City removes homeless camp from Adeline St. median

December 21, 2016 12:00 pm by Frances Dinkelspiel

Berkeley workers load up gear from an encampment on the Adeline Street median at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 21. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel

The cat-and-mouse game between Berkeley and a homeless activist group continued early on Wednesday when city officials rousted about 25 people from their tents and sleeping bags on a median on Adeline Street near Oregon Avenue.

A contingent of a few dozen police officers and city workers started waking people up and removing their possessions around 4:40 a.m., according to some members of the group First They Came for the Homeless. One person was arrested and cited in the action, which was finished by 6:30 a.m., just in time to open up the road to commuter traffic.

Berkeley had issued a cease-and-desist order to the encampment around 5:00 p.m. Dec. 19, stating that the group was violating the penal code by using a median for uses other than “temporary safety from moving traffic.” The group, aware that police were going to force them to move, sent out a call via Facebook on Tuesday for supporters to come help them resist the “raid.”

“REMEMBER: WE CAN STOP RAIDS IF ENOUGH PEOPLE SHOW UP WHEN THEY HAPPEN,” the group posted on the First They Came for the Homeless Facebook page. “Please set your alarm for 5:00 AM tomorrow (Wednesday) and check this page to see if there’s notice of a raid going on, then hurry over to Adeline and Oregon in Berkeley, if you’re in the area, of course. Even if you take a bus, there’s a good chance that — as cops see the numbers of defenders growing — they’ll start talking frantically into their lapels.”

There were a number of observers at the Adeline median Wednesday morning, including members of the National Lawyers Guild. One observer – and neighbor –Sally Hindman, the executive director of Youth Spirit Artworks, which helps homeless youth, was arrested by police and then released with a citation. Hindman said she was arrested, handcuffed and placed in a police van after she said she was going to cross the police tape that had been put up to cordon off Adeline Street.

“I didn’t respect a raiding of a homeless encampment four days before Christmas and Hanukkah,” said Hindman.

After Berkeley workers dismantled their camp on the Adeline Street median early Wednesday morning, those who had been sleeping there moved to a nearby sidewalk. Many of them, including Clark “Freeman” Sullivan, center, filmed the action or took photos. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel

After the police arrived, those who had been sleeping in the median moved to the sidewalk on the west side of Berkeley Bowl. Many said they planned to set up another encampment immediately.

“We’ll find another spot and move on,” said Clark “Freeman” Sullivan, a videographer who said he had been sleeping on the streets since Nov. 2, every since his roommate assaulted him. “This is just another shot in the war.”

The First They Came for the Homeless group said this is about the twelfth time city officials have rousted them from an encampment on public property.

Matthai Chakko, a spokesman for the city, said Tuesday the action should not be characterized as just a push me-pull you between the city and the FTCFTH group. Other residents of Berkeley are affected by the homeless group’s actions, he said. Berkeley has gotten a number of complaints from neighbors about the people sleeping on the median.

Moreover, he said, in the last week or so, Berkeley has jumped into action to make more shelter beds available so there have been options for those in the FTCFTH other than camping in the middle of a four-lane thoroughfare.

“Sleeping on a median between multiple lanes of traffic is not a safe place to be,” Chakko said in an email Tuesday. “We have shelter space and capacity for them as well as others. We’ve told them verbally and with written notice that that was not an appropriate place several times, including yesterday. They should not be sleeping there…. There are shelter beds available for every single person there.”

The city activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Dec. 14 and since then has focused an unprecedented number of resources toward helping those without housing, said Chakko. As many as 12 city staffers have been working full-time on the issue, he said. They come from the city manager’s office, the fire department, emergency services, public works, the finance department, the parks department, the city clerk’s office, the human resources office, and the city’s senior centers, he said.

“One thing you get with an EOC is it becomes everyone’s top priority,” said Chakko. “We have people from virtually every department involved in the effort… To have this many departments and have so many staff devoted to this is a tremendous effort.”

The city has arranged nearly 24-hour, continuous shelter for nine days and night, according to a memo City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley sent the City Council on Tuesday. Berkeley doubled the number of beds it offers in its Emergency Storm Shelter to 130 beds for those nine nights. (Berkeley contracts with various community agencies to provide an additional 140 shelter beds.) The city also arranged transportation between the shelters in case one was full. “No one was turned away,” read the memo.

