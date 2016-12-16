City expands warming centers, shelter beds and outreach to bring homeless indoors during storm season

December 16, 2016 9:00 am by Emilie Raguso

A homeless man rests in the shade on the steps of the Veterans Building in Berkeley, which is set to serve as a warming center for the city during winter weather conditions. Photo: Emilie Raguso

The city of Berkeley has doubled its capacity for emergency storm shelter beds this week, following a council directive to get more homeless individuals indoors, and will make those beds available through Monday night in light of current weather conditions.

In a memo to the Berkeley City Council sent Thursday, City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley said up to 130 shelter beds will be available Friday through Monday at the North Berkeley Senior Center at 1901 Hearst Ave. and at the Frances Albrier Community Center at 2800 Park St. Normally, there are 65 spots available.

Read more coverage about homelessness in Berkeley.

The city has also contracted with two community agencies — the BOSS Multi-Agency Service Center and the Berkeley Food and Housing Project — to offer warming center hours, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Building, “so that those without housing have a place to go that is out of the elements,” according to the memo. Further details appear at the bottom of this story.

Tuesday night, council authorized city staff to set aside other tasks and focus attention on increasing shelter beds and warming center hours for individuals who sleep outside. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín had placed an ambitious package (“Emergency Measures to Address Homeless Crisis”) on the agenda, and discussion about that item ultimately led to a suggestion from Williams-Ridley to authorize an “emergency operations center,” or EOC.

Frances Albrier Community Center will have shelter beds.

Counter to what its name may suggest, the EOC is essentially an approach to decision-making and resource prioritization, rather than a physical location.

“The EOC activation allows the City to marshal resources in a coordinated fashion that would otherwise not be possible in the normal course of operations,” according to Thursday’s memo.

Tuesday night, Councilman Kriss Worthington thanked Mayor Arreguín for making the elimination of homelessness the top priority of his new administration, and said the city owes him an “enormous debt of gratitude” for taking that stand.

This week’s council vote follows a two-month battle between the city and a group of community members — some of whom are organized under the moniker “First They Came for the Homeless,” and others who are with the group Disabled People Outside — who have criticized how the city offers services to unhoused individuals. A roving protest camp has been setting up in locations around Berkeley since early October to make its voice and complaints heard, and the city has repeatedly sent in police to disband those camps. Some campers have said their property has been confiscated and stored in substandard conditions, and Tuesday night an attorney representing them told council that the city should let them remain in their camps unless there is an urgent issue related to health or safety.

“We should not be criminalizing folks who are living as residents in our community who are unsheltered currently,” said EmilyRose Johns, associate attorney with Oakland law firm Siegel & Yee.

City staff has met daily since Wednesday morning to plan and deploy resources through the new EOC. Beginning Friday, an outreach coordinator will be part of the team “to ensure we do as much as possible to contact and offer services to homeless people,” Williams-Ridley wrote.

EOC staff have thus far identified six goals, which include making shelters and services geographically accessible; making sure warming centers are in operation through January; increasing storm center capacity immediately; looking at whether “navigation centers” might work well in Berkeley; doing outreach in the community about available services; and documenting city efforts “thoroughly” that are related to homeless services and outreach.

The city has appointed two staffers to be liaisons to council regarding the EOC: Rose Thomsen, deputy city clerk, and Timothy Burroughs, the city’s chief resilience officer.

The city already has contracts with community agencies to provide 140 shelter beds in Berkeley.

Details about warming center and shelter hours and locations follow.

Warming centers: The details

The Multi-Agency Service Center, run by Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency, is located in the Veterans Building at 1931 Center St. and will be open as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The Berkeley Food and Housing Project will offer hours at the same location from 4:45-6:30 p.m.

Under typical conditions, the service center is only open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Shelter beds: The details

Friday through Monday, the North Berkeley Senior Center (1901 Hearst) and Frances Albrier
Community Center (2800 Park) will be open overnight and each have a 65-bed capacity. Hours of operation run from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., except for Sunday night when the senior center won’t open until 9:30 p.m.

Berkeleyside welcomes news tips from readers. Reach our team by writing to tips@berkeleyside.com or call reporter Emilie Raguso at 510-459-8325. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related:
Berkeley launches ’emergency operations center’ to help shelter more homeless (12.14.16)
Civil-rights groups sue Caltrans over homeless raids (12.14.16)
New mayor aims to overturn key part of homeless law (12.08.16)
City clears out homeless encampment after feces found spread on city buildings (12.02.16)
Homeless encampment moved from Civic Center steps to corner across from BHS (11.07.16)
Police roust homeless camp; activists vow to return (11.04.16)
Protesters criticize Berkeley homeless services center (10.07.16)
Vigil held where Berkeley homeless man died in street (09.24.16)
Homelessness panel: ‘There’s no place for people to go’ (09.12.16)

Follow Berkeleyside on Twitter and Facebook or get the latest news in your inbox.  Email us at tips@berkeleyside.com.  Support independent local journalism by becoming a Berkeleyside member.

