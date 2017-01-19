New crêperie Maison Bleue has opened in former Café Clem location

Those mourning the loss of downtown Berkeley’s Café Clem will be happy to hear that its crêpe-focused replacement, Maîson Bleue, is now fully up and running.

The new café has a fresh coat of (very) blue paint on its exterior and slick new decor inside. Marble countertops, grey tiles and recycled wood accents adorn the restaurant, which has been churning out savory buckwheat galettes, sweet crêpes, sandwiches, omelettes, pastries and desserts to much acclaim since last week.

Indeed, with a full five star rating, early Yelp reviews are highly positive. Vicky H. writes: “I love this adorable place so much!!!! The food and atmosphere take you back immediately to France! The galette is absolutely exquisite and melts in your mouth.”

Others praised the service: “They really take the time to make each customer feel special and welcome,” wrote Jennie W.

Maîson Bleue

2020 Kittredge St. (near Milvia), Berkeley

Maîson Bleue’s owner Patrice Fayet has also transferred Café Clem’s beer and wine license. He is offering nine French wines by the glass or bottle, as well as four beers and three ciders. Also on the beverage menu is coffee from Oakland’s Roast Co., tea from Five Mountain, juice, sparkling water and soda.

The café is currently open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.