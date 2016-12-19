News

The Berkeley Wire: 12.19.16

December 19, 2016 5:05 pm by Berkeleyside Editors

Flooded path by Jeff Poskanzer

Record number of students apply to UC Berkeley: 85K (UCB News)
If Berkeley Rep’s ‘Madwoman’ isn’t sane, no one is (SF Chronicle)
Mental Health Commission increases funds for homeless housing (Daily Cal)
Refugee-empowering coffee shop opening soon (Eater SF)
UC Berkeley sends 500 new grads out into the world (UCB News)
Berkeley books for the Berkeley reader (Daily Planet)
Berkeley Rep to present Broadway hit ‘Hand to God’ (Broadway World)

2 Comments

  • dwss5

    Quote from linked article ‘Record number of students apply to UC Berkeley: 85K’ (UCB News):

    Applications from California residents increased 7.6 percent over the previous year, and applications of underrepresented minority students (African American, Native American and Chicano-Latino) who are California residents went up by 6 percent.

    While of course in-state residents and especially Californian “underrepresented minority students” would receive positive consideration for getting admitted to Cal, at the same time, some of us wonder how large the factor of Being Able To Pay For Education $TILL figures into the final admissions decision (all other things being equal such as high GPA, high SAT scores, …etc.) ???????

  • Devin

    Aquatic Park was more flooded than I’ve ever seen it this weekend and I kept thinking this is the new coast line, we’re going to have to get used to it. In spite of the dystopian future I kept picturing, I think it was a combination of the king tide along with clogged connections to the Bay which mean the lagoon lags behind the typical ebb and flow of the tide, especially after heavy rains. Here’s a shot I took on the way out – this is the sign that typically sits on the sidewalk by the row of parked cars that says “please do not feed ducks”. It was about 10′-0″ off the new shoreline. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/0aed6d5e617ed0f461eb1891883a2f6c79113bc5ee35cadeecee83f29f27c6fb.jpg