovations. To quote from a 2004 report on seismic safety in CA schools, “Private schools located in older buildings can pose a serious risk to the life-safety of their students.” You can access the full report at http://www.seismic.ca.gov/pub/CSSC_2004-04_School%20Safety.pdf

  • Chris

    The neighbors and City would never allow it. It’s a historic building in a small neighborhood. The reason BUSD was allowed to sell it was because it was going to be used as a school, which the neighborhood supported and still does.

  • JBerk

    Note: Berkeley Chess School does not rent space at this location any longer. They have been at School of the Madeleine for several months now.

  • Liana Kastina

    I remember being aware of seismic hazards at Hillside for about 53 years and taking part in the duck and cover drills there as a student once upon a time.

  • Culper Agent 355

    It varies depending on grade level, from $18K plus fees to $21K plus fees. http://www.gissv.org/gissv-home-english/admissions/tuition-fees/berkeley-campus

  • Evelyn Karnate

    Here’s some info on the seismic safety features of the stadium renovation: http://news.berkeley.edu/2011/09/01/memorial-stadium-renovated-with-help-of-berkeleys-own/

  • brycenesbittt

    Slate like used at Hillside weighs 800-900 pounds per “square”. A comparable steel slate weighs 80 pounds per square (see EDCO ArrowLine Slate). The weight of the roof is a definite factor in the cost of the necessary bracing below.

  • brycenesbittt

    I’m a parent at this school. The school community was floored by the sudden and urgent nature of the announcement. The school has a strong community, and is mobilizing right now to seek a way to preserve the community, in the light of this significant setback. Long time parents at the school were indeed aware of general location of the fault, but not necessarily aware of the structural implications of all the possible quake scenarios.

  • brycenesbittt

    Yeah, but that’s not the real location of the fault. The fault is clearly close, but there’s a lack of confirming creep evidence anywhere in the immediate vicinity. The exact exact location of the fault is unknown. And don’t fool yourself into thinking the fault is quite as neat a line as drawn on that map. Faults are messy breaks, and can have all sorts of splinters.

  • Mbfarrel

    The slates were on the original roof. Ratcliff often used them

  • Intoleratus

    Yeah! Why didn’t they just MOVE it? YSAFI…

  • eean

    you are a hero