Police

Armored van for police sparks public outcry from some

December 20, 2016 3:00 pm by Emilie Raguso

Berkeley police are planning to purchase this van, with help from a federal grant. They say the vehicle will help keep officers and the public safe. Photo: BPD

In a 7-1 vote Tuesday night, the Berkeley City Council approved plans presented by the police chief to buy a bulletproof van it says will keep officers and community members safer when responding to calls with armed individuals.

The item was supposed to be on the consent calendar — part of a package of noncontroversial items approved in a single vote without discussion — but new West Berkeley Councilwoman Cheryl Davila moved it to the action calendar at the beginning of the meeting.

When asked why she had done so, Davila said she had a problem with the federal money police would use to help buy the vehicle.

“I didn’t really have a question,” she told Mayor Jesse Arreguín. “I have an issue with Urban Shield and UASI money being used for this purpose,” she said, though she did not elaborate.

Dozens of members of the public lined up to agree with Davila and urge the city not to use the federal grant money, from the Department of Homeland Security, to buy the van. They also took issue with the city’s need to pony up $80,000 of its own money, taken from a fund comprised of seized assets from narcotics busts, to help pay for the van.

It was Councilman Kriss Worthington who tried to bring some historical perspective to the discussion, reminding attendees that people had said previously they wanted the city to stop borrowing more militaristic-looking armored vehicles from neighboring law enforcement agencies. 

“This was a compromise that we negotiated a while ago, and it’s not the giant thing that people have complained about generally,” he said.

Interim Berkeley Police Chief Andy Greenwood said the reinforced panel van had internal panels, not visible from the outside, and thickened glass or plexiglass to ensure that bullets could not enter it. He said it would be used when people are reported to be armed, or in active shooter situations where police might have to rescue hostages.

Greenwood said the department went to great lengths to find an appropriate vehicle that would be “in line with our community’s values and standards.”

Numerous council members clarified that the primary purpose of the vehicle would be to keep people safe, and that it would not include mounts for weapons or serve any offensive purpose.

Police would be able to stop borrowing armored vehicles from other agencies if they can buy a bulletproof panel van, officials said last week. Photo: David Yee

Community members who spoke said they would prefer that the city use the $80,000 for job training or other programs for youth, or to help feed and house the city’s homeless.

“Retrain our boys so they won’t have to have Armageddon,” one woman told council. “The money should be used to retrain our kids.”

Said another: “It is just a police department. You need to stop outfitting it like an army. It should not have military-grade weapons or tactics or training because it’s a civilian police department.”

Mike Lee, former mayoral candidate and homeless activist said the city should have a “less militarized” police department.

“I don’t see a demonstrated need for this,” he told council.

Daniel Borgström of Veterans for Peace, urged council not to be confused by any “fancy names” being used for the vehicle, such as “a van.”

“A tank is a tank. It’s a combat vehicle,” he said, as a picture of a white van similar to what the city plans to purchase was displayed on a large screen in council chambers. “Please do not get that tank.”

Though the vast majority of speakers said they were against the purchase, several said it seemed preferable to past alternatives or that they hadn’t made up their minds.

“It looks less threatening to me than a Google bus,” Berkeley historian Steve Finacom told council. “I’m not sure how I would vote.”

Andrea Prichett, co-founder of Berkeley Copwatch and new appointee to the city’s Police Review Commission, said the city should give less money to police and spend more on mental health services because 35% of the department’s calls involve reports of individuals with mental health issues. She and others pleaded with the city not to do any business with the Department of Homeland Security.

The Berkeley City Council, December 2016. Photo: Emilie Raguso

In response to community questions, Greenwood said asset forfeiture money can only be used for specific purposes, which do not include the type of programs some community members said they would like to see. Council ultimately did ask Greenwood to provide more information in the future about the asset forfeiture program to explain how it works.

For most members of the City Council, the van purchase appeared to be a no-brainer.

