Announcing post-election Uncharted Special: ‘WTF Now?’

Still reeling from the election result? Want to know what we do now?

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday Jan. 16, Berkeleyside is hosting a special Uncharted Berkeley Festival of Ideas evening of lively, exploratory talk to dig deep into the key issues of race and politics in the Age of Trump.

The event is at the David Brower Center in downtown Berkeley, seating is limited, and Berkeleyside Members already got first dibs on tickets, so don’t delay, and grab tickets now if you’re interested in joining us.

We are flying in two of the country’s most informed, compelling thinkers to join us for an evening of conversation. Jamelle Bouie, Chief Political Correspondent at Slate and a CBS News political analyst, and Christina Greer, Professor of Politics at Fordham University, will help us understand what happens now, after one of the most divisive election campaigns the country has ever seen.

“WTF Now? Race and Politics in Trump’s America” takes place Monday, Jan. 16, at The David Brower Center in downtown Berkeley. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for beer and schmoozing, program begins at 7:00 p.m.

We look forward to seeing you there.

