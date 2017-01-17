Gomez charged with murder, attempted murder, home robbery after fatal stabbing

Pablo Gomez Jr., 22, was arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday on four felony counts — including murder, attempted murder and residential robbery — involving three female victims.

Gomez was charged Tuesday afternoon with the murder of 27-year-old Emilie Inman at her South Berkeley home, the attempted murder of another woman who survived, assault with a deadly weapon for that same attack, and first-degree home robbery involving yet another victim.

Gomez is set to return to court Feb. 1 to enter a plea and be assigned an attorney, according to the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

According to court papers, two of the women were wounded with “a sharp instrument” identified as a knife.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Ridge Road in Berkeley at about 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 6 to help a woman who had been stabbed and was left with “significant wounds.”

The stabbing investigation led them to Inman’s home in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue “where a significant amount of blood was found in certain parts of the property.” It was not until later in the day that Inman’s body was found. She died of “wounds made by a sharp instrument,” police wrote in court documents. No information has been released about what accounted for the delay.

Authorities have said Inman did not know Gomez prior to the attack.

The stabbing victim told police that the person who attacked her was Gomez, according to court papers.

In the hours following the woman’s call for help, Gomez fled to Southern California. Police have identified North Hollywood as Gomez’s official city of residence. Authorities ultimately took the UC Berkeley student into custody after Gomez checked into a hospital in the Burbank area.

Berkeley police went down to pick up Gomez last Wednesday to bring Gomez up to face charges in Alameda County.

No information has been provided as to the circumstances related to the residential robbery charge, but a third woman is listed in court papers as a victim in connection with it.