Councilman Ben Bartlett said he saw the van as “a more innocuous mode of protection” than prior armored vehicles, and that officers should expect their lives to be protected if they are to risk them to protect the community. And Councilwoman Susan Wengraf described the van as a “very good investment” for the city.

Worthington said he saw the van as a move toward a friendlier-looking BPD, and described the vehicle as “pretty much a regular van.”

“I think there’s a lot of misunderstandings about this subject,” he told those in attendance.

Commissioner Sophie Hahn said she’d like police to come back to council with protocols about when and how the department would use the van, though she declined to make that request part of the motion on the floor.

Davila said she too was concerned about the protocols, and that the issue remained for her to be about “the militarization versus the civilization” of BPD.

In response to questions about whether the city would be obligated to lend out the van to Homeland Security under the requirements of the grant, city officials said they did not see that as a likely scenario.

Greenwood said he believes strongly that the department’s policies, tactics and equipment can stand up to a high level of scrutiny and review from the public.

“I fully expect to be held accountable for this van’s use and appearance in every single incident that happens,” he said. “I fully expect that when we use it, people would ask, ‘What’s that? What’s going on? Why are you using it?’ And that we would be able to answer in a way that satisfies the community.”

Have a question about a local public safety incident? Write to crime@berkeleyside.com. Photographs and videos are always appreciated.

Related:
Op-ed: Militarization of Berkeley police doesn’t help community safety (09.04.15)
Op-ed: Give Berkeley police tools they need to do the job (09.01.15)
Berkeley police defend tactics after laundromat robbery (08.03.15)
Robber with ‘silver teeth’ evades Berkeley police (07.27.15)
The lowdown: Council on street paving, gas pump labels, bulletproof van, more (09.18.14)
Berkeley Police team wins local Urban Shield contest (09.08.13)
University, Berkeley, Albany reject armored vehicle (07.05.12)
City Council approves pools measure, debates streets (06.27.12)

Berkeleyside publishes many articles every day. To see all our stories in chronological order, and read ones you may have missed, check out our All the News grid.

27 Comments

Print Friendly
Tagged , , , , ,
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »

  • Please equip it with drones and police dogs.

    I want our police force to have the tools they need.

    This is not about militarization … it is about protecting Berkeley’s citizens and catching bad people.

    Ira Serkes

  • guiron

    ‘Mike Lee, former mayoral candidate and homeless activist said the city should have a “less militarized” police department.’

    Any input from Zachery RunningWolf? How about Mike Zint? Any idea what the guy yelling at the sky near Shuttuck and Dwight thinks about this? We really need all of Berkeley’s movers and shakers to weigh-in on this one.

  • Bill N

    Hard to believe isn’t it?

  • Mrdrew3782

    What is a waste of money is Sophie Hahn asking them to spend time coming up with a protocol for when to use the van.

    It is also really sad that Greenwood had to say this.

    “I fully expect to be held accountable for this van’s use and appearance in every single incident that happens,” he said. “I fully expect that when we use it, people would ask, ‘What’s that? What’s going on? Why are you using it?’ And that we would be able to answer in a way that satisfies the community.”

    I am sure that when the generic looking delivery van rolls up everyone is going to be like “omg! what is that??? is it..is it….a tank? I don’t know but it sure is scary looking.” as they whip out their cell phones to take pictures of it.

    I wish the Berkeley Police could just do their jobs in peace and not have all these back-seat drivers hassle them every time someone sneezes.

  • Pearl Clutcher

    Mind seriously blown. Flying pigs anyone?

  • Mrdrew3782

    All we have to do is relabel them law enforcement emotional support dogs.

  • EBGuy

    Imagine your surprise. You think your Amazon package has arrived and out pops the SWAT team.

  • Bill N

    “Davila said she had a problem with the federal money police would use to help buy the vehicle.” I hope she doesn’t have trouble with Federal money in general come Jan 20th. We’ll need to take what we can get.

