Photos, videos: Rain causes torrents in Berkeley’s creeks

And, as predicted, the heavens opened. Unless you’re a hermit living in a cave, you probably got wet at some point over the past few days. As we reported Friday, an “atmospheric river” is currently funneling moist air laden with rain and snow into Northern California, and Berkeley has enjoyed its fair share.

According to the New York Times, in just 48 hours, there was up to four inches of rain across much of the region, with as much as nine inches in the foothills and mountains.

Berkeley’s creeks are currently running hard and fast, as the videos below demonstrate. There were some fallen trees and a few isolated power outages, but nothing too serious, fortunately. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, and the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Bay Area from noon to midnight on Tuesday.

The video below, shot by Andy Fremder, shows Vicente Creek on Jan. 9.

