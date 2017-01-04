Crime

Authorities arrest escaped sex offender at protest camp

January 4, 2017 3:22 pm by Emilie Raguso

George Blair. Photo: Spokane County sheriff’s office

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Berkeley Police Department arrested a non-compliant sex offender Tuesday who had been wanted on a warrant out of Washington state after escaping from a “community custody” program there in October, according to authorities.

George Blair, 35, originally was convicted in California after being found guilty of lewd and lascivious acts with two boys, ages 6 and 9.

Officers arrested Blair at a protest camp near the North Berkeley Safeway, at 1444 Shattuck Place, that had been set up by critics of the city’s approach to allocating services to the homeless.

The U.S. Marshals Service told BPD that Blair had escaped from a community custody program in Spokane and been at-large since October, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel, BPD spokesman.

Tuesday, shortly after noon, sex offender investigators from the marshals got in touch with BPD to ask for help to find Blair. They said they believed he was living in a homeless camp in the 1400 block of Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley.

Officers from both agencies responded to the camp at about 2:15 p.m. where they found Blair and arrested him without incident, said Frankel.

According to online records from the Spokane County sheriff’s office, Blair was convicted in Washington state in 2013 and 2014 after failing to register as a sex offender.

Those convictions followed an earlier case in California, in 1999, when Blair was found guilty of committing lewd or lascivious acts with two children. His victims were identified as two boys, ages 6 and 9.

According to the Alameda County sheriff’s office, Blair is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Have a question about a local public safety incident? Write to crime@berkeleyside.com. Photographs and videos are always appreciated.

  • Gracie

    Okay, so I know we’re all glad to see this guy behind bars, but we have a fairly significantly population of sex offenders in the US. We have an even larger population who go unreported, mostly from men in our extended families: uncles, brothers, fathers, etc. It happens from male teachers, sports coaches, etc. Sexual assault on children is reprehensible and must be criminalized, but as a society, we have zero clue on how to predict the behavior and correct it.

    In other words, is throwing them in jail where they’ll come out in 1-10 years and registered as a sex offender the best course of action? It’s so common and prevalent that stigmatizing it to such an extreme makes it seem rarer than it is. It’s no rare at all.

    I just hope we devise actual solutions to this one day.

  • Daniel

    “Blair was found guilty of committing lewd or lascivious acts with two children. His victims were identified as two boys, ages 6 and 9.”

    The Berkeley Homeless Protest is ruse orchestrated by rogues for the benefit of miscreants.

  • Disqusted

    Great work by the authorities! We should be screening other “protesters” to see if they too are entitled to free government housing.

  • laura

    What percent of homeless incidents with police reveal the individual has an outstanding warrant from out of state? This is not an isolated situation.

  • anon

    I want this camp in my neighborhood cleared out immediately. I’m a bad liberal and I don’t care. Enough is enough. These people want land and refuse to go to shelters? There’s lots of land west of the Mississippi!! Our country has huge open spaces. How many of these guys are even from berkeley?

  • 3rdGenBerkeleyan

    This just confirms why it’s a bad idea for police to ignore these folks breaking the law by camping on the median. hundreds of school kids walk by this encampment every morning on their way to king and Bam.