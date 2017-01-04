Pedestrian taken to Highland after Berkeley crash

A pedestrian who was clipped by a vehicle in Berkeley on Wednesday evening was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland with injuries, but authorities said he was expected to survive.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. during a period of rainy weather, said Lt. Kevin Reece of the Berkeley Police Department.

The pedestrian, a 67-year-old Berkeley man, was crossing Claremont Avenue in the crosswalk at Eton Avenue “when he was clipped by a passing car.”

The man was alert and communicative, but in pain, when first responders got to the scene.

Reece said the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but he was taken by ambulance to Highland for further evaluation and care.

The driver was cooperative with the collision investigation and remained at the scene.

