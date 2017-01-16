Watch live-stream of Jamelle Bouie and Christina Greer talk race and politics in Trump’s America

The Uncharted Berkeley Festival of Ideas’ ’emergency’ evening, ‘WTF Now? Race and Politics in Trump’s America,’ takes place tonight, Monday, at the David Brower Center in Berkeley — appropriately on MLK Day.

Jamelle Bouie, chief political correspondent of Slate.com, and Christina Greer, professor of political science at Fordham University are the special guests flying in for the event.

Bouie, also a political analyst for CBS News, will be in conversation with Berkeleyside and Uncharted co-founder Lance Knobel, and Greer will be talking with PowerPAC+‘s Aimee Allison. PowerPac+ works to elect progressive leaders to public office to reflect the country’s multiracial majority.

The event is sold out, but Berkeleyside, which produces the annual Uncharted Berkeley Ideas Festival, will be live-streaming it so you can follow along at home, or wherever you happen to be. Get notified of when the program starts and watch it live on Livestream.