Authorities arrest escaped sex offender at protest camp

January 4, 2017 3:22 pm by Emilie Raguso

George Blair. Photo: Spokane County sheriff’s office

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Berkeley Police Department arrested a non-compliant sex offender Tuesday who had been wanted on a warrant out of Washington state after escaping from a “community custody” program there in October, according to authorities.

George Blair, 35, originally was convicted in California after being found guilty of lewd and lascivious acts with two boys, ages 6 and 9.

Officers arrested Blair at a protest camp near the North Berkeley Safeway, at 1444 Shattuck Place, that had been set up by critics of the city’s approach to allocating services to the homeless.

The U.S. Marshals Service told BPD that Blair had escaped from a community custody program in Spokane and been at-large since October, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel, BPD spokesman.

Tuesday, shortly after noon, sex offender investigators from the marshals got in touch with BPD to ask for help to find Blair. They said they believed he was living in a homeless camp in the 1400 block of Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley.

Officers from both agencies responded to the camp at about 2:15 p.m. where they found Blair and arrested him without incident, said Frankel.

According to online records from the Spokane County sheriff’s office, Blair was convicted in Washington state in 2013 and 2014 after failing to register as a sex offender.

Those convictions followed an earlier case in California, in 1999, when Blair was found guilty of committing lewd or lascivious acts with two children. His victims were identified as two boys, ages 6 and 9.

According to the Alameda County sheriff’s office, Blair is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    No, they are not the same. I know who both are, but I won’t say because Bside has a policy against outing commenters.

  • DarkStarCrashes

    Fruit flavored cigarillos are generally cut open, stripped of their insides, filled with cannabis, and then resealed/rerolled. Then it is a blunt.

  • Concerned Citizen

    The camp on Shattuck is unsafe for everyone! Pedestrians crossing the intersection cannot be seen until they step in the road; unsanitary conditions, illegal outdoor cooking and unspoken harrassment make it a hazzard to neighbors. It is a road median, not a campsite. Where is the “keep of the median” sign that is on the rest of the Berkeley streets? What will it take to get rid of them? I’m all for helping the homeless but obviously, they are not even trying to use the services Berkeley offers and we pay for with our taxes. Come on Berkeley…take action…..this is ridiculous. Don’t turn this into a Trump style altercation.

  • This is the truth even if others don’t want to see it. I think you’d have to be Mother-Theresa level saintly to live (and pay property taxes) in Berkeley, and not feel some sense of frustration/hostility towards this encampment. How do I look at this group, and their pretty lofty demands, and not reflect on the ENORMOUS property taxes I have paid for almost a decade, to own a small house in westbrae. As we work, and stress and struggle for the privilege (yes I know it is a privilege) to be in our beautiful city of Berkeley, and be productive members of the community, it feels like this encampment (and the one on Gilman) are actively crapping all over our efforts. No one WANTS to be cruel, no one WANTS to attack the poor, and less fortunate, but at the same time no one should be expected to just accept what is going on with this group camping on public streets. Our new leadership HAS NO CHOICE but to find a good solution to benefit everyone. If they can’t, they should all be recalled, starting with Jesse.

  • DarkStarCrashes

    Sleeping indoors is better for the health than sleeping outdoors in unsanitary conditions. Also a drunk driver could run over the whole camp when they’re on the median like that.

  • Jupiternuno

    LOL…
    So you REALLY believe they are above the law? That they get to make their own laws and “regulations”? We don’t believe it. And we’re not going to put up with it anymore. Time to show you folks what activism REALLY looks like.

  • justiceplease

    Could you give an example of “unspoken harassment”? A lot of witnesses check on the protest camp,and they aren’t seeing what you see. Is there a particular person you feel harassed by?

  • Concernedresidentofearth

    “Yet”

  • Athena

    “A count performed on Jan. 28, 2015, found that there were an estimated 834 homeless people in Berkeley, a 23% increase over the last count in 2009.”

    More info and links available in the original article: http://www.berkeleyside.com/2016/06/29/homelessness-in-berkeley-an-overview/

  • Rivendell Dweller

    Good to know that Berkeley homeless are monitored more closely than elsewhere.
    Its certainly not the FTCFTH group’s fault that this pervert ended up in this camp-how would they know?

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    This sort of camp attracts people on the run who have no place else to go – and that is bound to include a good number of criminals.

    This sort of thing is the inevitable result of FTCFTH actions in setting up camps and demands for a permanent camp site, which makes it their fault.

  • Rivendell Dweller

    And when are our Police going to start strong arming and intimidating our vagrant population to scare them away?
    The Police Review Commission would go ballistic.
    Homeless here know that they will be treated respectfully and decently by our Police, which is another reason they remain here.

  • Rivendell Dweller

    How many and how often do Cheese Board eaters get cited?
    First time I have heard of it.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    We are asking the police to enforce the law, and that is all.

    Since you live in the hills and drive everywhere, you don’t have much contact with the homeless.

  • Betty

    How about sending them to their last known address.

  • justiceplease

    If this is true, it’s the result of the sidewalk-sitting law the previous Council rammed through, even though Berkeley voters had rejected such a measure *twice*.

  • DarkStarCrashes

    Yep, the comment shows a certain worldliness and understanding of how minds and societies work.

  • Ruoxi M.

    Good to know that policy exists. And I wasn’t expecting anyone to say who they were, just a random thought.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    Oh, that part I get. I was just wondering when our world was improved by this particular innovation since they seemingly came out of nowhere. Seriously, fruit flavored smokes sound like a racist joke.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    Oh man. That tops the gutter punks on Shattuck a few years ago that had a sofa, Weber grill, and TV set up on the sidewalk by the library.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    There is no way a sane person could believe this.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    You make it sound like he’s some sort of mastermind. Maybe the city could file a gang-style injunction against this ridiculous group?

  • JMM

    Yet has nothing to do with this article? Or reality?

  • JMM

    There are plenty of sex offenders in our community who haven’t yet been convicted. They’re not in the system yet and they might never be. And any sex offender trying to dodge the registration might easily find shared housing on Craigslist. There might also be offenders “camping on our streets” that aren’t part of the protest camp. Since they’re dispersed throughout the city, they’re harder to track.

    I just don’t understand the “that’s what we get” comment. We already have sex offenders here, some registered and some not, some homeless and some not. This one was arrested, which shows that the police are monitoring the camp.

    I’m not making any pro or anti statement about the camp. I’m just saying there’s no causal relationship between the camp and more sex offenders in our city.

  • Don Aks

    Periodically the city has made a fuss about it — putting up signs, citing people who sit on the grass, etc.

  • Don Aks

    Isn’t that a shame? We just can’t have nice things. Obnoxious and destructive, non-contributing members of society are what we like the best.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    We should have elected adults. Of course there weren’t many, if any, running but we certainly picked the worst of them.

  • Studebaker Hawk

    Just like with a gang injunction, the public behavior of this group is a nuisance to the community at large. The members of the group, which sounds like are fairly well-known to each other and stable if they reacted to the new child rapist like you claimed they did, are prohibited from engaging in various activities within the city which, in their case, tend to be illegal anyway (obstruction of sidewalks and medians, vandalism, etc).

