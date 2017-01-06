Update: Young woman stabbed; police search for suspect

Update, 4:18 p.m. Berkeleyside has reviewed scanner recordings about Friday’s stabbing near the UC Berkeley campus. The following information has not been confirmed but Berkeleyside has requested further information from police.

According to several hours of scanner recordings reviewed by Berkeleyside, a young woman in her early 20s, who had just been stabbed, flagged down a passer-by for help near Cloyne Court, a UC Berkeley student housing co-op just north of campus, just after 11:40 a.m.

The woman had been dropped off in the area after the assault, which happened in the Elmwood neighborhood. She told police the man who stabbed her was still in the Northside neighborhood, and police immediately began searching multiple locations to try to find him.

The woman, who lives in another UC Berkeley student co-op in the Southside neighborhood, told police her attacker is a resident of Stebbins Hall, a UC Berkeley student co-op in the Northside neighborhood. Police searched both locations but did not find the man identified as the assailant, according to scanner traffic.

The actual location of the assault was about 2 miles south of Cloyne Court, in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue near Florence Street, according to scanner traffic. Police searched that location as well, and recovered evidence related to the crime but did not locate the assailant.

Multiple vehicles were towed in connection with the case. The woman was taken to a local trauma center for her injuries.

Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel, department spokesman, confirmed there was a stabbing. Berkeleyside has requested an update.

Original story, 2:17 p.m. Berkeley police officers are looking into an assault Friday morning with links to multiple locations around the city.

Berkeley Police Lt. Andrew Rateaver said authorities got a call just after 11:40 a.m. Friday about an assault victim in the 2600 block of Ridge Road, which is just north of the UC Berkeley campus.

“Currently there is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “Officers are following up on investigative leads at several different locations around the city.”

No further information was immediately available but Berkeleyside will update this post when it is provided.

