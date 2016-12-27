Invest in independent journalism in Berkeley (and help us reach our year-end goal!)

Berkeleyside has ambitious plans for 2017 and beyond. We’re committed to providing thorough, trustworthy coverage of our city.

In just eight weeks, 129 Berkeleyside readers have supported our plans by investing in Berkeleyside through our innovative direct public offering. Thanks to them, we’ve raised $383,726 in capital to invest in the site’s future – tantalizingly close to our year-end goal of $400,000 (which is halfway to our ultimate aim of raising $800,000 by this March).

Supporting independent journalism is more important than ever. Berkeleyside will continue to break news, question authority, hold our city’s officials accountable, and deep-dive into issues that affect all Berkeley residents — whether it’s housing, public safety or education.

In the past few months, our tiny team brought you heartbreaking portraits of the Berkeley-related victims of Oakland’s Ghost Ship fire; we unveiled serious problems with the post office locally; and we brought you an extraordinary story of recovery with our in-depth piece on Meg Schwarzman, the cyclist and young mother who miraculously survived a crash and went on to run in the Berkeley Half Marathon less than 10 months later. And there’s the awe-inspiring series on local wildlife written and photographed for us by Elaine Miller Bond

Our goal is to reach the halfway mark by Saturday Dec. 31. If just 17 of our readers invest in the next four days at the minimum $1,000 level, we will reach $400,000 by year-end. There are perks as well as benefits for investors, including gourmet Berkeley food and wine baskets, custom T-shirts, and an annual investors’ cocktail party. (If investing is not for you, but you’d like to support Berkeleyside, consider becoming a member — both investors and new members receive a free, newly designed Berkeleyside T-shirt.)

Learn more about how a direct public offering works and sign up to become a founding investor at Invest.Berkeleyside.com. Or contact us directly at invest@berkeleyside.com, tel. 510-671 0380.

This is not an offer to sell any securities. Offers to sell are made only pursuant to authorized offering materials. The offering is limited to California residents that meet certain suitability requirements. You must verify that you are a California resident in order to receive the authorized offering materials, and you must verify that you meet the suitability requirements in order to subscribe for the securities.