A description of the emergency beds Berkeley has made available in recent nights. These are on top of the 140 beds already available. Source: City of Berkeley

To make sure those without homes were aware of the expanded bed capacity, Berkeley sent out numerous workers to various encampments throughout the city, said Chakko. Still, not everyone decided to seek shelter.

“City staff work to provide our community with resources and information so that they can take action to improve their lives,” read Williams-Ridley’s memo. “We cannot force people to take advantage of those resources, even when it is to their own benefit. Some refused shelter even though they were in torrential rain and severe cold. Through considerable experience and decades of effort, we know that some suffer from disabilities that make it hard to make those choices. As a result, the City has more than 30 mental health clinicians who work with those who may need mental health services. Others suffer from substance abuse, and the City also provides resources to help them.”

In addition to expanding the number of beds available, Berkeley is working to find a vacant lot where those without homes can set up some sort of quasi-permanent encampment, said Chakko. The FTCFTH group has been asking for a place to camp for at least two years, arguing that it should not be criminal to be homeless. Berkeley city staff are looking at local indoor and outdoor spaces to see if they can find something suitable, said Chakko.

Despite the city’s efforts, those in the FTCFTH group appear to mistrust city staff.

Critics have said they think Berkeley is selectively targeting the FTCFTH group by forcing it to leave its encampments so many times. Chakko disagreed with that assertion and said the city has removed the possessions of people staying illegally on public property in other parts of the city.

A number of those standing on the sidewalk Wednesday morning blamed the raids not on the City Council, but on Williams-Ridley. They said they planned to camp out on her front lawn, even though she lives in Sacramento.

“It’s basically harassment of the homeless by the city manager’s office,” said Barbara Brust, a founding member of Homeless Lives Matter Berkeley.

Brust stood on the sidewalk Wednesday and watched as city staff took away two of her tents full of supplies. One camper, Gage Black, 38, said city workers woke everyone up and started taking their possessions as soon as they emerged from their tents. There was no time to collect stuff, said Black. He did not lose any gear because he had packed his belongings into a grocery cart the day before.

Berkeley has said it keeps all the possessions it confiscates during these kinds of actions, as required by state law.

Brust said that may be true, but the city tosses everything into a big bin and leaves it open to the elements.

“It’s a metal garbage container not protected from the weather,” said Brust. “If you can dig through with your waders on you can find things.”

Friends of the FTCFTH group brought trucks to load up the camping gear.

Friends of those camped out on the Adeline Street median brought trucks early Wednesday morning to help carry away the possessions of those camping there. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel

The FTCFTH has been camped on the Adeline median since Dec. 2, when their last camp near City Hall was removed. Those camping there have said it is a drug-free, alcohol-free group where members take care of one another. They said they have tried to pick up the trash and be good neighbors – proof that they can be self-governing.

“It was a great camp,” said Black. “We always helped out one another.”

Black said members of the community often came by to donate blankets, sundries, and food.

“I live three blocks away,” said Leah Simon-Weisberg, the legal director of Tenants Together and a newly elected member of the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board. “It was kept immaculate. There was no noise. There were no problems. A lot of us walked by intentionally so we could bear witness.”

Simon-Weisberg paid for three portable toilets — including one that could be used by those in wheelchairs — to be delivered to the median. Sullivan said the portable toilets “made a huge difference.”

Berkeley officials have declined in the past to put portable toilets near groups of homeless people because they feel it encourages illegal camping.

When Simon-Weisberg went by the median Wednesday morning after the tents had been removed she spotted Greg Daniel, the city’s code-enforcement manager, in his car. She knocked on the car window to tell him that she was arranging to have the portable toilets removed. Simon-Weisberg said that she had “never had someone be so disrespectful to me,” as Daniel was. He thanked her for introducing herself because he now knew where to send a $500 citation for putting the portable toilet on public land without a permit, she said.

Update 1:45 p.m.: Mayor Jesse Arreguín responded to this morning’s raid on his Facebook page around 1:10 p.m.

