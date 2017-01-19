Berkeley restaurant week menus show creativity, tasty value

This story is brought to you by Visit Berkeley.

The fifth annual Berkeley Restaurant Week (#BRW17) is here, with special-value lunch and dinner menus now through Sunday, Jan. 29 at Berkeley restaurants citywide.

Visitors and Bay Area locals will have a 10-day run to try a new restaurant or revisit a favorite from more than 25 restaurants. And the incentive is clear: Berkeley Restaurant Week will feature prix-fixe lunch menus for $20, and dinners for $25 or $35.

Just a few menu highlights (all menus, and reservations via Open Table, can be found at BerkeleyRestaurantWeek.com):

La Marcha’s $25 per person tasting menu offers nine selections of delicious tapas cuisine.

Gaumenkitzel dishes a superfresh take on German/Cali fusion with a choice of Vegetable Strudel ($25) or Winter’s Goulash of Wild Boar ($35), plus appetizer and dessert.

FIVE’s $20 lunch scores with Orzo Mac and Cheese or soup, Buttermilk Fried Chicken or Grits, and a butterscotch pudding finish.

Lunch and dinner menus at Easy Creole are built for two guests and bon temps, and super-value priced at $20/lunch and $25/dinner.

Discover Nico’s Hideaway for its $35 dinner menu spiked with garlic rolls, calamari, burrata, Caesar salad, Chicken Parm, hanger steak, salmon and more.

Julia’s at the Berkeley City Club has $20 lunch and $35 dinner menus that showcase the Franco-fornia freshness of Chef Alaun Grimaud’s cuisine

Longbranch is way out on a limb with not three, but four dinner courses on offer for $35

Zut! Tavern on Fourth Street starts strong with a choice of Chenel Goat Cheese Panna Cotta, Seared Pork Belly or Baby Kale Salad, with equally difficult decisions for main and dessert courses for $35. Alas, “all of the above” is not an option!

Presented by Visit Berkeley, Berkeley Restaurant Week spans a world of flavors from Japan, Italy, Mexico, France, Yemen, Germany, India, Africa and the Mediterranean, as well as locally sourced, seasonal American cuisine.

Berkeley Restaurant Week is featured in California Restaurant Month, a statewide initiative designated by Visit California. Visit Berkeley is partnering with Open Table to offer easy #BRW17 reservations at www.BerkeleyRestaurantWeek.com, with menumodo for online menu display and with BARTable as supporting media sponsor.

Berkeley Restaurant Week venues and menus

Ajanta

AKEMI

Bay Grille & Bar

B&B Kitchen & Bar

Bistro Liaison

Comal

Easy Creole

FIVE

Gather

Gaumenkitzel

Hs Lordships

Julia’s at Berkeley City Club

La Marcha Berkeley

La Mediterranée Café

Longbranch Saloon

Lucia’s Pizzeria

Mission Heirloom

Nico’s Hideaway

Revival Bar + Kitchen

Riva Cucina

Saha

Skates On The Bay

Spenger’s Fresh Fish Grotto

Saul’s Restaurant & Deli

Faculty Club, UC Berkeley

Townie

Zut Tavern

This story is written and sponsored by Visit Berkeley, the destination marketing organization for Berkeley, Calif. Visit Berkeley markets Berkeley as a destination for small conventions, meetings, events and leisure travel.