The Berkeley Wire: 12.23.16

December 23, 2016 4:45 pm by Berkeleyside Editors

Judge tells Berkeley and U.S. Postal Service  to get ready to battle (Courthouse News)
Miracle story for father of UC student killed by terrorist in Nice (SF Chronicle)
Lady Gaga stops by benefit concert for Seva (SF Chronicle)
The carefully crafted sound of Zellerbach Hall (UCB News)
UC Berkeley braces for Breitbart provocateur (East Bay Times)
Berkeley Institute has removed Peter Theil’s seminar from website (The Verge)
Cal linguist Geoff Nunberg picks ‘normal’ for word of the year (UCB News)

Happy Holidays, everyone, from the crew at Berkeleyside. May you eat well, enjoy your friends and family, and celebrate.

  • EBGuy

    U.S. District Judge William Alsup said, “I want witnesses up here being hammered and beat up, and blood on the floor.” Time for the airing of grievances, bring out the pole.