Woman missing after stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

A young woman from Berkeley is missing after the Friday morning stabbing that sent another young woman to the hospital with significant injuries.

A friend of Emilie Inman told Berkeleyside police have not been able to find her since the stabbing.

Her car was located near the crime scene on Ashby Avenue after police went there to investigate the stabbing, which took place shortly before noon.

Inman was last seen earlier in the day on Friday, friend Dave Slater told Berkeleyside.

Police say Inman knew the man who is believed to be responsible for the stabbing, he said. No suspect information has been released by authorities at this time.

Inman is an educator in the Bay Area.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

According to several hours of unconfirmed scanner recordings reviewed by Berkeleyside, a young woman in her early 20s, who had just been stabbed, flagged down a passer-by for help near Cloyne Court, a UC Berkeley student housing co-op, just after 11:40 a.m. Friday.

Cloyne Court is at 2600 Ridge Road just north of campus.

The woman had been dropped off in the area after the assault, which happened in the Elmwood neighborhood. She told police the man who stabbed her was still in the Northside neighborhood, and police immediately began searching multiple locations to try to find him.

The woman, who lives in another UC Berkeley student co-op in the Southside neighborhood, told police her attacker is a resident of Stebbins Hall, a UC Berkeley student co-op in the Northside neighborhood. Police searched both locations but did not find the man identified as the assailant, according to scanner traffic.

The actual location of the assault was about 2 miles south of Cloyne Court, in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue near Florence Street, according to scanner traffic. Police searched that location as well, and recovered evidence related to the crime but did not locate the assailant.

Multiple vehicles were towed in connection with the case. The woman was taken to a local trauma center for her injuries.

Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel, department spokesman, confirmed there was a stabbing but had no further information.

Berkeleyside has requested an update from BPD.

Have a question about a local public safety incident? Write to crime@berkeleyside.com.