71 Comments

Print Friendly
Tagged , , , , , , ,
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »
 
Newer Comments  
  • Anybody But Jesse

    According to Facebook postings the campers have rejected the plan already. The leader also describes campers who have been “lost to housing” that they found on their own, unassisted. So we are mobilizing resources for a population that doesn’t want them and for a problem that has been labeled a crisis requiring immediate humanitarian intervention without being one. In doing so we are tying up resources – the earthquake shelter – that residents expect to be available for disasters.

    What success metrics have been established for this fool’s errand? How and when do we declare success:failure?

  • Anybody But Jesse

    As to “criminalizing the homeless” – we have laws prohibiting encampment. There are regional campgrounds a bus ride away and no excuse for not using them.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    To illustrate the “homeless by choice” issue that we are actually dealing with, the enablers who post on FTC’s Facebook page are mourning the passing of a homeless person, claiming he died of exposure.

    This person has been on the streets of Berkeley since 1983 and was quoted in a local paper as saying that if he had a million dollars he would give it all to BOSS and Street Spirit.

    He has family in the area and is in touch with him. A prominent enabler noted his poor health prior to his death and did not intervene. It is cruel to indulge this self destructive behavior.

    In 34 years he could have been housed at any time. There is no crisis here.

  • resident

    Francis Albrier is in San Pablo Park, which is heavily used during the day and evening by children, families, sports teams, daycares and local schools. Moreover, the community center is the site of one of the city’s after school programs. What measures will be taken to ensure that shelter users don’t simply set up camp in the park during the day when the center is not open to them?

  • Daniel

    You can lead a horse to water — but you can’t make him/her drink.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    See reference example in Civic Center. Who would take their kids to that playground?

  • Don Aks

    I suspect, and it’s just my theory, is that people who are so moved by their own sense of compassion to help the homeless are doing so out of an inherent bias to see good in people. That’s at odds with a more cynical point of view, and makes it very difficult for them to understand, or even acknowledge, what many of us would describe simply as a pragmatic perspective.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    What is FTC? Could you provide a link to its Facebook page?

  • Anybody But Jesse

    One can be critical, judicious, and skeptical without being cynical. For example, it doesn’t require cynicism to ask for performance metrics. That’s how you find the good things so you can do more of them!

  • Bill N

    “Councilman Kriss Worthington thanked Mayor Arreguín for making the elimination of homelessness the top priority of his new administration, and said the city owes him an “enormous debt of gratitude” for taking that stand.” I wish us success but it won’t happen for a myriad of reasons both internal and external to the homeless to many to list here.

  • Doug F

    According to homeless enablers & the homeless-industrial complex, asking for performance metrics is not just cynical but evil. All that counts is their bliss-ninny emotions (and oh, by the way, their city funding).
    One of the new City Councilcritters who voted for the $25k for Youth Spirit Artworks claimed, in the public City Council meeting, that it provides food & shelter for the homeless. (Actually, it does nothing but art, possibly making homeless youths feel better about themselves, & certainly helping its homeless enablers feel better about themselves.)

  • Doug F

    I assume you’re referring to “Blind Tony” McNair. Russel Bates posted that
    “tony mcnair, former copwatch member, homeless advocate, peoples park supporter, blind for many years and homeless died of exposure in front of mcdonalds in berkeley at corner of
    shattuck/university several days ago. rest in strength tony and peace be upon you.”

    There seems to be a current difference of opinion on whether he’s actually died, or just been taken or gone elsewhere. Likewise for another homeless guy going by “Caveman.” I’ve already asked Berkeleyside to find out.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Right. The principal at YSA likes art, ergo art is the answer. Pure vanity play.

  • Let’s assume that there is no significant funding forthcoming from county, state or national homeless assistance projects. What is an appropriate share of the problem for Berkeley to attempt to solve?

