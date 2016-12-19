The Berkeley Wire: 12.19.16

Record number of students apply to UC Berkeley: 85K (UCB News)
If Berkeley Rep’s ‘Madwoman’ isn’t sane, no one is (SF Chronicle)
Mental Health Commission increases funds for homeless housing (Daily Cal)
Refugee-empowering coffee shop opening soon (Eater SF)
UC Berkeley sends 500 new grads out into the world (UCB News)
Berkeley books for the Berkeley reader (Daily Planet)
Berkeley Rep to present Broadway hit ‘Hand to God’ (Broadway World)
