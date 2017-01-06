Manhunt on for Berkeley homicide suspect; 1 dead

Police are looking for a man described as armed and dangerous who authorities say is responsible for Berkeley’s first homicide of 2017.

After a seriously wounded woman flagged someone down for help just north of the UC Berkeley campus shortly before noon Friday, police ultimately located a violent crime scene and discovered the body of a person they say has not yet been identified in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue.

No information about the victim has been released.

Police have identified the wanted man as 24-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. of North Hollywood. According to his Facebook page, Gomez is a UC Berkeley student who lives in Berkeley.

He has been described as a Hispanic man, 5 foot 6 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police ask anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

“A witness who saw him earlier in the day reported that he had shaved his head which may have been done in an effort to alter his appearance,” according to a police statement released late Friday night.

Police say Gomez “was developed as the primary suspect for both the homicide and the stabbing.”

Police say they responded at 11:42 a.m. to the 2600 block of Ridge Road to help a woman there who had been stabbed.

“Officers arrived minutes later and found the seriously wounded victim and the person who had called on her behalf,” according to the statement.

Officers provided medical care until the Berkeley Fire Department arrived and took her to a local hospital for treatment.

“She remains in the hospital receiving treatment for her injuries but is listed in stable condition,” said BPD.

Police said their investigation led them to the 2400 block of Ashby where “It was clear that based on the evidence found at the scene, a violent crime had occurred there. It wasn’t until much later that the body of an as of yet, unidentified person was discovered.”

A Berkeley resident who passed through the area reported seeing a line of police tape across the whole parking area of a building on Ashby, with two or three BPD SUVs parked in front of the yellow tape and parking area. An officer in another BPD SUV was driving eastbound by the scene.

Police did not provide any information in their late-night statement about a young woman from Berkeley reported missing by family Friday. Her vehicle was found before noon at a location searched during the police investigation. She was last seen Friday morning.

According to several hours of unconfirmed scanner recordings reviewed by Berkeleyside, a young woman in her early 20s, who had just been stabbed, flagged down a passer-by for help near Cloyne Court, a UC Berkeley student housing co-op, just after 11:40 a.m. Friday.

Cloyne Court is at 2600 Ridge Road just north of campus.

The woman told police the man who stabbed her was still in the Northside neighborhood, and police immediately began searching multiple locations to try to find him.

The woman, who lives in another UC Berkeley student co-op in the Southside neighborhood, told police her attacker is a resident of Stebbins Hall, a UC Berkeley student co-op in the Northside neighborhood. Police searched both locations but did not find the man identified as the assailant, according to scanner traffic.

The actual location of the assault was about 2 miles south of Cloyne Court, in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue near Florence Street, according to scanner traffic. Police searched that location as well, and recovered evidence related to the crime but did not locate the assailant. The door was wide open when police arrived.

Gomez has been involved with UC Berkeley’s Queer Alliance Resource Center, according to its Facebook page. He recently helped organize a chalk protest on campus related to sexual assault, the Daily Californian reported in September.

Police ask anyone with information about Gomez’s location to call the Berkeley Police Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.

