The Nosh Wire: 1.13.17

By NOSH editors
Martini at Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon. Photo: Thomas Hawk/Flickr

Inauguration Day actions at East Bay bars, restaurants and cafés (Nosh)
Tender Greens set to open in downtown Berkeley Feb 15 (Nosh)
Hot pot dining heats up in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
Ground-breaking animal welfare organic rules moving forward (Civil Eats)
Want to understand food media’s lack of diversity? Here are the numbers (Food52)
Food, race, and power: Who gets to be an authority on ‘ethic’ cuisines? (Intersectional Analyst)