With 158 investors, Berkeleyside hits half-way goal on DPO

Berkeleyside surpassed its goal of reaching the half-way mark by the end of 2016 with its direct public offering .

158 Berkeleyside readers are now Berkeleyside founding investors and have invested $440,226 in capital to provide crucial funds for the development of the news site. Berkeleyside’s ultimate goal is to raise $800,000 by March 2017.

Berkeleyside is the first news organization in the country to invite its community of readers to be stakeholders in its success. Investment has already started to be made in strategic revenue-generation across advertising, sponsorship, events and membership to help ensure Berkeleyside’s long-term sustainability. Specifically, Berkeleyside intends to:

Expand its local reporting to provide more, and deeper, coverage across all areas, including education, urban development, real estate, the arts, food, and crime.

Create a long overdue mobile-friendly version of its news site.

Conduct more investigative journalism to ensure to hold those in power accountable.

Redesign the Berkeleyside news site so that it is more effective at delivering the news.

Develop new platforms — using multimedia tools, video, audio, alerts and live feeds — to deliver information to our audience in the most timely, useful and compelling ways.

In the current political climate, supporting independent journalism is more important than ever. If communities are not being scrutinized at the local level, blight and corruption manifest themselves at the national level. As journalism expert Kathleen Kiely wrote recently, democracy and civic society begin at home.

Learn more about how a direct public offering works and sign up to become a founding investor at Invest.Berkeleyside.com. Or contact us directly at invest@berkeleyside.com, tel. 510-671 0380.

This is not an offer to sell any securities. Offers to sell are made only pursuant to authorized offering materials. The offering is limited to California residents that meet certain suitability requirements. You must verify that you are a California resident in order to receive the authorized offering materials, and you must verify that you meet the suitability requirements in order to subscribe for the securities.

