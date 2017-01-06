Assault victim found near UC Berkeley campus; police are investigating

Berkeley police officers are looking into an assault Friday morning with links to multiple locations around the city.

Berkeley Police Lt. Andrew Rateaver said authorities got a call just after 11:40 a.m. Friday about an assault victim in the 2600 block of Ridge Road, which is just north of the UC Berkeley campus.

“Currently there is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “Officers are following up on investigative leads at several different locations around the city.”

No further information was immediately available but Berkeleyside will update this post when it is provided.

Have a question about a local public safety incident? Write to crime@berkeleyside.com. Photographs and videos are always appreciated.

Support independent local journalism by becoming a Berkeleyside member.