“Prior to this morning’s enforcement action, I did discuss the issue with the City Manager and encouraged her to postpone taking action until after the Christmas holiday,” Arreguín wrote. “In the end, she decided given the volume of complaints by neighbors that she needed to act quickly.

Unlike other cities, Berkeley’s Charter does not give the Mayor executive authority to hire or direct staff. Berkeley has a City Manager form of government, in which the City Manager is hired and is reportable to the City Council. As Mayor, my role is to shape city policy and work with the Manager to implement city policies and initiatives. I do not alone have the unilateral power to direct staff to not enforce violations of the Berkeley Municipal Code. That would take a majority vote of the City Council.

As Mayor, one of my top priorities is to reduce homelessness, and we are working to develop interim and long-term solutions including a Navigation Center, with the goal of permanent supportive housing.”

Newer Comments  
  • disqdude

    The fact that we have more than enough beds to accommodate these homelessness advocates speaks volumes about their true intention, which is to freeload off the public in an aggravating manner rather than seek out resources to better their life situations. Thank you for doing everything you can to help these people, city and non-profit organization staffers. I wish only that there was the political will to stop enabling these people.

  • Mrdrew3782

    I was under the impression that the city paid for the portable toilets to keep the camp sanitary. Our new Mayor said he was going to stop the constant raids of the camps. The pieces seemed to fit together. I guess that was an incorrect assumption. Seems a bit harsh to kick them out right before the holidays.

    On the other hand. The problem with allowing this camp to flourish is that one word gets out via social media that the camp is permanent more campers will arrive. Then the problem grows bigger not smaller. As cold-hearted as it may be, the campers need to know that camping is not going to be a long term solution.

    also this,

    “There was no time to collect stuff, said Black. He did not lose any gear because he had packed his belongings into a grocery cart the day before.”

    Well….the city did give you 24 hour notice. So that is ample time to collect stuff. This Gage Black fellow seemed to have the right idea and packed up the day before. So he had no issues. Maybe the other campers will take note next time.

  • LibrarianGuest

    If the City were not providing beds and shelter, I might feel differently, but given the fact the beds and shelter are being provided and not being used means that shelter is not the issue. Shelter has been provided. They are not using it. Their illegal/unsafe camps will be raided. Seems pretty straightforward to me. I wonder how many times the City of Berkeley will have to “rinse and repeat” so to speak before those claiming there is no shelter will get it.

  • alex

    More popcorn will be required.

  • EBGuy

    There seemed to be a group hanging out in front of Old City Hall at around 10:30 today. Wonder if that was the remains of the camp.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    The city manager runs the day to day. The new mayor will have trouble keeping his promises without policies that are implementable. Sworn officers and staff are not his playthings.

  • Mar Copithorne

    Great reporting.

    I called the Mayor’s office and expressed my support as a neighbor for the encampment. The office said they were powerless to stop it.

    To me these actions by the police and City Manager are tantamount to criminalizing poverty. I support this group’s request for a place to be with water, sanitation and garbage pick up. The Adeline median near my house seemed as suitable as any.

  • Daniel

    “We’ll find another spot and move on. This is just another shot in the war.” — Clark “Freeman” Sullivan —

    The homeless deem themselves to be at war with the city and citizens of Berkeley.

    “They should not be sleeping there…. There are shelter beds available for every single person there.” — Matthai Chakko, a spokesman for the City of Berkeley —

    But the homeless don’t want shelter.

    So what do the homeless want?
    Free housing?
    Free land?
    Free food?
    Free clothing?
    Free weed?
    Free money?
    A sovereign state?

    Seriously, what do the homeless want?

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    To me, giving someone a ticket if he parks illegally is tantamount to criminalizing automobile ownership – even if you offer him a free garage space where he can park legally.

  • Daniel

    The median is near my house, too; and it seemed utterly unsuitable.
    How about your front and/or back yard?

  • Skip Tekle

    Gotta love how an attorney & elected official
    “Leah Simon-Weisberg, the legal director of Tenants United and a newly elected member of the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board”
    didn’t realize she’d get a
    “$500 citation for putting the portable toilet on public land without a permit.”
    And she feels disrespected by Berkeley staff for whom she’s making extra, thankless work?

