Men, girl arrested after carjacking attempt and robbery

Authorities arrested two men and a teenage girl after a carjacking attempt and subsequent robbery early Thursday morning.

One person was able to evade authorities and is still at-large, according to a statement released by the University of California Police Department on Friday morning.

According to the statement, on Thursday at 1 a.m., the Berkeley Police Department got a report of an attempted carjacking at Dana Street and Bancroft Way, at the southern border of the UC Berkeley campus. Two men tried to take a woman’s car but she managed to drive away.

Less than 30 minutes later, police say the same group was involved in a robbery at Haste and Fulton streets

A BPD officer spotted them as they tried to flee the scene, but the group abandoned its vehicle and ran away at Ashby Avenue and Florence Street, about a mile away from the robbery scene, police said.

Authorities said they captured three of the four involved people after searching the block. One person escaped.

Carlos Palacios, 18, and Herbert Rivera, 22, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted carjacking. They are being held on bails of $155,000 and $150,000, respectively, and are scheduled for arraignment Monday at 9 a.m. at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

No further information was available about the teenage girl who was arrested due to privacy laws protecting minors.

Police ask anyone with information to call BPD at 510-981-5900.

Have a question about a local public safety incident? Write to crime@berkeleyside.com. Photographs and videos are always appreciated.

Related:

3 men sought after Berkeley carjacking (01.05.17)

Follow Berkeleyside on Twitter and Facebook or get the latest news in your inbox. Support independent local journalism by becoming a Berkeleyside member.