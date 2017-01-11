Woman falls into ravine, escapes armed robbery attempt

A pedestrian fell off a bridge into a steep ravine during an armed robbery attempt in Berkeley last week, and police are hoping information from the community could help them find the culprit.

The incident took place Tuesday, Jan. 3, at about 5:40 p.m., the University of California Police Department announced this week.

Authories said the woman, who is affiliated in some way with Cal, was walking near Le Roy and Le Conte avenues when a man “jumped out in front of her and pointed a gun at her.”

When she stepped back to avoid the gun, she tripped and “fell off the bridge into a steep ravine,” UCPD said.

The man — described as a person in his 20s, about 5 foot 8 with a slight build — ran south toward campus and police could not catch up with him.

The pedestrian was treated for injuries received during the fall, UCPD said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

