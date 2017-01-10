Photos, videos: Rain causes torrents in Berkeley’s creeks

January 10, 2017 7:00 am by Tracey Taylor

Strawberry Creek Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Photo: William Newton

And, as predicted, the heavens opened. Unless you’re a hermit living in a cave, you probably got wet at some point over the past few days. As we reported Friday, an “atmospheric river” is currently funneling moist air laden with rain and snow into Northern California, and Berkeley has enjoyed its fair share.

According to the New York Times, in just 48 hours, there was up to four inches of rain across much of the region, with as much as nine inches in the foothills and mountains.

Berkeley’s creeks are currently running hard and fast, as the videos below demonstrate. There were some fallen trees and a few isolated power outages, but nothing too serious, fortunately. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, and the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Bay Area from noon to midnight on Tuesday.

The video below, shot by Andy Fremder, shows Vicente Creek on Jan. 9.

Codornices Park steps by Fred Rose

Codornices Park steps. Photo: Fred Rose

Many took refuge from the rain. Cozy at the library. Photo: Melinda Stuart

Wildcat Falls Sunday afternoon. Photo: David Heron Wallace

Les pieds dans l’eau. Photo: stefiegraphie

Strawberry Creek on Jan. 8, before and after a stop at Johnny B’s, at 12:31 p.m. and 1:06 p.m. Photos: Jan Probst

Looking towards Jewel Lake. Photo: Nancy Rubin

Natural foam below bridge near Tilden Little Farm. Photo: Nancy Rubin

  • Devin

    Just taken at Aquatic Park – I recommend keeping an eye on it over the course of the next couple weeks. It hasn’t drained since our last big storm and king tide. I fear the any remaining inlets to the Bay are in danger of getting completely clogged at which point its just a bathtub waiting to overflow onto the freeway and Ashby freeway entry / exit.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/0e037ac399986541d75e05087a68eadf2fa448c3ee527efe0f75c944a436f482.jpg

  • Kim

    I feel like a bad Berkeleyite, but which library has a fireplace?!

  • Kim

    Yikes!

  • WindoWest

    The central tide tubes are on the list to be fixed with bond money. The almost 80 years old hydraulic infrastructure of Aquatic Park is damaged, worn out, and in need of an overhaul. In the meantime, residents and businesses in the watershed (West of San Pablo Avenue from University Avenue to Potter Street) need to help clean the street gutters and drains to keep debris out of the underground conduits. That helps the drainage and keeps trash out of the wildlife habitat. Thanks for all the pictures and videos from those hardy photographers traipsing around in the wet.

  • Devin

    Thanks for this additional info. I’m curious if you know the history of Berkeley / Alameda trying to raise funding to fix these tubes? I’ve heard they were to be addressed in the 90s or early 00s and the funding never materialized. Glad to know the bond measure will cover some / all of this work

  • Claremont?