Berkeley police release dramatic bank robbery video; ask for help to find culprit

The Berkeley Police Department has released dramatic surveillance footage of a man they say robbed a bank at gunpoint in December, and the bank is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the culprit.

The incident happened Dec. 15 at about 1:50 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1095 University Ave. (Berkeleyside broke the news of that bank robbery that day.)

The man, police said, passed a note to the teller demanding the contents of her drawer. He also brandished his gun at several employees and patrons. In the video, witnesses can be seen sprawled out face down on the floor as the man makes his way through the bank, at times pointing his gun at people.

Scroll down to see the video.

The man fled from the area but police say no one saw a getaway car.

The man was wearing a leather jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with a beanie cap over the hood on his head. He was described as a black man, about 40-60 years old, with a slim to medium build, 5 feet 9 to 6 feet tall. He had a gray and black beard and was armed with a silver colored revolver.

Wells Fargo Bank has offered up to $5,000 “for original information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the suspect pictured here,” according to a police statement released Thursday.

Berkeley Police robbery detectives have asked anyone with information to call the Robbery Detail at 510-981-4793, or the dispatch center at 510-981-5900.