  • berkeleyish

    They want a free place to establish a camp somewhere in Berkeley where they will live by their own rules. They are not interested in anything else. “We came to you in good faith, with our hand out. We didn’t ask for laundry, we didn’t ask for showers. We asked for land.” http://www.berkeleyside.com/2016/11/07/homeless-encampment-moved-from-civic-center-steps-to-corner-across-from-berkeley-high-school/

  • LibrarianGuest

    Good luck with that.

  • Doc

    Could prison space be made available?

  • Skip Tekle

    Editors: Is there any way you can post/link the notice distributed by the City to the campers please?

  • We don’t have it but FTCFTH has a photo on their Facebook page.

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    The line at the free money stand is really long.

    If such a camp existed, they would have to live by city rules anyway. Mike Lee imagines that he will be king of the camp. What happens when there is a crime in the camp. Is he judge, jury, and executioner? No. The victim needs to call the police. We have established processes for every function he wants to control in said camp.

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    They don’t want to live in shelters. Too many rules, too many crazy people, not able to secure possessions, your enemies might be sleeping in the same room, etc.

  • Chris

    I believe a camp like this did exist a few decades ago, and someone was murdered at that camp…

  • holden_caulfield

    of course she does! what else would you expect from an entitled ‘compassionate’ berkeley resident who says crap like ‘A lot of us walked by intentionally so we could bear witness.” yes, take in your trainwreck of kewl diy favelas and by all means, continue the bay area’s fetishizing of the homeless – god knows after enough nextdoor discussions on the homeless in my neighborhood, we need more affluent homeowners demanding the right of the homeless to set up living spaces wherever they please.

    i love all of the class politics involved with saving/enabling homeless.

  • justiceplease

    What the hell???!!!

    The Mayor not only discouraged raids, he discouraged EARLY MORNING raids!!!! This disrupted the sleep and mental health of homeless people yet again. And it may have disrupted the sleep of the seniors in Harriet Tubman. These seniors are the only close neighbors, and I seriously doubt they were the source of a “volume” of complaints!!!!

    The neighbors have also shown steong support of the protest and welcomed the camp into the community. There was a “Posada” Christmas event scheduled for tonight!

    There is some organized anri-homeless group barraging the City with emails, and the City manager has no been considering the source. The City has now spent in the area of 30k yet again, showering the Police Union with overtime hours, and letting privately funded poet-o-potties go to waste. The median was probably the least issue-kaden place to go, since it has nobosy living or working next door to complain.

    This is why the City should have acted immediately on the homeless policy package at the last Council meeting instead of put nfg the issue “to committee”.

    I’m so angr y eight now. City Council gave the City Manager very clear directions, and she just thumbed her nose at them. Perhaps its time to reduce her powers in the City Charter.

    It’s Christmas, too. Way to make a mockery of the Mayor’s peace ceremony.

  • EBGuy

    Frances, the article says Leah Simon-Weisberg, the legal director of Tenants United and a newly elected member of the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board.

    I believe the organization is called Tenants Together.

    As a side note, if she is paid by Tenants Together, is she able to sit impartially on the Rent Board without a conflict of interest? Others (notably Whoa Mule) on another thread have asserted no, but it’s rather fuzzy to me (more specifically, see the Nexus Test).

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    Homeless Lives Matter Berkeley’s web site has three stories about people who have gotten off the street. One family came from Union City. One came from Gainesville FL. One was unspecified. So two out of three never lived here, never had a job here, etc. They came here to be supported by others because they thought they would be.

    BerkeleySide has had numerous articles on specific homeless individuals and not a single one is ever from here. They never say “I used to live on Curtis Street”.

    Finally, our two homeless people with the highest name recognition – Lee and Zint – one is from Vegas and the other is from the East Coast. Neither ever had lodging here, worked here, did anything here except come for free land in an interesting place.

    I’m beginning to think that the Alameda and SF County data on where the homeless come from is wrong.

    Of course, this only matters if the city will draw a distinction in treatment between in towner vs. out of towner. It would be terrible if in-towners had to live on the street because the city was so swamped by out of towners that the problem became too expensive to solve.

  • Mrdrew3782

    I don’t think restructuring the hierarchy of power in our city government is the solution. A better solution is for the individuals in the camp to move into the temporary shelter offered.

