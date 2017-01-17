Police make arrest during sexual assault on Telegraph

Berkeley police officers made an early-morning arrest Tuesday after interrupting a sexual assault on Telegraph Avenue that sent one woman to the hospital.

Limited details have been made available because investigators are still working the case, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel, Berkeley police spokesman.

Frankel said BPD got a call shortly after 3 a.m. from someone who believed he or she was watching a sexual assault in progress in the area of Telegraph Avenue and Haste Street.

“Officers quickly responded to the scene, stopped the assault, and arrested the responsible,” Frankel said. No further information was available because the report was not yet complete, he said.

According to a scanner recording reviewed by Berkeleyside, someone called BPD after seeing a man in a red sports jersey, white hooded sweatshirt and jeans having sex with a woman who was not wearing any pants. They were near the fence at the abandoned lot at Telegraph and Haste, the caller reported.

When police arrived, they called for Berkeley paramedics to respond, and ultimately had the woman taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to Alameda County sheriff’s office records online, the man who was arrested was Theodore Johnson, 46, of Oakland. His listed occupation is “homeless.”

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of rape by force or fear, and he is being held at Santa Rita Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment at Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse on Thursday at 9 a.m.