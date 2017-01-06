The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley this weekend

ARC OF JUSTICE SCREENING AND BRUNCH In honor of Martin Luther King Day (which is actually on Monday Jan. 16), Kol Hadash, the Bay Area’s Humanistic Jewish community, will screen the documentary short Arc of Justice at the Albany Community Center on Sunday Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. The screening will be accompanied by a “lox, bagel and more” brunch, and the filmmakers Helen Cohen and Mark Lipman will be there too. The film recounts the struggle by African Americans in Georgia to form a community land trust in the 1960s after being evicted from their homes because they registered to vote. (Learn more about the film.) All are welcome — $15 donation suggested to cover event costs. Details.

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR LITTLE VILLAGE FOUNDATION “It will be a hell of a show and a good deal for 20 bucks,” says a fan of the Cavalcade O’ Stars Benefit Concert for Little Village Foundation that takes place Saturday Jan. 8 at the Freight & Salvage. It will feature music rooted in “fascinating cultural stories yet to be discovered.” Among the performers: Aireene Espiritu; Silicon Valley software engineer turned professional blues harmonica player Aki Kumar (pictured); John “Blues” Boyd; Mariachi Mestizo; and Maurice Tani. The Little Village Foundation is a nonprofit cultural producer and record label that searches out, discovers, records and produces American roots artists who might otherwise never be revealed to the masses. Founder Jim Pugh scours all corners of the country searching for obscure artists to bring them from their local communities out into the world. Details at Freight & Salvage.

924 GILMAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY As we reported Thursday, there are two events this weekend marking the 30th anniversary of Berkeley’s famous punk club 924 Gilman. The Lookouting is a festival featuring a slew of bands affiliated with Lookout Records in the early ’90s. It runs Jan. 6-8. And The Lookout! Bookout! Bash at the Berkeley Library’s North Berkeley Branch, on Saturday Jan. 7, 12:30-2:00 p.m., includes Lookout Records founder Larry Livermore, Pansy Division’s Jon Ginoli, Mr. T Experience’s Frank Portman, Jüke’s Nick Wolfinger and the Smugglers’ Grant Lawrence in a celebration of books about Bay Area punk.

KIRK LOMBARD ON SEA FORAGING In The Sea Forager’s Guide to the Northern California Coast, published by Berkeley’s Heyday, Kirk Lombard combines a startling depth of knowledge with wry humor and colorful storytelling to guide readers’ quests to hook fish, dig clams, and pick seaweed for themselves. Kirk will discuss his book and talk about where to forage on the coast, including locations, methods, and sustainable practices at Berkeley’s Central Library on Saturday Jan. 7, 2-3 p.m. Lombard is a former staff member at the state Department of Fish and Game and founder of the foraging tour company/seafood delivery service Sea Forager Seafood. Details.

MOZART REQUIEM The Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra performs Mozart’s Requiem (1792), as well as the rarely performed Cherubini Requiem in C minor (1816) on Friday Jan. 6 at 8 p.m., and Saturday Jan. 7 and Sunday Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. at Hertz Hall on the UC Berkeley campus. The concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged. Music Director Ming Luke will lead the 225-member chorus and a professional orchestra. Soloists are Ariana Strahl, soprano; Silvie Jensen, mezzo-soprano; Kirk Dougherty, tenor, and Matthew Hanscom, baritone. Details.

