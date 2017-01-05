3 men sought after Berkeley carjacking

Police are investigating a carjacking Wednesday night in northwest Berkeley involving three men in dark clothing, at least one of whom had a gun, authorities said.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seventh Street, near Cedar Street.

A reader told Berkeleyside she saw six police cars at Seventh and Cedar and wondered what was going on.

Lt. Kevin Reece of the Berkeley Police Department said three men in their early 20s, described as black, used a gun to take a 2000 black Infiniti I30 from a motorist. No further detail was immediately available.

“This incident is still under investigation and at this time the suspects have not been identified or captured,” he said.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information becomes available.

Have a question about a local public safety incident? Write to crime@berkeleyside.com. Photographs and videos are always appreciated.

