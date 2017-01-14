Shots fired at Russell and Acton damage cars, property

By Frances Dinkelspiel
Gunshots fired at Russell and Acton streets this morning damaged this car and some surrounding property. Photo: Kester Allen

Berkeley police are investigating shots that were fired at Russell and Acton streets this morning.

911 started getting calls around 1:30 a.m., said Lt. Andrew Rateaver.

“Early this morning, at just after 1:30 a.m. Berkeley 911 received several reports of gunfire in the area of Russell and Acton,” Lt. Rateaver said in an email. “Police officers responded to the area. No injured victims were located. There was some property damage and some vehicles appear to have been hit by apparent gunfire.

Officers stayed on scene, processing it until close to dawn. (The) investigation is ongoing.”


A Volkswagon was badly damaged in a shooting spree at Russell and Acton this morning. Photo: Kester Allen

Police are asking that anyone with information about the gunshots call 510-981-5900.