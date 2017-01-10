Welcome to the redesigned Berkeleyside: A better experience for all our readers

Notice something different?

After several years of wanting to do a comprehensive redesign of Berkeleyside, we are excited to launch our brand-new look today.

The redesign was prompted by a number of factors — all of which aim to make the experience of reading Berkeleyside more enjoyable for our readers. First, we felt the site had outgrown the “reverse chronology” blog format. When we have important news, it made no sense to see it knocked down the page by something that was comparatively minor, but more recent. Our new look is much more akin to a traditional newspaper website, with lead stories at the top, and all stories organized by their category, be it arts, real estate, crime, food (Nosh) or community, among others.

Second, in the last 12 months, 50% of visits to Berkeleyside have been made using either a mobile phone or tablet. The experience for those readers, to be frank, was, until today, poor. Berkeleyside’s new design, by our long-time collaborator Doug Ng, has been created mobile-first, which means reading our reporting on your phone should now be a pleasure rather than a chore.

We’re confident you’ll find our new site a better experience whatever device you use. The new design provides easy access to our different categories of coverage so you can drill down into the subjects that interest you most. We’ve also redesigned Nosh, our comprehensive coverage of East Bay food and drink. There’s also an array of editorial bells and whistles with the new design: better use of photos and videos, and new ways to show supplementary information.

The elements of the new Berkeleyside look:

– Newspaper rather than blog design

– Ways to highlight important stories

– Mobile-first design

– New positions for advertisers

– Ability to showcase great photography and video

– Content-rich site with access to many more stories

We expect the changes will be disconcerting for some readers. Having weathered redesigns with other sites, magazines and newspapers, our advice is this: Give it a few days. We’re eager to hear your reactions when you’ve had a chance to get used to the new look. Email us directly at editors@berkeleyside.com so we can keep all your feedback in one place.

The redesign is also the most visible fruit so far of our ambitious development plans for Berkeleyside, made possible in part both by our 1,200 Berkeleyside members, and by the 162-and-counting readers who have invested in our journalism through our direct public offering. Thank you for your support over the past seven years. We have more exciting steps to take and couldn’t take them without our engaged community of readers.