    Some numbers (all data is for 2015):

    Homeless in Berkeley: 843
    Homeless in Alameda County: 4,040
    Homeless in California: 115,738
    Homeless in United States: 564,708

    Population of Berkeley: 112,580
    Population of Alameda County: 1,510,271
    Population of California: 39,144,818
    Population of United States: 320,090,857

    Percent Homeless:
    Berkeley: 0.75%
    Alameda County: 0.26%
    California: 0.30%
    United States: 0.18%

    Let’s use the state-wide stats for a high estimate of homeless percentage beyond Berkeley’s
    borders. If Berkeley shares the load equally with all other California jurisdictions, in proportion to population, then Berkeley should provide beds for 0.30% of its population. That’s 338 beds.

    Given that Berkeley is a university town, attractive to youth, with a street culture reputation, a case can be made that our obligation is somewhat higher. 500 beds seems reasonable. But it would be difficult to argue that our obligation goes much beyond that 500 bed number; If other cities pulled their weight, 500 beds would be more than sufficient.

    Sources for homeless census (2015):
    Berkeley: http://www.berkeleyside.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/2016-01-26-Item-21-Berkeley-2015-Homeless.pdf
    Alameda County: http://everyonehome.org/everyone-counts/
    California and United States: https://www.hudexchange.info/resources/documents/2015-AHAR-Part-1.pdf

  • Anybody But Jesse

    i don’t think this is a very principled approach. Communities that have refused to build have arguably caused problems to a greater extent but by keeping their populations low would have less responsibility. Atherton can help more than 20 people.

    The question is where to provide the help and the answer lies far from the coasts.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    This is a consequence of electing people who have never had to be accountable for a result. They can be well intentioned but have just never learned how to measure their effectiveness.

  • Are you suggesting that it would be more equitable to apportion responsibility by population times average income? I’m not necessarily opposed to that metric, but the calculations are more complicated, and “income” is not as easy to measure as population.

    Rich communities would certainly have to support a lot more beds, but I’m not sure it would change the number for Berkeley very much. Let’s find out:

    Berkeley’s per capita income (2013, from http://www.city-data.com/city/Berkeley-California.html) is $41,656.

    State-wide, it’s $60,190 (also 2013, from https://www.google.com/?gws_rd=ssl#q=california+per+capita+income+2013)

    So the income-adjusted obligation becomes
    338 x 41,656/60,190 = 234 beds.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    I would levy density penalties. Marin needs to pay for the privilege of not allowing growth.

  • WindoWest

    The “homeless by choice” theory supposes that the homeless are rational as opposed to alcoholic, drug addicted, and mentally ill. Outdoor encampments are not sustainable. Temporary shelters are a bandaid. Creating individual housing units will only work for those who can support themselves in that situation, financially and emotionally. The best long-term help for many homeless are supervised group homes that create community and options.

  • Chuck

    Sunday 12/18 about 6:30 AM. A staffer at the North Berkeley Senior Center told me that 54 cots had been deployed overnight, and that every one had been occupied.

    The delivery of the services of 54 cots is less than NBSC’s 65-cot capacity shown in the City Manager’s memo to Council, so it seems that the City needs to continue ramping up its inventory of cots for its practice to match expectations.

    The reported full occupancy indicates that, for the time being, the homeless are responding to the offer of indoor shelter – notably when overnight temperature is in the 30s.

    The EOC approach is fundamentally a palliative, not curative, measure. On that view it seems to be working.

    The City Manager suggested at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the EOC can be a valuable exercise to undertake from time to time. I agree. It would be useful to learn what the cost has been (mostly staff time to gather and coordinate resources and monitor beneficiaries, I think), so as to determine whether scaling upward would be worthwhile.

  • Friend of Freya

    You’ve provided some good examples why people should try hard to avoid becoming homeless, and, once they become homeless, should try hard to get out of it. Being homeless is not pleasant and should not be made pleasant. The fact that it is not pleasant is what should be motivating people to get out of that situation and accept the help and support they can obtain, to get out of it.

    That said, all shelters should have security staff, and security should be capable of removing disruptive and/or violent persons.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    You make the homeless sound like villains. I thought they were just regular people that we should welcome into our community from all over the country?

  • James Reagan

    One of the problem s is notification especially in West Berkeley.
    There’s no outreach to those sleeping on San Pablo and below.Secondly if they are aware most don’t have the busfare to get uptown. There is a solution and council needs to figure it out.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    Of course I wouldn’t. Honestly, fear of being broke and homeless was, before having children, a huge motivation for me to work my ass off. After having children I’m mostly motivated to work my ass off so they have every opportunity and never know the uncertainty and poverty I lived with when I was younger. And this is why I don’t have any sympathy for people who lay around and complain that “we” aren’t giving them enough while doing nothing to improve their situation. I mean, I totally get that some people want to drop out of society and live independently. It’s not for me but I’ve known lpeople who have done it for extended periods of time. But expecting to drop out of society but be fully supported by them is childish and well, just makes you a leach no better than the worst Wall St money changer.

