Child hurt by shattered glass after Berkeley shooting

A little boy was reportedly hurt Thursday night after a bullet from a drive-by shooting in South Berkeley shattered glass in his apartment, according to police and community reports.

Police said they could not confirm that a child was hurt, but said the incident took place at about 11 p.m. Thursday when a male individual was standing in front of his car in the 1400 block of Ward Street, near Sacramento Street.

Another vehicle pulled up and someone inside began shooting at him, said Berkeley Police Capt. Alyson Hart.

“Nobody was shot, one round went through an apartment window,” she said.

BPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel did confirm that “someone was hit by flying glass,” but declined to provide additional information.

A neighborhood resident reported, on social media site Nextdoor, hearing “5 very very loud shots … in the 1400 block of Ward. People reported this information to the police. Although no one was hit by bullets, a little boy was hurt by shattering glass. The police responded very quickly, blocked off the whole block, and set up a crime scene.”

Another woman who lives in the neighborhood told Berkeleyside police were on the block for several hours, closing off the street and knocking on doors to gather information about what neighbors saw and heard.

Berkeleyside has requested additional information from police and will update this story if it is provided.

Have a question about a local public safety incident? Write to crime@berkeleyside.com. Photographs and videos are always appreciated.

Berkeleyside provides exclusive coverage of many Berkeley crimes. We welcome community tips about public safety issues and other newsworthy issues via email, Twitter or Facebook. Please alert us in advance if your tip is anonymous.