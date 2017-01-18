The Berkeley Wire: 01.18.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Tune Up by William Newton

Project site has long history of Native American discoveries (East Bay Times)
Radiohead announces two shows at Greek Theater in April (SFist)
Pro-Nazi, pro-Trump fliers sent to UC Berkeley offices (East Bay Times)
Cal 2017 football schedule announced (East Bay Times)
Piedmont High principal joining BUSD (East Bay Times)
Imerald Brown’s album furthers Berkeley’s ascent as hip-hop capital (Bay Bridged)