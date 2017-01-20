The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Jan. 20-22

LOVE SICK The Osher Studio in downtown Berkeley hosts a world premiere this weekend. Love Sick follows one woman’s journey through a fervent love affair and her gradual descent into madness. With stories set in both modern day Tel Aviv and ancient Jerusalem, Love Sick has a world-music score performed live by an international collection of musicians, and stars the Bay Area’s Ofra Daniel. Love Sick‘s book draws on the poetry of the ancient Hebrew “The Song of Songs.” Directed by Christopher Renshaw. Tickets available online. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Osher Studio, 2055 Center St.

JESUS SOSA Oaxacan ceramicist Jesus Sosa exhibits a newly completed, massive carved panel this weekend at Talavera Ceramics. He will also exhibit and demonstrate how he creates fantastic interpretations of both imaginary and familiar animals using just his machete and a small kitchen knife. Watch as cats, dogs, armadillos, giraffes, and myriad others spring into being in his hands. Honored for his work by the Mexican government, Sosa’s carvings appear in museums and galleries around the world. Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, noon to 6 p.m. Talavera Ceramics & Tile, 1801 University Ave.

BUSD SYMPOSIUM Berkeley Unified’s research symposium, Equity in the Bay: Making Our Schools Work for All Students, is open to all community members on Saturday at the Berkeley Adult School. In addition to educational researchers, the symposium features both student panelists and student musicians. Among the topics covered will be inequities in special education, lack of access to quality instruction for low-income and language minority students and students of color, and the impact of the Berkeley soda tax on students. The final session features Berkeley High students discussing “Educational Equity in the Age of President Trump.” The free event is co-sponsored by BUSD and the Department of Educational Leadership at Cal State East Bay. Register on Eventbrite. Saturday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Berkeley Adult School, 1701 San Pablo Ave.

LA PENA CHORUS La Peña Community Chorus will be performing on Sunday music from Cuba and South America in a send-off concert for a February people-to-people friendship tour of Cuba. The chorus has been performing songs of peace and justice in Spanish for over 30 years, in various venues around the Bay Area, state, and in five other countries in Latin America. There will be songs new and old, pictures and some delicious snacks and drinks. Proceeds help the chorus reach its fundraising goal for the Cuba tour. Sunday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave.

MARIAH PARKER Mariah Parker’s Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble fuses Latin rhythms with influences from South America and India as well as American jazz. The ensemble will be celebrating the launch of its new CD on Sunday at the Freight & Salvage. With Parker on keyboard, the group features Paul McCandless, Grammy Award-winning woodwind virtuoso and co-founder of the world fusion ensembles Oregon and Paul Winter Consort; Matthew Montfort, founder and leader of the world fusion ensemble Ancient Future and pioneer of the scalloped fretboard guitar; Kash Killion, bassist with the Sun Ra Arkestra, cellist and performer on African and Indian string instruments; and percussionists Ian Dogole, Brian Rice and Michaelle Goerlitz. Sunday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