  • Sam Spade

    Then why would you expect me to. I cost the city no money and accept their promises with a smile. I respond to their lives with anger I am part of the poor tour demanding nothing more then the right to exist

  • Anybody But Jesse

    “Indoor citizens” – ha! How about taxpaying residents?

    I’m glad the shelters are full because Camp Arreguin is no smaller than it was, illustrating your point. I’d like to hear these stats from the Czar however.

    So, next step is for the shelter residents to accept housing first wherever it can be found. That includes non Berkekey options.

    The camp needs to be broken up again and every time after this. They took it apart within 24h when it was in front of the city office. Let’s keep the pressure on.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    A free, dedicated shuttle to a shelter on Solano would work.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Not one we will support. You can afford housing in Vegas. We don’t need to underwrite your poor decision making.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Go exist back home in Vegas

  • Anybody But Jesse

    That’s the name of another long time street dweller who died recently. Lifestyle choice.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    And also FTC = Eff the community

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Mike Lee, posting here as Sam, was able to mount a coherent campaign for mayor. He’s by choice and is trying to scam a free home in the most expensive area of the country.

  • WindoWest

    Thanks Don. Any rational policy would be based on triage, and the very name suggests that there are at least three categories of the homeless: those who need a little help like a hand up, those who need more services, and those who will never be able to care for themselves. ABJ, Mike Lee is not representative of the homeless except that he claims to be exactly that. He is playing a political game, calling people less capable “his people” and posing as their leader while guilt tripping the Council and citizens into providing him with housing. Mike Lee describes four categories of the homeless in a Daily Planet article that is worth reading:
    http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2016-07-01/article/44625?headline=Budget-referral-homeless-services-an-open-letter-to-the-Berkeley-City-Council-and-the-Mayor–Mike-Lee
    His four categories include alcoholics, bums who choose to be homeless, the mentally ill whom he calls wingnuts, and the homeless who are victims of the economic system. Mike thinks he is one of those, a victim, and in another article, he pointedly says that he “deserves” to be housed in Berkeley:
    http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2016-03-18/article/44253?headline=Mike-Deserves-a-House–Mike-Lee
    Mike Lee is not the first homeless activist in Berkeley but follows in the footsteps of Michael Delacour and Al Winslow. Neither achieved much except chaos.

  • Mrdrew3782

    The shelters are an emergency short term solution to get people out of the cold. As the shelters are being filled at night it seems to be working well.

  • Intoleratus

    Read the article.

  • Intoleratus

    When it’s 30*F out?

  • Intoleratus

    You demand much more.

  • Sam Spade

    Shelters work for those who want to endanger their lieves or need to be told what to do. At 61 I don’t need anyone telling me when to go to bed or when to get up.
    Service resistant? Nope I’m resistant to situations where I could get hurt

  • Sam Spade

    Yep $300,000 is what the city has spent chasing us and this doesn’t include the lawsuits which will be filed.
    Great plan! Spend money to chase homeless people!

  • Sam Spade

    So you say they are being filled. So lets say they are. What do you do with the other 80%

  • Sam Spade

    Why I like watching your money get squandered. Again your anger is misplaced

  • Sam Spade

    Dude I’m willing to buy housing show me something that I can afford. Can you afford $5,000 a month

  • Sam Spade

    Thank you! Shelters are inherently dangerous,

  • Sam Spade

    We are coming to your house next. You miss the point. The City hasn’t spent one nickle on us except for the purposes of chasing us. Your position seems to be go ahead spend more money on playing tag with the homeless and while we are at it lets open up ore shelters which Worthington doesn’t care if they get filled or not

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    You are speaking only for yourself – not for all the homeless people who are using the emergency shelter beds.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    “I cost the city no money”
    “$300,000 to chase us around since October first. This doesn’t include several lawsuits”

    Someone is talking out of both sides of his mouth – and one side can’t remember what the other side said.

  • Gusted

    Thomas Lord

    December 15 at 7:50pm ·

    UPDATE: Tony has been seen by, among other people, Ace Backwords. News of his death was apparently false!

  • Gusted

    Not happening. Seems a little premature, no?

  • sam g

    As Dylan put it…”You know they refused Jesus too”…”She said “You’re not him!””.

  • Mrdrew3782

    We do what we can. Berkeley doesn’t have the ability to house 800 people short or long term.

 
Newer Comments  