Shop Talk: The Coder School; The Treehouse; Red Bird

THE CODER SCHOOL A new branch of the Coder School is opening in North Berkeley at the corner of Rose and Shattuck, providing an after-school, drop-off program for kids aged 8-18 to learn coding. With a grand opening planned for Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1-3 p.m., this will be the Coder School’s seventh Bay Area location. The branch is co-owned by four Cal grads: Lynna Tsou, David Tjen, and Kelly and Michael Scribner. The four met when their children were all at the same summer camp, and this is their first business together. Kelly Scribner told Berkeleyside: “We are so happy to open here as we have heard from friends, neighbors and our children’s classmates that there is a need for coding classes in Berkeley, and we are excited to have the opportunity to fill that gap. We think this particular location has great energy, is a hub for the Berkeley community, and offers parents lots of things to do while their children are in class.” Scribner added: “We hope to have coder fairs, hackathons and app team showcases where students can showcase their creativity, inspire us with innovative ideas, cool new games, apps and more.” The Coder School, 2093 Rose St. (at Shattuck), Berkeley 94709. Tel: 510-679 2375. Connect with the Coder School on Facebook.



THE TREEHOUSE After 10 years in business, The Treehouse in the Elmwood is closing. The store, run by Maureen Garcia and her mother, Elenor O’Neil, sells handmade, recycled, organic and fair-trade gifts for home and garden, baby and kids’ toys, and clothing, jewelry, stationery and other accessories. “Our lease is up and I am not renewing due to a combination of decreased sales and lifestyle factors like a longer commute after moving to Pacifica in 2015,” said Garcia, who has been active on the Elmwood Business Association Board and helped form the Elmwood Business Improvement District. A liquidation sale began on Jan. 5, and they will close when everything is sold. The Treehouse Green Gifts, 2935 College Ave., Berkeley 94705. Tel: 510-204 9292. Open Mon. – Sat., 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RED BIRD After 13 years in business, owner Karen Park decided to retire and she closed her two stores, Red Bird and Red Bird Outlet, on Dec. 31. Both stores were on Domingo Avenue, across from the Claremont Hotel. Park told Berkeleyside her stores were successful “thanks to the support of a very loyal clientele who have embraced the unique merchandise selection we have curated and edited over the years.”

URBAN REMEDY As previewed in October, Urban Remedy is now open in the Elmwood. The sleek store offers a variety of plant-based, organic prepared foods and nutritional juices to satisfy a spectrum of palates including raw, vegan and gluten-free. Urban Remedy, 2946 College Ave. (at Ashby). Tel: 855-875 8423. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Connect with Urban Remedy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

