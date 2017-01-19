The Nosh Wire: 1.19.17

Share on Facebook1Tweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By NOSH editors
Algorithm coffee in Berkeley. Photo: Emilie Raguso

Berkeley restaurant week menus show creativity, tasty value [Sponsored] (Nosh)
New crêperie Maîson Bleue has opened in former Café Clem location (Nosh)
New protections for farm animals in 2017 (SF Chronicle)
Northern California’s great vermouth awakening (SF Chronicle)
Taking it to the street (The East Bay Monthly)
Feasting on An: A Vietnamese dining experience by chef Tu David Phu (Focus: Snap: Eat)
Celebrating a year in Oakland: La Parisienne (510foodie)
What’s new at the new Gastropig in Oakland’s Uptown (Focus: Snap: Eat)
USDA-certified organic restaurant begins operations in Berkeley (Daily Cal)