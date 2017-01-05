News

The Berkeley Wire: 01.05.17

January 5, 2017 5:05 pm by Berkeleyside Editors

Get some literary punk history at the lookout! bookout! bash (KQED Arts)
Saha brings classic-contemporary Middle Eastern cuisine to Berkeley (Bay Area Bites)
Berkeley transplant shows off tech skills with dazzling light display (East Bay Times)
Weather forecast: ‘Significant’ rain coming our way (Patch)
Cal Football’s Chad Hansen declares for the 2017 draft (Daily Cal)

  • Will definitely try Saha!

    Anyone up for a no-host Berkeleyside lunch or dinner once a month or so? I suggest starting with Saha.

    Ira