  • Dana

    And I agree with you!

  • DarkStarCrashes

    Davila is an idiot. At the meeting her contribution on this issue was essentially “um… um… police militarization… urban shield… um… um… yeah.”

  • Nozzala

    This is a great opportunity for councilwoman Davila to partner with the police and understand more about what they face and what tools they need to keep us safe.

  • WindoWest

    It’s all about political optics. That van is kinda cute and could double as a tiny house.

  • Pearl Clutcher

    Maybe they could paint some flowers on the side or something.

  • Chuck

    Councilmember Hahn weighed in about protocols (and other things) starting around the 1:46:00 mark.

    Ya know, it would be nice if archive video viewers could skip over the open-mike night public comments so as to focus on the Councilmembers’ discussion. Perhaps the City Clerk could insert more granular timestamps within the video? For example, on this armored-van matter CMs spoke about 0:54:00-1:06:00, then returned after public comment about 1:40:30-1:54:30. I found the Council discussion (and Police Chief Greenwood’s responses to questions) generally thoughtful – far better than the open-mike night public comment in between.

    Acquisition of the armored van was truly a no-brainer, but the Council discussion did surface interest in the civil asset forfeiture source of funds, which the Council has a legitimate duty to monitor. Filtering out the open-mike night public comment, I thought the CMs were being conscientious about their jobs, even if some were more allergic to Homeland Security entanglement than seems warranted by the facts. The Council made the right decision (the City will get the van) but they voted with their eyes open about the entire acquisition. This counts as a job well done, even if its accomplishment took more time than one would have thought.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    Davila said she too was concerned about the protocols, and that the issue remained for her to be about “the militarization versus the civilization” of BPD.

    She doesn’t know how to use the word “civilization.” I think she was trying to say that she wants the police department to be less military and more civilian.

    It sounds like she just heard lots of people complaining about militarization and went along with them. If she hadn’t pulled it from the consent calendar, it would have been pulled when 4 members of the public spoke about it during comments on the consent calendar.

  • M_Farrel

    Great platform for a small RV

  • And I agree too!

    Later in the meeting, during the homeless encampment thrash, the need to transport people to a shelter was brought up. A heckler shouted “I know where we can get a van!”

  • suckatash

    Zing!

  • suckatash

    Second in first place votes. Thank you ranked choice!

  • Doug F

    Maybe he’s on new meds.

  • Doug F

    The Anti-Police Terror League, violent anarchist rioters, the pro-criminal more-PC-than-thou crowd, & other anti-police types want the police to engage in “fair” gunfights with criminals on equal terms, under Marquess of Queensbury dueling rules. God forbid the police should have anything defensive that keeps them safer while protecting law-abiding citizens.

    In both the incident pictured & this one
    http://www.berkeleyside.com/2016/02/10/armed-suspect-arrested-in-berkeley-after-car-chase/
    the police had every reason to believe there was a violent maniac armed with a semiauto pistol on the loose. In Ohlone Park, they had to wait for the armored car & beanbag guns to get there from the Oakland PD before they could take him down without shooting, while he was within pistol range of dozens of houses. (It turned out that he’d ditched the pistol, probably in a storm drain, before getting to the park, but they had no way of knowing that.) I invite anyone who objects to this innocuous-looking van to volunteer to walk up to the armed maniac to negotiate, next time there’s a standoff.

  • Amazon Prime has upgraded … they once only delivered female archers

    Ira

  • Shutter

    Maybe they can convert it into a lunch truck on the weekends? Tacos?

  • AlanTobey

    Showing a clear need for UberCopters.

  • Culper Agent 355

    I believe Sophie Hahn is no longer a Commissioner (previously on ZAB), but a Councilperson.

  • Oh, thank you …

    Ira

  • Common Sense

    How about we get some dogs for the Berkeley Police before we get the doggy vests? BPD doesn’t have dogs either.