Op-ed: Berkeley should stop raids on the homeless and establish legal campground until housing is available

December 23, 2016 12:53 pm by Guest contributor

By Andrea Prichett

Andrea Prichett is a founding member of Berkeley Copwatch and am a recent appointee to the Police Review Commission.

As the holidays approach and the attention of many is focused elsewhere, the months-long saga of the “Poor Tour” continues. I am talking about the homeless encampment that is so easily recognizable by the colorful signs and clustered tents in the meridian strip on Adeline Street near the Berkeley Bowl. Or in front of City Hall, or in front of the Post Office, or wherever they can exist for a few days without being raided and dispersed by police. Despite numerous and legally questionable police raids under the direction of City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley, this dedicated group of homeless and disabled people has brought the issue of homelessness to the front burner of city politics. It has become a question of civil as well as human rights.

For months, the individuals in the Poor Tour have given voice to the concerns of Berkeley’s poorest citizens and have pressed their demands for affordable housing in the long term and a legal campground as an immediate measure to ameliorate this dire situation. The Poor Tour is also calling on the City Council and the City Manager to get control of the police and to stop the pre-dawn raids. Sadly, the new City Council has not taken any definitive action. At their most recent meeting, they authorized additional shelter beds in times of extreme weather but basically allowed this crisis to continue along with the persistent harassment by police.

Meanwhile, homeless people with life-threatening conditions and various disabilities try to maintain their clean and sober camp, raise donations for portable toilets and continue to take care of themselves and each other despite attacks from the city. “First They Came for the Homeless” and “Disabled People Outside” are two groups that have provided consistent and essential support for this band of dedicated activists. It is outrageous that the City Manager’s office refuses to work WITH these people to keep the camp safe and healthy and instead continues to criminalize their very existence.

There is another troubling aspect to these raids. No matter whether one thinks about the morality of forcing people to “move along” in the middle of the night, as the video links below document, there are numerous violations being perpetrated by police and city employees. Some of them include:

  • Violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (failure to accommodate people with disabilities)
  • Confiscation of property without due process or proper documentation (police are taking blankets and tents away from individuals)
  • Failure to allow press to cover police actions and threats against members of the press (threat of confiscation of camera)
  • Failure to allow public to witness and document police activity

I hope that people will take the time to look at the videos and consider whether Berkeley, as one of the wealthiest cities in one of the wealthiest countries on Earth could somehow do better by its people. In the spirit of the season, I ask the Berkeley City Council to become active on this issue. Stop the raids and allow for a legal campground in the City of Berkeley until adequate housing can be provided.

Dec. 21 2016 Berkeley removal of Adeline median encampement:

Dec. 21 2016,  Berkeley removal of Adeline median encampment, Part 2:

Dec. 21 action, part 3:

Nov. 4 action with violations of ADA:

10 Comments

  • Edward C. Moore

    People’s Park seems to me the logical site. The City might conceivably arrange a temporary solution with UCB. One nice thing about what might be agreed to is that UCB could retain a right to pull the plug at some future time without needing further City approval. (Why the City or UCB would put itself in a position of facilitating the habitation of substandard housing is a preliminary question needing answers. What appears as a humanitarian gesture at the front end might well turn into an ugly and expensive legal fight prior to eventual termination at the back end. Albany was never able to evict the illegal campers at the Bulb and had to buy them and their attorney(s) off to settle a federal lawsuit.)

  • JP

    One should always be calm and polite when your home is being destroyed, your belongings stolen, your medicines confiscated, it is 5:00 AM and you have nowhere you can go.

  • pragmatist

    they were warned and given notice. to act surprised is absurd and totally misleading. but go ahead, keep trying to perpetuate the woe-is-me narrative.

  • pragmatist

    there should not be camps at all. it’s totally ridiculous. if you want to camp there are sites designated to do so. ever heard of national parks?

  • 12 hours ago (in another thread) Pietro Gambadilegno wrote:

    “A tiny house village would be too low in density. There is not enough
    space in Berkeley to add hundreds of one-story houses. That is why all
    the practical proposals for affordable housing are in multi-story
    apartment buildings.”

    True only for top-down subsidized housing projects. Berkeley has space for THOUSANDS of tiny houses, and second units within existing structures, distributed throughout the city. But we still have some very restrictive zoning and code requirements on the books that keep these tiny units off the market (or force them below the regulatory radar). Many if not most of the zoning and code obstructions could be lifted without compromising health or safety.

    This would address affordability, but it is a very indirect solution to homelessness. Even with several thousand tiny rental units added to the market, and even if they could rent for less than $500/month (which they can), we would still have people trying to camp under overpasses and on median strips. We need to plan for some permanent shelter beds. Sure, a lot of the 800 homeless are on SSI/SSDI and could afford $500/month to move indoors. Others would have difficulty finding a landlord who would accept them as backyard tenants. And they would all have to compete with students for these tiny units.

    The tiny house solution is worth pursuing, but it’s a solution to a different problem.

  • Moni Law

    I was also there at 5am as a local citizen to witness how the eviction of poor, homeless people was going to be handled this week. I had hoped a holiday moratorium would be passed at the city council’s last meeting before the break- but the majority could not bring themselves to pass a humanitarian suspension of breaking up a Community of poor people. I showed up to pray and observe. I was horrified and sad by what transpired. Dozens of local residents have provided food and gear donations. Porta potties and washing Station were paid for by community members. The food, gear and people were tossed out and away like garbage. They are human beings. At a time when some of us are celebrating the birth of Jesus who said to love one another including the disabled, homeless.. to feed and house them but Berkeley city officials didn’t get the Jesus memo.. my fine City translated the love and joy message into a cruel Scrooge scene.. And Berkeley officials also didn’t get the Hannukah message either..celebrate the Festival of Lights re victory and freedom from oppression… these events are a sick irony. I saw 30 police officers, a code enforcement officer, approx 6-7 public works employees and three traffic employees deployed around crime scene tape while a dozen or so homeless people gathered what they could in minutes and then forced to watch their bedding, tents and food thrown into backs of trucks. There was no accounting of inventory. Merry Christmas to all, and not to all a good night. I’d hope that people who live in Berkeley care about all of our inhabitants, not just the housed and well to do. Anyone out there care? I think the world of my town of Berkeley and I trust that we can creatively and effectively approach this complicated and urgent matter. And if you do not care,, do you perhaps have any fiscal concern with the overkill approach, I.e.massive police action to tear down a homeless encampment? It just doesn’t feel right, especially during the Holy-days.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Very important points. The words “affordable housing ” get tossed around a lot but that term has a specific meaning with little relevance to either students or street people.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    One could have quietly left on one’s own terms.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Put it by the dump.

  • Anybody But Jesse

    Group campsites available in Tilden!