    I am a bit disappointed with the timing of which this raid occurred. For the sake of letting everyone be at peace during the holidays I would have thought it better to maintain the status quo.

    I guess you can thank the illegally placed toilets for the raid.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    They were warned in advance.

    By the way, I was up and en route to work at that hour. Maybe they should try it!

  • Anybody But Jesse

    They were warned ahead.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Please bring them to your yard.

  • Mrdrew3782

    I assume for safety and traffic reasons. If they were to do this midday they would have to shut down lanes to accommodate the police cars and whatever other vehicles they bring. They were given 24 hours notice. So they could have used that time to pack up.

  • Thanks. Will fix.

  • DarkStarCrashes

    Part of their strategy is to refuse to pack up their stuff so that it looks bad when the encampments are removed. They want to seem as victimish as possible, and willfully make the choice to remain unprepared for the raid.

  • DarkStarCrashes

    Rainbow village I believe it was called

  • OpenFullHeart

    It kinda seems like Berkeley’s city manager is doing whatever she can to undermine our new mayor. Can the council get rid of her? She seems to be loyal to past elected officials and biased against the homeless of FTCFTH.

    Dump Dee, Jesse.

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    You do know council members get emails and phone calls too, right?

    I’m not frustrated at the homeless; I’m frustrated at you for holding them hostage in a place where they will never have hard sided private shelter. Too expensive.

  • LibrarianGuest

    Has it occurred to you that if the City of Berkeley continues to allow folks to set up camp in unsafe areas they could face HUGE liability issues? Also, it seems more than a bit unrealistic for the group, or each individual in the group, to get *exactly* what they want. Life really isn’t fair. They are being offered warm and dry shelter, it apparently doesn’t meet their particular needs. The City of Berkeley is absolutely NOT responsible to meet their each and every need, either as a group, or as an individual.

  • LibrarianGuest

    This. A thousand times over.

  • LibrarianGuest

    Yes. Thank you.

  • OpenFullHeart

    They were not warned of the date or the time. You write comments that sound good taken alone but you ignore the facts.

  • D’Anquetil

    The city manager, like the many city workers who every morning clean up the needles and feces in our public parks, is working hard to enforce the ordinances that we as city voters have agreed upon. The mayor and the council and the rest of us all have to abide by the rules we have set, no matter how many people come to open mike night and yell otherwise.

    If you would like to make public camping legal then you should work to change the law. Open mike night and facebook posts and Berkeleyside conversations like this one do not reflect the majority opinion on these issues, but they do create the illusion that the loudest voices speak for all or most, when they do not.

  • lspanker

    Your comments remind me of the crazy woman being removed from the airplane by the cops on the YouTube video, who screamed “Somebody, please help me!” while everyone laughed…

  • OpenFullHeart

    Are the people driving in the morning more important than other people? No. People in the Bay Area put up with parking lot traffic jams all the time. A little inconvenience for a few city blocks in order to treat the downtrodden with compassion should be, always, less important than the homeless. Who was the religious Holy man who said “that which you do to the least of my brothers you also do under me?” It was Jesus Christ, right?

  • OpenFullHeart

    Tenants Together does not share any mission with the Rent Board. I see no conflict.

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    Berkeley senior center = treblinka. Thanks for clearing that up.

  • OpenFullHeart

    This is a preposterous analogy.

  • OpenFullHeart

    Funny, Dee, sworn officers and city staff were all the playthings of Tommy.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    I wonder if our idiot Mayor still wants to give them a check.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Take the bus ticket. Join your family.

    You came as part of Occupy not the post office where you stayed to mess up our community. You saved nothing.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    There is no need to advise the time of the enforcement. Notice was given and they should have packed up and left.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    No one said they were not is it a requirement

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    Mike, let’s say Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles had their representatives to the state legislature work with Governor Brown to find housing throughout the state for those without homes. For those unable to work, the homes could be anywhere. For those able to work, the homes should be in places where the skill of the person can generate enough income to rent a home a buy food.

    What if Berkeley’s homeless ended up in Redding? Rents are less than 1/3 of what they are here. The state is paying. You would be plugged into social services there. Would you accept? If not, why not?

 
Newer Comments  