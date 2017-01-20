Photos: Rainbow over Berkeley signals hope to many

Readers were impressed by a dazzling rainbow over Berkeley that showed up around 3:20 p.m. Friday. A number of them shared their images with Berkeleyside. We always love to receive photographs from readers. Email tips@berkeleyside.com with caption and credit information. Many of these images appeared first on the Berkeleyside Facebook page. Please make sure you’ve connected with us there.
Note: As we published this story, another rainbow emerged at 4:15 p.m. Share your photos if you have them, and we can update this post.
