Announcing post-election Uncharted Special: ‘WTF Now?’

December 19, 2016 2:30 pm by Berkeleyside Editors

Jamelle Bouie, Slate’s chief political correspondent and Christina Greer, professor of politics at Fordham University, will be in two conversations at an Uncharted Special event Jan. 16 in Berkeley.

Still reeling from the election result? Want to know what we do now?

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday Jan. 16, Berkeleyside is hosting a special Uncharted Berkeley Festival of Ideas evening of lively, exploratory talk to dig deep into the key issues of race and politics in the Age of Trump.

The event is at the David Brower Center in downtown Berkeley, seating is limited, and Berkeleyside Members already got first dibs on tickets, so don’t delay, and grab tickets now if you’re interested in joining us.

We are flying in two of the country’s most informed, compelling thinkers to join us for an evening of conversation. Jamelle Bouie, Chief Political Correspondent at Slate and a CBS News political analyst, and Christina Greer, Professor of Politics at Fordham University, will help us understand what happens now, after one of the most divisive election campaigns the country has ever seen.

“WTF Now? Race and Politics in Trump’s America” takes place Monday, Jan. 16, at The David Brower Center in downtown Berkeley. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for beer and schmoozing, program begins at 7:00 p.m.

We look forward to seeing you there.

4 Comments

  • A good response to “WTF Now?” would be to repeal Prop 13.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    There couldn’t be any more important issue than race and politics in Trump’s America, now could there?

    Increasing inequality, with the bottom 50% of Americans of all races earning less than they did fifteen years ago, while Trump promises more tax cuts for the obscenely rich? Meh! Not important.

    The Paris agreement as our last chance to avoid the worst affects of global warming with hundreds of millions of climate refugees fleeing flooding and desertification, while Trump says that global warming is a hoax and he will cancel the Paris agreement? Meh! Not important.

    Race in America, that is the one topic that’s important.

    And you wonder why the white working class voted for Trump, even though he is acting against their interests.

  • It’s possible to have more than one idea at a time.

    We’re faced with a host of critical issues. We’ve chosen race as the first to explore. It doesn’t mean that income inequality or climate don’t matter.

  • Update: This event is sold out. It sold out on the day we announced it on Berkeleyside. If you would like to get on the waitlist, visit the EventBrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wtf-now-race-and-politics-in-trumps-america-tickets-30225234490