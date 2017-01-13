Homicide suspect booked in Berkeley; court case begins Tuesday

A UC Berkeley student arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old Berkeley woman and a stabbing that sent another young woman to the hospital is now in Berkeley police custody after being detained in Southern California on Saturday.

Local investigators announced last Friday night that 22-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. was wanted in connection with Berkeley’s first homicide of the year along with the non-fatal stabbing.

Saturday, authorities said Gomez was in police custody in Burbank, California, but provided no further explanation. A source familiar with the case, however, said Gomez was taken into custody after checking into a hospital in Burbank.

According to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office, Gomez is now at Berkeley Jail and is being held without bail.

Gomez was booked into the facility just after 5:20 p.m. Thursday, according to online records, and is set to appear in court Tuesday, Jan. 17, for an arraignment hearing. Records indicate Gomez had been transferred into Berkeley police custody Thursday morning.

BPD Lt. Dan Montgomery said local investigators went down to Los Angeles County jail Wednesday to pick Gomez up.

The arraignment hearing — where charges are read to the defendant — is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Department 112 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in downtown Oakland at 661 Washington St.

Gomez was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to online records.

Community members in Berkeley who know Gomez and the stabbing victim who survived have said mental health issues likely played a role in sparking the violence.

Police have said Emilie Inman, the woman who was killed at her Berkeley home last week, did not know Gomez prior to the deadly attack.

At the time of last report, the woman who had been stabbed was in stable condition.

(This story was updated shortly after publication with information about Gomez’s transport to Berkeley.)