Op-ed: Berkeley has a new delivery model for homeless services and it’s working

The Hub – Berkeley’s new model for offering services to people experiencing homelessness – is celebrating its one-year anniversary today.
The program has completely overturned the way Berkeley interacts with the men, women, and children looking for housing. Previously, writes Terri Light, the executive director of Berkeley Food & Housing, which runs the Hub, there were multiple entry points for services; now there is one which allows the city to better track how services are delivered. Also, Light writes in an Opinion piece, there is an emphasis on getting services to the neediest, which includes people who have been homeless for a long period of time or who are disabled.
“As we end year one of the new model for homeless services delivery in Berkeley, I would like to reflect on our successes, challenges faced, and lessons learned,” Light writes.
Read the entire op-ed here.
