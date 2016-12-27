Shop Talk: Lululemon; Stella Carakasi; Flight001; Lemonade

LULULEMON ATHLETICA After more than a decade in the Elmwood, Lululemon is relocating from the corner of College and Ashby to the burgeoning Fourth Street shopping district in Spring 2017. Lindsay Jensen-Evans, Lululemon community manager, told Berkeleyside that, “Lululemon is excited to offer a larger, welcoming open floor plan that will enhance the in-store shopping experience for guests and the local community. Currently.” The store will be part of the a new development being built in the Spenger’s block at 1901 Fourth Street — on the south-east corner of the Fourth Street- Hearst intersection — as will Stella Carakasi and Lemonade (see below). Jensen-Evans said Lululemon is working with local design partners on the in-store design features, including Heath Ceramics. The new Fourth Street space will also have a custom bike rack outside the store for customers. To note, the Fourth Street store is located on the route of the Berkeley Half-Marathon (scheduled for Nov. 19, 2017) and Jensen-Evans said the Fourth Street team is looking forward to engaging with the Berkeley running community 365 days a year through group fitness activities and runs. “We’ve innovated our store design over the years and the Fourth Street space will allow us to serve the Berkeley community with a ‘store of the future’ in addition to building community driven, in-store activations,” she said. The Ashby-College intersection is currently looking abandoned with the recent closures of The Advocate, Jeremy’s and La PanotiQ. Lululemon, coming to 1901 Fourth St. (Suite 102), Berkeley 94710. Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

STELLA CARAKASI Stella Carakasi has been operating her namesake clothing boutique at 1370 Tenth Street since 2012, but she is now moving it to the shopping development at 1901 Fourth Street slated to open in spring 2017 . Carakasi says she creates “luxurious and affordable designer wear for women who strive to live well and consume responsibly.” Carakasi, who has lived and worked in Berkeley for more than 30 years, uses ecologically friendly fabrics and uses sustainable manufacturing methods. Yarra McClure, Director of Customer Engagement for Stella Carakasi, told Berkeleyside, “We are excited to join the thriving Fourth Street Shopping District with our flagship boutique showcasing the latest Stella Carakasi women’s collections, unique accessories, trunk shows, and more! We are proud to continue our mission of creating beautiful, unique, and intelligent designs while making a positive impact on our local and global communities through our design, commerce, and sponsorship. Opening date and hours TBA.” Stella Carakasi, Coming soon to 1901 Fourth Street (at Hearst) Berkeley, 94710. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

FLIGHT001 After ten years in business at 1774 Fourth St., Flight001 will be closing its doors on Dec. 31. Rachel O’Marra, VP of retail, told Berkeleyside the store is closing to focus on its online and wholesale divisions. “We will still have our San Francisco store located at 525 Hayes St. in San Francisco,” she said. “Co-founders Brad John and John Sencion would like to express their gratitude to their loyal customers over the years. It has been a great experience and honor to do business with you. If you’d like to drop us a line to share your thoughts and experiences, or have any inquiries about the store closing, please email us at info@flight001.com.” Follow Flight001 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

LEMONADE Lemonade, the healthy, casual cafeteria-style restaurant with locations in Los Angeles and around the Bay Area will also be opening soon as part of the retail development at 1900-1911 Fourth St. The chain opened its first East Bay location in Walnut Creek this fall, and offers ready-made dishes like salads and sandwiches made with local, seasonal ingredients. Read more details on Lemonade on Berkeleyside’s Bites column.

MICHELLE NELSON DESIGN The design studio of Michelle Nelson-Geiser, located at 2842 Prince Street, is closing on Dec. 30. Nelson-Geiser, who began her career in the garment industry with a focus on textiles and worked under leading arts and crafts dealer Isak Lindenauer, opened the shop in 2011. She said she will continue her business from her home with the same phone number of 510-655 2842.

